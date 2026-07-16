CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH TWO KEY APPOINTMENTS

New Roles Expand Institute's Capabilities

HYDE PARK, N.Y., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) today announced the appointment of two new members to its Leadership Team. Christopher Aquilino joins the college vice president—Workforce Development and Industry Solutions and Michael Lederman as Chief Digital and Technology Officer (CDTO). Both bring decades of experience across a variety of industries to these newly created roles, which will help the 80-year-old institution continue to shape the future of food, beverage, and hospitality.

Christopher Aquilino, vice president--Workforce Development and Industry Solutions at the Culinary Institute of America Michael Lederman, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at the Culinary Institute of America

"As the CIA enters its next era, our ambition is clear: to become the world's leading global institution for comprehensive and diversified education, learning, and professional development across the culinary, food, beverage, and hospitality sectors," said CIA President Michiel Bakker. "Achieving that vision requires us to expand our capabilities, elevate the experiences of our students, alumni, industry partners, guests, and communities, and serve learners throughout every stage of their careers. Christopher and Michael bring the expertise, creativity, and operational leadership needed to help turn that ambition into reality. I look forward to working with them and the broader leadership team to build on the CIA's legacy of excellence."

Christopher Aquilino brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience spanning culinary operations, workforce development, organizational strategy, innovation, and talent development. He has built high-performing teams, developed industry-leading education and training initiatives, and partnered with executive leaders to transform complex business challenges into scalable solutions that deliver measurable results. Throughout his career, he has consistently championed initiatives that improve retention, engagement, leadership readiness, and performance. Most recently, Aquilino was chief culinary officer for Elior North America. He is also one of six US chef ambassadors for the Burnt Chef Project, a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the hospitality profession healthier and more sustainable through removing stigma around mental health and providing education and supportive resources.

Michael Lederman's 25 years of experience spans luxury hospitality, commercial real estate, financial services, performing arts, and education. He previously served for nine years as CIO at The Leading Hotels of the World, a collection of more than 450 independent luxury hotels operating in 80 countries. There, he led the technology team and a multiyear initiative to modernize its platforms and data systems. During his tenure, the company doubled the revenue it drove for its member hotels. He also served on the steering committee for the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC), the world's largest international hospitality technology conference, and a member of the American Hotel & Lodging Association's T100 global technology advisory board.

Aquilino and Lederman are based at the CIA's New York campus.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality. The independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate degrees in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts; bachelor's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies; and master's degrees in culinary arts, culinary therapeutics, food business, sustainable food systems, and wine and beverage management. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services are a valuable resource to industry professionals, and its worldwide network of nearly 60,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

SOURCE The Culinary Institute of America