CUJO AI Partners with Avira to Optimize and Provide Premium Security for Network Operators Worldwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, a network intelligence company that provides AI-driven protection and device management solutions today announced their partnership with cybersecurity company Avira. CUJO AI integrates Avira's threat intelligence feeds into its AI-driven home cybersecurity services.

"Avira provides us with real-time threat intelligence data from its massive customer base. Our algorithms comprehend the information and provide our own conclusions. This partnership enables us to optimize our resources and provide premium detection for all our customers. Overall, it makes our service more accurate," highlights Santeri Kangas, CTO of CUJO AI.

Currently, Avira's threat intelligence is already offered to all network operators that are using CUJO AI services, including Comcast and Charter Communications.

"We are confident that our combined efforts will make it easier for network operators to deploy security solutions that proactively enhance and protect their subscribers' home networks. Together with Avira, we are ready to create new opportunities and enrich the cybersecurity landscape at scale," explained Santeri Kangas, CTO of CUJO AI.

CUJO AI solutions are already addressing the biggest cybersecurity concerns in the industry. The company analyzes vast amounts of local network data and then uses proprietary machine learning algorithms to power the features and protect the end users.

"Cyber threat feeds are a great way to enhance a security service. They provide intelligence that is easy to integrate, quick to bring online, and provide over-the-horizon visibility into emerging threats well before they affect a user's security," explained Matthias Ollig, Avira CTO. "We're pleased to welcome CUJO AI to our portfolio of OEM customers to help protect their network operators and, ultimately, their subscribers."

About Avira:

Avira protects people in the connected world – enabling everyone to manage, secure, and improve their digital lives. The Avira umbrella covers a portfolio of security and performance applications for Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. In addition, the reach of our protective technologies extends through OEM partnerships. Our security solutions consistently achieve best-in-class results in independent tests for detection, performance, and usability. Avira is a privately-owned company that employs 500 people. For more information about Avira visit www.avira.com and oem.avira.com

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary Artificial Intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks and digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses, and connected communities.

Network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering: advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, and content access control.

World Economic Forum has recognized CUJO AI as a Technology Pioneer 2018. By the research company Gartner the company was listed as a "Vendor to Watch" and a "Cool Vendor in IoT security". CUJO AI has won the Security Solution of the Year award at the 2018 Glotel Awards. More information about CUJO AI can be found at cujo.com

