Cuisinart® Launches New Electric Grill and Ice Cream Maker for Easy Spring and Summer Entertaining

From smoky BBQ favorites to swirl-your-own frozen treats, Cuisinart's newest launches bring the heat—and the cool—to summer hosting

STAMFORD, Conn., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisinart® is turning up the flavor on at-home entertaining with two new products designed to serve up the perfect balance of sweet and savory: the FlavorBoost™ 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill (CEG-1302) and the FastFreeze™ Max Ice Cream Maker (ICE-FD50). The launches expand the brand's electric cooking and dessert lineup with appliances designed for easy, small‑space and family‑friendly use.

FastFreeze Max Ice Cream Maker (ICE-FD50) Flavorboost 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill (CEG-1302)

As at-home hosting continues to trend, 47% of Gen Z and 39% of Millennials are planning to entertain this year1, today's consumers are looking for easy, space-saving ways to create crowd-pleasing meals and treats without the fuss. Cuisinart's latest innovations deliver just that, making it simple to go from backyard BBQ to build-your-own dessert bar in no time.

FlavorBoost 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill (CEG-1302)

The Cuisinart FlavorBoost 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill brings the sizzle with smoky flavor and perfect caramelization, ideal for patios, decks, and apartment-friendly outdoor spaces.

Key features include:

Eight versatile cooking functions: grill, smoke, air fry, broil, roast, bake, dehydrate, and keep warm

Smoke-on-demand technology with a dedicated Smoke Drawer for authentic BBQ flavor

Open lid grill feature to achieve the perfect sear, and enjoy the smoky depth of wood-fired flavors—all without the hassle of gas or charcoal

Smart temperature probe that automatically switches the grill to keep-warm mode when food reaches target temperature

154 sq. in. cooking area that fits up to six burgers while remaining compact for small outdoor spaces

Built-in moisture cup that enhances flavor and keeps food juicy and tender

The FlavorBoost 8-in-1 Outdoor Electric Grill (CEG-1302) is available now on Amazon and Cuisinart.com and will be available at Kohl's starting in May for $379.99.

FastFreeze Max Ice Cream Maker (ICE-FD50)

The Cuisinart FastFreeze Max Ice Cream Maker is a countertop appliance that builds on the buzz of the brand's viral half-pint FastFreeze (ICE-FD10) model – now in a larger, shareable format perfect for family nights, parties, and everything in between.

Key features include:

Simple 1-2-3 operation: prepare ingredients, freeze for 24 hours, then blend frozen treats in minutes

Five preset functions for ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, slushy, and mix-ins

Customizable desserts including dairy-free, fruit-based, and protein-packed frozen treats

Includes two 1-pint dessert cups for sharing or personalized flavors

Compact, quiet design with detachable components for easy storage

Dishwasher-safe cups for easy cleanup

The FastFreeze Max Ice Cream Maker (ICE-FD50) is available now on Amazon, Cuisinart.com, and Walmart, and is rolling out to affiliate-friendly online retailers like Target, Kohl's, and Macy's for $149.95.

"These new product launches are designed to inspire more great meals at home—helping people cook with confidence and convenience without sacrificing flavor," said Thales Soares, VP of Marketing at Cuisinart.

To learn more about Cuisinart's full product offerings, visit www.cuisinart.com.

About Cuisinart®

Cuisinart is a renowned consumer product company that specializes in delivering high-quality kitchen appliances and equipment to bring more joy to the heart of people's home. Today Cuisinart continues its heritage of innovation with an ever-expanding array of essentials that inspire people to cook great food more often, experience the joy of cooking and explore their culinary creativity. Today, tomorrow, always, Cuisinart makes great cooking easier with cooking gear you feel proud to own. To learn more about Cuisinart's full product offerings, please visit: www.cuisinart.com.

Press Contacts

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Cuisinart PR Team

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1 IHA survey: At-home entertaining on the rise in 2026, led by Gen Z

SOURCE Cuisinart