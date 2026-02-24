Culinary Careers Program Announces 2026 National Benefit

Honoring Chef Chintan Pandya, Chaired by Roni Mazumdar

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Careers Program (C•CAP), the national workforce development nonprofit dedicated to empowering students through culinary education and career pathways, announced the 2026 C•CAP National Benefit , taking place on Monday, April 13, 2026 from 6 to 9 pm at New York City's Chelsea Piers.

The C•CAP National Benefit is co-hosted by celebrity chef and C•CAP's longtime co-chair Marcus Samuelsson, bringing together industry leaders and supporters for an evening celebrating C•CAP's students and impact. C•CAP is proud to honor James Beard award-winning chef Chintan Pandya, executive chef and partner of Unapologetic Foods, in recognition of his commitment to mentorship within the food and hospitality industry, with benefit chair restaurateur Roni Mazumdar, co-founder of Unapologetic Foods.

Joining what many consider New York City's most meaningful night in food are 30+ acclaimed restaurants from New York City and beyond, offering guests a progressive tasting experience alongside opportunities to connect with inspiring C•CAP students and alumni. Presenting restaurants include Dhamaka, Naks, Musket Room, Gage & Tollner, Lola's, and Tatiana.

"C•CAP creates access at the very beginning of a young person's journey, and that early investment can change the trajectory of a lifetime," said Chintan Pandya, 2026 Benefit Honoree. "I'm proud to support an organization that opens doors for young people and helps build a more inclusive future for our industry."

"C•CAP is about transforming potential into opportunity and seeing chefs, restaurateurs, and supporters unite around our students reminds us of the profound effect education and opportunity can create. We're so proud to honor Chef Chintan Pandya, whose passion for mentorship aligns beautifully with the C•CAP mission," said Christina Grdovic, C•CAP's Executive Director.

The C•CAP National Benefit directly supports C•CAP's culinary education and job training programs, which annually serve more than 25,000 students nationwide. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit CulinaryCareers.org

About Culinary Careers Program

Culinary Careers Program (C•CAP) is a national workforce development nonprofit dedicated to training and supporting the next generation of food and hospitality leaders. We provide culinary arts education, job skills, apprenticeships, scholarships, and career opportunities to under-resourced high school students & adults. To date we have uplifted close to 400,000 students across the United States and awarded $76 million in college scholarships.

