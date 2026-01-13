Culinary Careers Program Appoints Christina Grdovic as New Executive Director

Jennifer Solomon Named Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary Careers Program (C•CAP) – the national workforce development nonprofit dedicated to training and supporting the next generation of food and hospitality leaders, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Christina Grdovic as its new Executive Director. Grdovic brings deep experience building brands and leading transformational growth in the food and hospitality industry.

In her role, Grdovic will lead C•CAP's strategic vision and growth efforts, focusing on expanding national access to culinary education, job skills, and career development for under-resourced high school students and adults nationwide. Jennifer Solomon will serve as C•CAP's Chief Business Officer, where she will oversee business development, finance, human resources, and operations—maximizing organizational efficiency and impact.

"I still remember Christina Grdovic presenting my honoree award at the 2010 C•CAP Benefit, and it's powerful to see that moment come full circle. She has a deep respect for the role food plays in creating opportunity, and I'm thrilled to welcome her as C•CAP's Executive Director," said Chef Marcus Samuelsson, C•CAP Co-Chair.

"We are so fortunate to have Christina Grdovic joining us. She is a seasoned professional with deep experience in the hospitality world, and she is perfectly positioned to move Culinary Careers Program to further growth and continued success," said Jeffrey Samuels, Co-Chairman of the Board, C•CAP.

Grdovic brings a wealth of experience in building and nurturing high-impact business partnerships. She served as Head of Partnerships and Content at Wonder, where she successfully attracted celebrity chefs and renowned restaurant partners, and established a leading content studio for producing all chef and restaurant media. Previously, as Publisher at Food & Wine, Grdovic led sales and marketing efforts, orchestrated global food and wine festivals, and launched the Top Chef partnership with Bravo. She also served as Chief Partnership Officer at Goldbelly and, most recently, has been advising female-founded start-ups on business development.

"When I founded C•CAP, the goal was simple: to use food as a pathway to education, dignity, and opportunity for young people. Cristina Grdovic brings both deep respect for C•CAP's mission and the leadership needed to build on its strong foundation," said Richard Grausman, Founder of C•CAP and Chair Emeritus.

"C•CAP represents everything I value about this industry: creativity, community, and the power of opportunity. I have long admired the organization's commitment to developing the next generation of culinary leaders, and I am thrilled to step into this role. I look forward to working with C•CAP's dedicated team, partners, and supporters to grow its reach, strengthen its programs, and unlock new pathways," said Grdovic, C•CAP Executive Director.

About Culinary Careers Program (C•CAP)

Culinary Careers Program (C•CAP) is a national workforce development nonprofit dedicated to training and supporting the next generation of food and hospitality leaders. We provide culinary arts education, job skills, apprenticeships, scholarships, and career opportunities to under-resourced high school students & adults. To date we have uplifted close to 400,000 students across the United States and awarded $76 million in college scholarships. Learn more at CulinaryCareers.org and @CulinaryCareersProgram.

