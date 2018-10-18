CUJO AI Platform Surpasses 200M Devices Worldwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI , a nextgen artificial intelligence company, takes the global lead in the connected consumer market by securing and enhancing experiences for more than 200M devices worldwide. The company offers cost-saving and revenue-generating AI-based solutions to network service providers and their customers.

"Last year, we decided to exclusively focus on AI solutions for network service providers. Today the CUJO AI platform covers more than 200M smart home devices worldwide. There is a huge need for technology that provides device security, privacy, and personalization for users at home. We are excited to offer the industry's leading AI solutions and demonstrate its ability to scale on real-world production networks," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

CUJO AI has recently received investment from the US telecommunication giant Charter Communications and Dutch company KPN Ventures, the venture capital investment arm of KPN. The investment has enabled CUJO AI to continue its expansion in the US, APAC, and European markets.

"We are delivering today what most others are pitching as tomorrow's technology. We will continue to pioneer AI in order to transform connected experiences for users everywhere," said Einaras von Gravrock, CEO of CUJO AI.

CUJO AI survey of 2600 sample firewall users revealed that consumer expectations for their connected homes have evolved rapidly. Respondents are mostly concerned about a loss of personal data and contact information (87.3%), unauthorized remote access to their devices (77.5%) and loss of financial data (74.6%). Connected consumers want to control their networks, manage the devices seamlessly, and get personalized recommendations. U.S. consumers have 16-17 smart devices per household on average. Most attacks are directed toward personal devices, such as smartphones (22%) and computers (18.9%).

CUJO AI Network Intelligence solutions not only help Network Operators to protect the connected homes of their customers but also to improve their connected experience. The CUJO AI platform includes personalized broadband through Advanced Device Identification, AI Security, Digital Parenting and Privacy solutions. CUJO AI analyzes vast amounts of local network data and then uses proprietary machine learning algorithms to power the features and protect the end users.

