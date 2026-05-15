CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA AND PROSPER COMPANY TEAM UP TO SUPPORT F&B LEADERS IN ADVANCING PERSONAL AND PLANETARY HEALTH

HYDE PARK, N.Y., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) today announced a pilot partnership with Prosper Company to help connect Prosper's quick-service and fast-casual restaurant and foodservice membership with the CIA's Center for Food & Beverage Leadership health and sustainability initiatives, helping to drive positive food system change—at scale—across these sectors. The partnership will kick off at the Prosper Accelerator Mixer Friday, May 15, during the National Restaurant Association Show.

"We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Prosper Company," said CIA's Robert E. Jones, vice president—Strategic Partnerships, Industry Leadership, and Impact. "The food, beverage, and hospitality industries are sitting on a precipice of great change. The actions we take over the next 10 years will have tremendous impact on personal and planetary health. By engaging Prosper's membership—C-suite executives and emerging leaders across high-volume foodservice—the CIA is taking one more step in driving change at scale and creating a better future of food."

Additional elements in this pilot include CIA leadership speaking at Prosper Company's flagship event—Prosper Forum—in August, and the CIA's Healthy Menus R&D Collaborative hosting its fall member meeting in Dallas, adjacent to Prosper Accelerate at the Omni Hotel in Dallas in October. Prosper Accelerate is an annual leadership experience designed to provide intensive education, meaningful engagement, and high-level exposure that accelerates the careers of emerging and established leaders across the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industries.

In addition, during the Accelerate conference, there will be joint CIA/Prosper programming (and networking time) and a Think Tank on leadership in healthy menus led by Healthy Menus R&D Collaborative members.

"The collaboration with CIA seemed a natural expansion of what Prosper is already offering its Accelerate Conference attendees—education, mentorship, and networking," said Meredith James, executive vice president of Business Development at Prosper Company. "Arming our community of influential leaders with the tools they need to effect change in their businesses is just one more way we are helping foster growth and purpose in the workplace."

Culinary, nutrition, and sustainability leaders across the foodservice industry are invited to be part of this effort to shape the future of healthier, more sustainable menus. Visit www.ciahealthymenus.com for more information or email [email protected] to get involved.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality. The independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate degrees in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts; bachelor's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies; and master's degrees in culinary arts, culinary therapeutics, food business, sustainable food systems, and wine and beverage management. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services are a valuable resource to industry professionals, and its worldwide network of nearly 60,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

About Prosper Company

Prosper Company is a purpose-driven enterprise committed to elevating leadership in the foodservice and hospitality industries. Our vision: A More Prosperous and Just World. We provide businesses with the tools, strategies, and platforms to attract, develop, and retain both emerging and experienced talent, fostering inclusive, engaged workplaces that drive sustainable growth. Our approach spans the full leadership continuum to Think, Act, Learn and Win Differently.

Prosper Forum, connecting C-suite executives with emerging leaders

Prosper Accelerator Program, a 24-month leadership development initiative for next-gen senior leaders

Prosper Accelerate Conference for mid to senior career leaders and Accelerator program alumni

Prosper Brief, delivering thought leadership, fresh ideas, and perspectives to the foodservice and hospitality industry.

Prosper Catalyst Leadership Program for college students

Join our community to advance this mission and build meaningful connections between today's executives and tomorrow's leaders. For more information, visit www.prospercompany.com.

SOURCE The Culinary Institute of America