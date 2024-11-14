CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA ELECTS MARC SARRAZIN BOARD CHAIR

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) has elected industry veteran Marc Sarrazin as its 23rd board chair. He succeeds John C. Metz, Jr., who held the role since 2022.

"Marc was raised in the industry and is passionate about shaping the next generation of food, beverage, and hospitality leaders," said CIA President Michiel Bakker. "I look forward to collaborating with him to lead the CIA into its next chapter."

Sarrazin is president and CEO of DeBragga—New York's Butcher, a role previously held by his father. Upon taking the torch from his father in 1992, Sarrazin continued to build the company's relationships and reputation. DeBragga now boasts an impressive clientele of superstar chefs including Daniel Boulud, Laurent Tourondel, Eric Ripert, and Charlie Palmer.

He grew up spending summers in France at his grandfather's charcuterie and grandmother's café, where he learned the value of quality products and service. As he began his own career, Sarrazin learned the ins and outs of the meat business from his father while securing his business bona fides, earning his BA and MBA from Fordham University. He then joined DeBragga as a sales associate, working his way up to vice president before eventually becoming president after his father retired.

For several years, Sarrazin also worked as an adjunct professor of food purchasing in the Hotel and Restaurant Management department of the New York Technical College. His dedication to education has continued through his involvement with organizations that support and award scholarships to students studying foodservice.

Sarrazin is an allied member of the Hotel Association, The Food & Beverage Managers Association, and Club Managers of New York. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York Guild of Chefs in 2005, and was named Purveyor of the Year 2001, by the Food and Beverage Managers Association.

"I am honored to serve as the Culinary Institute of America's board chair during this exciting time in the Institute's history," said Sarrazin. "I look forward to working with President Bakker and the rest of the board, faculty, and staff as the CIA and its students continue to shape the future of the food and hospitality industries."

The CIA's Board of Trustees consists of 25 highly respected leaders in the foodservice industry and business world. They provide expert governance and guidance for the not-for-profit college and are not compensated for their services.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of nearly 55,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

