[Cue the Millennial Nostalgia] Bumble Bee and BBMAK Debut "Snack Meal, Baby" Music Video and Yes, It's All About Tuna

Today, Bumble Bee is debuting a new advertising campaign featuring the talented trio better known to the millennial crowd as BBMAK, one of the original 2000s era "boy bands." All three original band members, Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Stephen McNally, star in the new "Snack Meal, Baby" music video-esque ad for Bumble Bee, a tuna twist on "Back Here," the band's biggest hit song ever. Currently, BBMAK is touring the country as part of the Pop 2000 Tour, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and performing alongside O-Town, LFO, and Ryan Cabrera.

"Partnering with Bumble Bee felt like a match made in heaven…BB Snack and BBMAK," said Mark Barry, BBMAK. "We had a blast re-recording 'Back Here' and keeping the original melody while adding new tuna themed snack meal lyrics. Not to mention the treat of being able to try every flavor of Bumble Bee tuna pouches…it's a tough call but my new personal favorite is the Applewood Smoke...so much flavor!"

In "Snack Meal, Baby," rather than pining for a scorned ex-lover, the BBMAK trio are now craving Bumble Bee tuna, and ditching their other snacks in favor of the high-quality, great-tasting protein snack. Developed by Bumble Bee in partnership with their creative agency of record, SOCIALDEVIANT, the spot begins airing today across Connected TV, YouTube, Meta, and TikTok, with additional video vignettes planned to release in late May and early June.

"Hearing a hit song from the past like 'Back Here' brings a wave of happy memories and you just can't help but sing along," said Dana Kowal, Senior Brand Marketing Director at Bumble Bee. "That's how people feel about Bumble Bee tuna too - sometimes just taking a bite reminds you just how yummy it is. By partnering with BBMAK, we're bringing back that feel-good nostalgia and encouraging millennials to give our protein packed, super affordable superfood a try."

Featured in the campaign are a variety of fan-favorite Bumble Bee products including the classic product that all millennials will remember, Bumble Bee® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water, as well as the growing line of Bumble Bee® Wild-Caught Tuna Pouches in innovative flavors like Applewood Smoke, and Bumble Bee® 'Snack on the Run!' Tuna Salad Kits in new Ranch flavor - perfect for on-the-go snack meals.

Visit BumbleBee.com for more information on products, and where to purchase near you.

Bumble Bee Seafoods is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people's lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 125-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy, and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing, and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean. Bumble Bee's full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow's®, and Beach Cliff®. For more information visit https://www.bumblebee.com/.

Founded in Chicago in 2012, SOCIALDEVIANT is a modern agency for modern brands, delivering creative content at scale that "Deviates from Duh". The agency drives brand creative and experiences for clients such as Bumble Bee Seafoods, Medela, and JOANN.

BBMAK is a British pop/rock band comprised of Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Stephen McNally. Known for their harmonies and guitar-driven melodies, BBMAK's sound has been likened to The Beatles and Oasis. Their music style blends melodic pop with rock and roll influences, making it appealing to fans of both genres. Songs such as "Back Here," "Still on Your Side," and "Out of My Heart (Into Your Head)" propelled them to commercial success, selling over a million copies worldwide. They were one of the few bands during the pop explosion of the early 2000s to play their own instruments and write their own songs. Billboard recently named "Back Here" the 9th greatest boy band song of all time.

