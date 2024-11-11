CUISINART AIR FRYER TOASTER OVEN WITH GRILL AND COFFEE CENTER® BARISTA BAR 4-IN-1 COFFEEMAKER SELECTED AS GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2024 BEST KITCHEN GEAR AWARD WINNERS

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisinart announced today that the Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill and Coffee Center® Barista Bar 4-in-1 Coffeemaker were named as winners in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Kitchen Gear Awards. The full list of award winners can be found here .

Winning its first-ever Best Kitchen Gear Award, the Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill (TOA-70) brings next-generation cooking to your countertop, combining eight functions (Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast and Grill) into one unit. Its innovative technology ensures delicious, healthier meals made with less oil, while its spacious interior and multiple cooking functions provide versatility for family meals and hosting.

Recognized by Good Housekeeping for the second year in a row, the Coffee Center® Barista Bar 4-in-1 Coffeemaker (SS-4N1) is the ultimate addition to your coffee corner. With its sleek, modern design and multifunctional capabilities, this space-saving countertop unit offers four versatile brewing options, enabling you to enjoy everything from rich drip coffee to authentic espresso. Elevate your beverage experience with the integrated steam wand, perfect for frothing and steaming milk for cappuccinos, lattes, and your favorite specialty drinks.

"We are truly honored to have both the Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill and Coffee Center® Barista Bar 4-in-1 Coffeemaker recognized as winners in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Kitchen Gear Awards." says Thales Soares, Vice President and Head of Marketing for Cuisinart. "These products showcase all that makes Cuisinart part of the heart of a home, inspiring families with the way it looks, the way it cooks, and the joy it creates."

The kitchen appliance, culinary, nutrition and cleaning experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute reviewed nearly 300 submissions for this year's program. To find the top cooking appliances, tools and gear, the team tested each product for performance and ease of use over a period of five months. Products were also sent to hundreds of consumer testers to see how they fared in home kitchens and real-life scenarios. Winners were selected based on how well they performed in the GH Institute Lab tests, how easy they were to use and clean and how they compared to others in their category. Lab experts also weighed consumer tester feedback and innovation.

Cuisinart has established itself as a leader in kitchen innovation, embodying the spirit of culinary creativity with the motto "A Work of Cuisinart." Since its inception, the brand has been dedicated to enhancing the cooking experience by providing high-quality appliances and tools that inspire home chefs to explore their culinary passions. From food processors that revolutionized meal prep to versatile appliances that simplify cooking techniques, each product reflects the brand's dedication to functionality and style. For more information on product offerings from Cuisinart, please visit www.cuisinart.com .

Cuisinart is a premier kitchenware brand dedicated to making culinary experiences enjoyable and accessible for home cooks everywhere. Established in 1973, Cuisinart revolutionized the way food is prepared with the introduction of the food processor, and it has continued to innovate ever since. Cuisinart is passionate about bringing people together through food, fostering connections, and enhancing the joy of cooking. With a focus on quality, functionality, and style, their products are designed to empower cooks of all levels to unleash their culinary potential and create memorable meals for family and friends. From their state-of-the-art kitchen products to the moments and meals you create with them, when you bring more joy to the heart of your home, everything's A Work of Cuisinart.

