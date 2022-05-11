CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA HONORS SIX "CHAMPIONS OF GLOBAL CUISINE"

"Through their lives' work, this year's honorees have demonstrated the connective power of food and underscored that we are more alike than we are different," said CIA President Dr. Tim Ryan. "I can't think of better role models for our students, the torchbearers of tomorrow."

The CIA created the Augies in recognition of famed French chef Auguste Escoffier's unwavering pursuit of excellence, creativity, and professionalism. The college has been honoring food and hospitality industry leaders who exemplify these traits since 2007.

Eight CIA alumni—Daniel Joseph Corpuz '19, Fany Gerson'98, Tony Liu '98, King Phojanakong '98, Matthew Raiford '98, Tia Raiford '98, Alex Raij '99, and Cédric Vongerichten '06—served as guest chefs during the cocktail and dessert receptions, assisted by 30 current CIA students.

The CIA Leadership Awards were made possible, in part, by the generous support of platinum sponsor Pepsico Foodservice; gold sponsors Ecolab and Roy Yamaguchi Hawaii Restaurant Group; silver sponsors, Breakthru Beverage Group, Colavita, KitchenAid Commercial, MolsonCoors; bronze sponsors, Edlong Corporation, S.Katzman Produce, and Steelite International; and dozens of other suppliers to the food and hospitality industries, plus many individual friends of the CIA.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality, the private, not-for-profit college offers bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The CIA's School of Graduate and Professional Studies offers master's degrees in sustainable food systems, food business, and wine and beverage management, as well as executive education and certificate programs. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry, and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

SOURCE The Culinary Institute of America