Cuisine Solutions Chief Scientist, Dr. Bruno Goussault, Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Académie Culinaire de France

STERLING, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bruno Goussault, Chief Scientist of Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting the sous vide cooking technique, and the founder of the Culinary Research & Education Academy (CREA), has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award (Fauteuil de l'Academie) by the USA Chapter of the Académie Culinaire de France. He was honored worldwide virtually for his unwavering commitment to educating acclaimed and aspiring chefs about the sous vide cooking process.

Dr. Goussault is widely recognized as the founder of modern sous vide, having recently celebrated the cooking techniques' 50th anniversary on January 26, 2021, International Sous Vide Day. As the Chief Scientist at Cuisine Solutions, Goussault continues to work with his team of culinary experts to fine-tune the art of sous vide cooking, sharing his knowledge and methodology with chefs across the globe. Since its launch, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 80% of the three Michelin-starred chefs around the world in the application of the sous vide technique including Yannick Alléno, Heston Blumenthal, Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Anne-Sophie Pic and Joël Robuchon.

Dr. Goussault sits on the board of the Association des Chimistes (Association of Chemists) and Ingénieurs et Cadres des Industries Agricoles et Alimentaires (Engineers and Managers of Agricultural and Food Industries) in France and was also named one of the 100 visionaries in the Albert Einstein Legacy Project's Genius: 100 Visions of the Future initiative.

"I am truly honored to be in the company of those awarded before me," said Dr. Goussault. "I have devoted my life to continuing to perfect the sous vide cooking process and it's been a blessing to have been able to train chefs throughout the world over the last 50 years."

The Académie Culinaire de France was founded in 1879 and is made up of 1080 members. The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to those whose life's work is set to have a prominent and lasting impact on the culinary industry.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants and 6,000 retailers, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, and major hotels. For more information, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com.

About CREA

The Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA) is a global leader in culinary research, education and consulting. Founded in 1991 in France by Chief Scientist Dr. Bruno Goussault as Centre de Recherche et d'Études pour l'Alimentation, CREA aims to change the way chefs prepare food through rigorous training, food science innovation and food consulting. To date, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 5,000 chefs around the world and over 80% of the world's 3-Star Michelin chefs. Through its headquarters in Paris and Washington, D.C., CREA educates and consults professional chefs and top industry professionals alike through educational programs, global seminars, online video courses and customized engagements. For more information, visit www.lecrea.com .

