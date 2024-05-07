CUJO AI Recognized for Excellence in IoT Cybersecurity at the Global Infosec Awards, RSAC 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, the leading provider of advanced cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for internet service providers (ISPs), has won Editor's Choice in the Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT) category at the Global Infosec Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade underscores CUJO AI's dedication to addressing the critical cybersecurity needs of network operators and their end users.

The Global Infosec Awards, held annually during the RSA Conference, are esteemed for their recognition of exceptional achievements in information security across diverse categories. Among these categories, the Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT) segment stands out as a vital area of focus, given the proliferation of interconnected devices and the associated security risks. This category highlights innovations and solutions aimed at safeguarding IoT ecosystems, addressing the complex challenges faced by organizations and individuals in securing their networked devices against evolving cyber threats.

CUJO AI serves major network operators, offering innovative solutions for device protection, ensuring network integrity.

With a global clientele comprising major network operators, CUJO AI understands the unique requirements and complexities of securing interconnected devices. The company's innovative solutions are tailored to provide comprehensive protection for IoT devices, ensuring the integrity and security of the entire network infrastructure.

Santeri Kangas, CTO at CUJO AI, expressed profound appreciation for the recognition: "Our win reflects the trust and confidence placed in CUJO AI by network operators. By prioritizing a comprehensive device inventory and leveraging the latest advancements in AI and machine learning, we are committed to delivering unmatched cybersecurity solutions that foster trust and security in an increasingly connected world."

For a full list of winners and detailed insights into the achievements recognized at the Global Infosec Awards 2024, please visit the official website: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI enhances the ability to understand, serve, and protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity, along with granular network and device intelligence for network service providers. Covering 3 billion connected devices, CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms assist clients in uncovering previously unavailable insights, thereby elevating customer experience and retention through new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI's services are trusted by the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast, Charter Communications, BT (EE), TELUS, Sky Italia, Sky UK, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, and Videotron. More information is available at https://cujo.com.

