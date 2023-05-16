Cuentas Launches Cuentas Mobile, a New Mobile Phone Service Designed to Go 'Beyond The Call', Combining Mobile Connectivity With Access to Financial Tools and Services, Offering Greater Opportunities to Connect With Each Other and The World, to Those Who Need it Most

Cuentas Mobile is Designed to Connect Users to a Growing List of Financial Solutions, Digital Products and Services, and Unique Pay-by-Phone Commerce, Another Step in Creating a Complete Ecosystem for the Growing Segment of the Population Who Have Been Left Out of Traditional Banking and Digital Services Offerings.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) (NASDAQ: CUENW) ("Cuentas"), the Company that is creating an alternative financial ecosystem for a hard working population who do not have access to traditional financial alternatives, today announced that it has launched its new, voice, text and digital service, Cuentas Mobile. With Cuentas Mobile, Cuentas is now recognized as an MVNO, or Mobile Virtual Network Operator, giving Cuentas the ability to deliver 5G and 4G LTE services across the US. Cuentas Mobile has launched with three core, cost-efficient offerings and expects to build out new alternative plans to address the growing global community that connects families in the US with their friends and loved ones around the world.

The debut of Cuentas Mobile is a critical step in the Company's plan to provide a complete ecosystem of services to the millions of hard-working individuals and families who have been left out of an aging financial system. A key element of the Cuentas Plan revolves around utilizing the Company's proprietary technology to provide users with an evolving suite of financial tools directly integrated into their mobile devices. Management is taking a unique approach with a goal of combining these integrated services to open the door not only to financial growth but lifestyle enhancements and even living opportunities, as evidenced by the Company's recent announcement of its latest Cuentas Casa initiative, "Arden by Cuentas Casa" Development, A 360 Unit Complex Combining Innovative, Sustainable Building Technologies With Modern, Technology Driven Resident Benefits, Creating New More Affordable Living Opportunities for the Underserved.

Management felt that the Company's offering would not be complete without a meaningful mobile communications solution, but wanted to wait until it achieved its MVNO status to launch. The Network sits on top of one of the largest telecommunications providers in the world, offering top tier levels of service at highly competitive prices. With its network now in place, management plans to utilize the forthcoming release version 3.0 of its Cuentas App as the connective tissue, empowering the user to manage their financial and personal lives more effectively and efficiently. Cuentas Co-founders, CEO Arik Maimon and Michael De Prado will operate the business initially and expect to bring in additional senior management as the platform rolls out.

"It is not enough to provide advice,", said Maimon, CEO of Cuentas, "We want our platform to provide the tools and opportunities that will have direct, positive and meaningful impact on people's lives." But the Company's mission does not stop with this launch. "Just as we have done with our 'beyond the bank' approach to financial services, we want Cuentas Mobile to go beyond the call." said De Prado. "Our dream is for Cuentas Mobile is to be to enable us to provide meaningful social and business connectivity between our users and their worlds."

While Cuentas Mobile is launching with three packages, management has much bigger plans for the network and expects to offer more dynamic plans with additional services over the coming months. Cuentas believes that the Mobile Industry has become nothing more that different pipes and packages that do not create engagement nor deliver value to the subscriber. With Cuentas Mobile, the Company aims to change that.

Cuentas' beyond-the-bank approach began with financial tools and management, expanding into real estate with Cuentas Casa, and now into telecommunications with Cuentas Mobile. The heart of Cuentas Mobile is its ability to directly connect subscribers to a growing collection of financial tools and communication services that management sees as the modern communications network. "Our users live a mobile life, and they need tools to manage that life whenever and wherever they find themselves", continued Maimon. "with Cuentas Mobile, we are adding an important piece to our strategy of bringing the connected world to those who have been left out… those who need it most… and those who can do the most with it."

About Cuentas Mobile

Cuentas Mobile is the new communications platform from Cuentas, the Company that is building a growing set of financial and social solutions for the underserved. Cuentas Mobile is launching with multiple packages and offerings designed to make it less expensive to have access to 5G and 4G LTE services across America. Management has plans to increase the range of products and services that tie into the service, going beyond classic banking, wiring, and financial management to providing digital entertainment and other services, including the ability to pay for certain services on the phone bill itself, without the need for a credit card. Cuentas Mobile is adding a new dimension to both communications and finance, particularly for those who have not had access . https://CuentasMobile.com

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) (NASDAQ: CUENW) is creating an alternative financial ecosystem for the growing global population who do not have access to traditional financial alternatives.The Company's proprietary technologies help to integrate FinTech (Financial Technology), e-finance and e-commerce services into solutions that deliver next generation digital financial services to the unbanked, under-banked and underserved populations nationally in the USA. The Cuentas Platform integrates Cuentas Mobile, the Company's Telecommunications solution, with its core financial services offerings to help entire communities enter the modern financial marketplace. Cuentas has launched its General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card, which includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. In Q1 of 2023 Cuentas launched Cuentas Casa, an alternative housing development initiative that secured a 10 year supply agreement for a patented, sustainable building system that will provide the bridge between its technology solutions and the affordable housing market. Cuentas has made investments to date in affordable housing projects for over 450 apartments. LINK: https://cuentas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe," "plan," or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Cuentas, Inc.

800-611-3622

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068525/4017163/Cuentes_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cuentas, Inc.