Culinary Craftsmanship at its Finest: Four Seasons Surpasses Previous Record with 25 Michelin Stars at 17 Restaurants Worldwide

"Exceptional culinary experiences are the backdrop to some of life's best moments," says Christian Clerc , President, Worldwide Hotel Operations. "Whether an international traveller or local gourmand, our guests are increasingly looking for exciting and authentic restaurant experiences. We are incredibly proud of the many accolades received by our restaurants and of the talented craftspeople whose unparalleled innovation and creativity bring the Four Seasons experience to life."

Michelin Guide France 2019

Released in January 2019, the latest edition in the country where the Michelin Guide originated affirms Four Seasons hotels as leading culinary destinations:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2019

Lung King Heen was the first Cantonese restaurant in the world to earn three stars, and now Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong continues to set records with the distinction of having the most Michelin stars under one hotel roof:

Since its opening more than 14 years ago, Lung King Heen *** once again leads the way with three stars under the visionary leadership of Chinese Executive Chef Chan Yan Tak .

*** once again leads the way with three stars under the visionary leadership of Chinese Executive Chef . Caprice***, the signature French dining experience led by Chef de Cuisine Guilluame Galliot and renowned for its incredible cave au fromage , has earned a third star in the new Guide.

, has earned a third star in the new Guide. Opening less than a year ago with Chef Ikuya Kobayashi leading the team, Sushi Saito** entered the Michelin Guide for the first time with two stars.

Also in the same edition, Chef Cheung Chi Choi and the team at Zi Yat Heen* at Four Seasons Hotel Macao have earned one star.

More Michelin Stars in More Destinations

Elsewhere in China, Chinese Executive Chef Mai Zhi Xiong and the team at Yu Yue Heen* have helped put Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou on the culinary map, while Chef Wayne Wang's Si Ji Xuan at Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai has once again earned a Michelin special recommendation.

Jiang-Nan Chun*, the authentic Cantonese dining experience presented by Chef Tim Lam at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, earned its first star in 2018, while Yu Yuan*and the team led by Chef de Cuisine Koo Kwok Fai at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul retained their ranking with one star. Sushi Waikon* by consulting Master Chef Rei Masuda at Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto also ranks with one star.

Back in Europe, Executive Chef and Food and Beverage Director Vito Mollica continues to innovate at Il Palagio* at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze. Led by Executive Chef Massimiliano Sena, Il Lago*, an Italian dining experience within Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva, also retained its Michelin star rating.

In London, French Chef Anne-Sophie Pic's first establishment outside France, La Dame de Pic London* at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square, also retained its star in the most recent Michelin Guide.

