Cuisine Solutions® Announced as Official Partner of IRONMAN® North American Series

The Global Culinary Leader will Power Athletes and Expand Global Leadership of Chef-Crafted, Sous Vide Egg Bites and Proteins as IRONMAN® Official Sous Vide Partner

STERLING, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisine Solutions®, the pioneer of sous vide cooking and global leader in sous vide egg bites and proteins, today announced a multi-year partnership with IRONMAN®, the global leader in endurance athletics. The partnership names Cuisine Solutions as the Official Sous Vide Food Partner of the IRONMAN North American Series, bringing nutrient-dense, innovative sous vide foods to 43 events in 2026.

Cuisine Solutions' sous vide egg bites and premium proteins are crafted with clean ingredients and precision cooking, delivering consistent, high-quality nutrition and sustained energy to support endurance training, race-day performance, and recovery. Ideal for athletes and everyday consumers; these protein-forward offerings are available at more than 35,000 restaurant partners, including Starbucks nationwide, as well as retailers across North America. Through this partnership, Cuisine Solutions will build on our legacy of culinary innovation to push the boundaries of our own creations, developing advanced nutrition for endurance athletes and wellness-seeking consumers alike.

"Last year, I had the opportunity to participate in IRONMAN 70.3 Maine with my daughter, and I truly loved both the experience and the environment. During that weekend, we ate more than 10 sous vide egg bites from the local Starbucks. The following week, we began conversations with IRONMAN about a potential partnership," said Felipe Hasselmann, Cuisine Solutions CEO and President. "IRONMAN is in the experience business, and we are in the memory business. This partnership will offer healthy options to IRONMAN participants, primarily through proteins and, of course, our sous vide egg bites. These products can be found at Starbucks locations nationwide as well as retailers like Costco, Target, Kroger, Sprouts, and Walmart. I'm excited about how this collaboration will inspire us to design more products specifically with endurance athletes in mind."

"As an IRONMAN athlete myself, I know how critical it is to have energy you can rely on, especially on race day," said Mark O'Donnell, CFO and EVP of Cuisine Solutions. "Sous vide is built on precision and consistency, the same principles that define endurance racing, which is why this partnership is so personal."

"We're proud to partner with Cuisine Solutions, an organization that shares our commitment to performance and stands for clean, high-quality food," said Yanni Andreopoulos, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at The IRONMAN Group. "This partnership brings meaningful value to our athletes as they prepare for and compete in IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events across North America."

Cuisine Solutions also serves as the title sponsor of two marquee events in 2026: the Cuisine Solutions IRONMAN 70.3 Eagleman (Cambridge, MD – June 14) and the Cuisine Solutions IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities (Richland, WA – September 20).

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is more than the global leader in sous vide — we are culinary contrarians driven by time and temperature, the two variables that ensure perfectly cooked food. We believe every meal should be more than food – it should be a moment to create memories. With over 100 award-winning chefs along with our in-house think tank, CREA, we deliver chef-crafted solutions that elevate every culinary experience – from professional kitchens to the family dining table. Our passionate innovation-led team pushes the boundaries of what's possible, creating sous vide products that don't just meet expectations – they redefine them.

Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, we partner with leading retailers, hospitality brands, restaurants, and global operators to offer scalable, custom solutions that enhance efficiency and ensure uncompromising quality. We also empower home chefs with ready-to-eat, high-quality products that bring comfort and culinary excellence to your table. Beyond the kitchen, we are deeply committed to sustainability and giving back — from improving operations and manufacturing practices, to supporting responsible sourcing and recycling programs, and providing comfort through food to communities in crisis. For more information on Cuisine Solutions, visit https://www.cuisinesolutions.com/.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group is the world's largest operator of participation sports with a portfolio of brands, events, media, partners, merchandise, and digital platforms operating in over 50 countries worldwide. A global portfolio consisting of hundreds of events includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150® Triathlon Series, IRONKIDS®, premier running events including the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series and City2Surf®, the UTMB® World Series of trail running, the Epic Series™ of mountain biking including the Absa Cape Epic®, and a collection of road cycling and other multisport races. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, millions of athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group.

