Grand Horizons: Introducing a New Around-the-World Four Seasons Private Jet Experience Taking Flight in 2026

"After experiencing a Four Seasons Private Jet Journey, many guests return for more, with 30 percent embarking on another adventure with us," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "This strong demand drives us to keep innovating. By working closely with local experts and partners, we create new itineraries that reflect guest feedback and continue to surprise and delight loyal guests. Whether introducing a brand-new journey such as Grand Horizons or enhancing favourites such as World of Adventures, we're always elevating the experience, giving guests something new to look forward to for years to come."

Grand Horizons, A Cross-Continental Voyage

9 destinations: Napa Valley , Tokyo , Ha Long Bay , Bangkok (or Koh Samui), Istanbul , Milan , Mallorca, Lisbon and Montreal

Destinations debuting as part of the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience: Napa Valley, Ha Long Bay, Mallorca and Montreal

USD 229,000 per person (based on double occupancy)

Now accepting reservations for the first 24-day trip from August 31 to September 23, 2026

Grand Horizons begins in the vineyards of California's Napa Valley for private wine tastings before jetting across the Pacific to Japan and Vietnam. There, a highlight includes a Four Seasons curated two-night luxury cruise through the awe-inspiring seascape of Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Then, travellers will head to Thailand for cosmopolitan delights and the emerging art scene of Bangkok's Creative District. Alternatively, guests can choose to upgrade to a two-night stay on the palm-fringed island of Koh Samui, where they can opt to snorkel in the coral gardens with a marine biologist or participate in a private Muay Thai lesson.

From there, it's off to Europe with stops in the cultural capitals of Istanbul, Milan and Lisbon and a visit to one of Spain's most pristine holiday destinations at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor, which just opened in August 2024. During their stay on the island, guests can set sail across the Balearic Sea discovering hidden beaches and sea caves, take part in a chef-led walking tour of one of Mallorca's markets, or spend the day discovering wineries and vineyards for private tastings. This incredible itinerary concludes in Montreal, where guests celebrate the journey's end with gastronomic delights at Marcus Restaurant + Terrace from visionary Chef Marcus Samuelsson at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal.

As always, activities during a Four Seasons Private Jet Experience can be customized to suit individual interests. Additional opportunities for Four Seasons guests during Grand Horizons include learning Samurai sword play in Tokyo, exploring one of the world's fashion capitals in Milan, or experiencing Canada's tallest Ferris wheel, La Grande Roue de Montréal, and much more.

A New Version of a Long-Time Favourite, World of Adventures

7 destinations: Singapore , Seychelles , Rwanda , Marrakech, Bogotá, Galápagos Islands and Miami

USD 199,000 per person (based on double occupancy)

Now accepting reservations for the first 18-day trip from August 12 to 29, 2026

Originally designed as a 24-day, around-the-world itinerary, a new version of World of Adventures is now being offered at the request of guests desiring an around-the-world itinerary in under three weeks. Travellers can be prepared for an adventure-packed, 18-day journey with one-of-a-kind experiences to be remembered for a lifetime.

Guests will begin this journey in Singapore for the first time, spending two nights discovering the city's wonders. Highlights include a private tour at the Intan Museum for an intimate glimpse into Peranakan culture. Next stop is the picturesque islands of Seychelles, where guests can rejuvenate both mind and body with a mountaintop meditation session during a stay at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. From there, it's into the African jungle in Rwanda for a guided gorilla trek before heading on to the Red City of Marrakech with its traditional markets surrounded by the majestic Atlas Mountains. Crossing another ocean, this itinerary continues in Colombia's lively capital city, Bogotá, before an exploration of the Galápagos Islands during a four-night cruise on a private ship. The journey ends in the lively city of Miami.

Can't Wait till 2026? While 2024 journeys are now sold out, a limited number of seats are available in 2025 for Ancient Explorer, a 24-day, 10-destination itinerary departing from Miami in March; International Intrigue, a 24-day, 8-destination itinerary departing from Seattle in July; and African Wonders, a 13-day, 7-destination, family-friendly itinerary departing from Athens in August.

To find out more and to start planning a Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, click here.

About the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

All Four Seasons Private Jet itineraries include accommodations in Four Seasons hotels and resorts, or, in more remote locations or at sea, at hotels and aboard vessels carefully selected by Four Seasons.

Learn more about the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience and follow the #FSJet hashtag on Instagram for the latest and to continue exploring the custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet. For those looking to travel in 2025 and earlier in 2026, more upcoming itineraries can be found here.

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is operated by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious luxury traveller. The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways. For more information from the industry leader in private jet journeys, click here.

