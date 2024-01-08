Cuisine Solutions Celebrates 7th International Sous Vide Day & Birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault, Founder of Modern Sous Vide on January 26th

Michelin-Starred Chefs, Food Scientists & Culinary Influencers Honor the Art of Sous Vide with Four Exclusive Global Events & Second Annual Champions of Sous Vide Awards

STERLING, Va., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisine Solutions Inc. (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting the sous vide technique, will celebrate the 7th edition of International Sous Vide Day on Friday, January 26th with a series of culinary celebrations around the world. The event also marks the 82nd birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault, the Master of Modern Sous Vide and Chief Scientist of CREA (Culinary Research and Education Academy), the education and consulting arm of Cuisine Solutions.

For the seventh edition, Cuisine Solutions will host four exclusive celebrations in Paris, France, Washington D.C., Bangkok, Thailand, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Michelin-starred chefs and industry leaders will join together to experience the history and meticulous artistry of the sous vide cooking method, pioneered by Dr. Goussault over 50 years ago in 1971. In France, the elegant event will be hosted by Cuisine Solutions Chief Strategy Officer, Gerard Bertholon, and held at Le Pavillon Élysée Té in Paris, in the presence of star chefs including Ghislaine Arabian, first female chef with two Michelin stars, Christian Têtedoie, MOF and President of Maitres Cuisiniers de France, Frédéric Simonin, MOF, Éric Briffard, MOF Cordon Bleu, Stéphane Collet, MOF, Jean-Louis Gerin, James Beard award- winning chef, Philippe Gobet, MOF, Ecole Lausanne, Guy Legay, MOF and Michel Widehem, MOF. Guests will be invited to attend a roundtable panel on the art of sous vide with Ghislaine Arabian, Christian Têtedoie and Frédéric Simonin. A selection of innovative tasting stations prepared by top Cuisine Solutions chefs will showcase sous vide creations from India, America and France, served alongside the finest champagne and sous vide cocktails.

During the fete, Chef Bertholon will present the second annual Champions of Sous Vide Awards, recognizing up-and-coming chefs who have demonstrated excellence in sous vide and are poised to become the next leaders in culinary innovation. This year, Bertholon will present the European award to Christian Têtedoie (chef_christian_tetedoie), President of Maitres Cuisiniers de France and owner/chef of Têtedoie, and Alexandre Berthaud, Chef de Cuisine and Head of Research and Development at Le Traiteur Té.

In downtown Washington, D.C., VIP guests will be treated to interactive tasting stations complete with cryoconcentration Bloody Marys and special guests and this year's recipients of the North American Champion of Sous Vide awards, Chef Jamie Simpson (chef_jamie_simpson) of The Culinary Vegetable Institute and Farmer Lee Jones (farmerleejones) of the Chef's Garden. Limited tickets will be available for the public to purchase with all proceeds benefiting CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), a national non-profit and direct provider that is dedicated to serving food and beverage operations employees with children to provide financial relief when either the employee, spouse or their child faces a life-altering health crisis, injury, death or natural disaster. Tickets can be purchased by visiting, https://www.internationalsousvideday.com/register/

In Thailand, guests will take in the stunning views at Pastel Bangkok as they are treated to Thai sous vide dishes and live musical performances. Marking the first ISVD celebration in South America, Cuisine Solutions will host an event at Solar Real in Brazil with an experience inspired by a traditional Brazilian street market food and creative tasting stations placed throughout the architectural landmark. The exciting evening will be attended by Cuisine Solutions President & CEO Felipe Hasselmann and Chairman Stanislas Vilgrain and culminate with a "pocket show" by a renowned samba singer.

International Sous Vide Day pays homage to Dr. Bruno Goussault's legacy in the art of sous vide. Dr. Goussault serves as the Chief Scientist at Cuisine Solutions and founded the Culinary Research & Education Academy (CREA). He has taught the application of sous vide cooking to Michelin-starred chefs such as Yannick Alléno, Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Anne-Sophie Pic, and Joël Robuchon, among many others. Since its inception in 1991, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 80% of the three-star Michelin chefs around the world. Dr. Goussault holds a seat on the board of the Association des Chimistes (Association of Chemists) and Ingénieurs et Cadres des Industries Agricoles et Alimentaires (Engineers and Managers of Agricultural and Food Industries) and was named as one of the 100 visionaries in the Albert Einstein Legacy Project's Genius: 100 Visions of the Future initiative.

