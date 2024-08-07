Cuisinart Launches Soho Collection to Make Mornings Easier

Cuisinart Introduces Six Compact Kitchen Products Designed for Smaller Spaces to Simplify the Start of Your Day

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisinart, a leading brand in kitchen appliances, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Soho Collection, specifically designed for small spaces and city living. This six-item lineup includes a range of compact, stylish, and highly efficient kitchen products aimed at simplifying morning routines. From slim coffee makers that brew a cup in seconds to compact blenders for quick smoothies, each product is made to maximize counterspace without compromising on quality and style.

The Cuisinart Soho Collection. From left to right: 5-Cup Coffee Maker, 2-Slice Toaster, Single-Serve Coffee Maker, Personal Blender, 1-Liter Double Wall Electric Kettle, Blender.

"At Cuisinart, we strive to create products that not only simplify but bring more joy to everyday experiences," said Thales Soares, Vice President and Head of Marketing for Cuisinart. "The Soho Collection embodies our commitment to innovation, ensuring that each appliance enhances your morning routine, making it easier and more enjoyable."

As urban living continues to evolve, the demand for space-saving, multifunctional kitchen appliances has never been higher. The new Soho Collection combines sophisticated design with practical functionality, ensuring that even the smallest kitchens can be equipped with the best tools. The current collection includes a Single-Serve Coffee Maker, 5-Cup Coffee Maker, 2-Slice Toaster and both a Personal Blender and 36 oz. Glass Blender.

"Morning routines should be simple no matter the size of your kitchen," said Christine Kapp, Director of Brand and Media for Cuisinart. "This collection isn't just about functionality; it's about style and esthetic without compromising quality. This collection integrates nicely into any smaller footprint, be it a college dorm, an urban studio or a modern kitchen for two."

Available now on Cuisinart.com and select retail partners, the Cuisinart Soho Collection includes:

Soho Single-Serve Coffee Maker (MSRP: $89.95): Brew one rich cup at a time to take on the go or enjoy while working or relaxing. The unit is pod-compatible and features a brew intensity guide for 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cup sizes. The 2-stage drip tray reduces splashes and is removable to accommodate a 20-ounce travel mug.

Soho 5-Cup Coffee Maker (MSRP: $59.95): This compact coffee maker combines modern appeal with a slender footprint, making it both stylish and space efficient. It delivers rich, satisfying coffee effortlessly with a single button. The integrated coffee scoop, securely mounted in the no-lift cover, helps you measure grounds into the easy brew basket.

Soho 2-Slice Toaster (MSRP: $39.95): This versatile toaster offers essential functions like Bagel, Defrost, and a range of 1-7 shade settings, along with additional features such as QuickView™ and Reheat for maximum control over the toasting process. Keep your countertops tidy with the easy-to-access front crumb tray and a rear cord storage compartment to hide excess cord length.

Soho Personal Blender (MSRP: $79.95): Start every morning with healthy juices and creamy smoothies made in minutes. Fill the 24-ounce cup with your favorite fruits, vegetables, and mix-ins, then press the Pulse or Blend button to effortlessly combine the ingredients in seconds. Cap the cup with the travel lid and carry on with your day in the healthiest way.

Soho Blender (MSRP: $99.95): Simply add your ingredients to the 36 oz. jar, secure the lid, and select "Blend" or "Pulse" on its intuitive interface. This user-friendly design simplifies operation, accommodating a variety of recipes with ample capacity. The lid's integrated 2 oz. measuring cup promotes mess-free ingredient addition. Cleanup is a breeze with the built-in "Clean" function and removable blade assembly.

Soho 1-Liter Double Wall Electric Kettle (MSRP: $39.95): *Available September 2024* Designed to bring water to a boil in minutes, this kettles compact size features a double-walled stainless-steel interior that keeps the exterior cool to the touch and ensures pure water boils without any plastic contact. A simple touch of a button heats the kettle, minimizing wait time and maximizing enjoyment for tea, hot cocoa, or instant oatmeal.

For more information, please visit www.cuisinart.com.

High-Res Imagery linked HERE.

Intro Video linked HERE.

About Cuisinart:

Cuisinart is a leading kitchen appliance manufacturer founded in 1971 by Carl Sontheimer. Since introducing the very first electric food processor to the consumer in the US market 50 years ago, Cuisinart has become synonymous with quality and innovation when it comes to kitchen products. The Cuisinart brand offers a wide variety of kitchen products from air fryers and coffee makers to cookware and cutlery, with the goal of bringing joy to everyday experiences. To learn more about Cuisinart's full product offerings, please visit: www.cuisinart.com.

