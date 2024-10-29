Culinary Institute of America Installs Michiel Bakker as President

Week of Celebrations Culminates in Inauguration of Sixth President in College's 78-year History

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, Michiel Bakker was installed as the Culinary Institute of America's (CIA) sixth president. He succeeds Dr. Tim Ryan, who held the position for 23 years. Bakker brings nearly three decades of transformative impact in the food and hospitality industries, notably holding leadership roles at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide and Google. He is also a member of the James Beard Foundation's Board of Trustees and serves on advisory councils for the EAT Forum and World Food Programme's Innovation Accelerator. Bakker's inauguration was the first in the college's 78-year history.

In his inauguration speech, Bakker shared the early seeds of Vision 2035, his 10-year plan for galvanizing CIA students, faculty, staff, alumni, and industry partners to shape the Institute's future.

"Becoming the sixth president of this extraordinary Institute is more than just a career milestone for me," Bakker said. "It is a testament to the many experiences that have shaped me, and a unique opportunity to give back and pay it forward to an industry I hold dear. It is deeply energizing to be part of a community that is shaping the future, one student at a time."

A number of celebrations took place during the week leading up to Bakker's inauguration. These included the college's annual Alumni Weekend and Run for Your Knives 5K Run/Walk, in which 674 students competed to win scholarships totaling $72,500.

Other events included a presentation to CIA students and alumni by Future Food Institute's Sara Roversi and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Their presentation: Back to Roots: a Taste of Heritage for a Healthier Future complemented Bakker's and the CIA's commitments to sustainability and health and wellness.

In addition, symbolic of the opening of the door to a new era, the CIA's two new entrance gates were named in honor of the generous benefactors whose leadership gifts made them possible: the Francesco and Mary Giambelli Foundation and renowned Chef Thomas Keller, both longtime supporters of the CIA. Two other facilities, the John C. Metz, Sr. Family Courtyard, named for the family of the CIA's board chair emeriti John C. Metz, Jr., and the Tim Ryan Student Center, named for the CIA's longest-serving president, and first chancellor, were dedicated in separate ceremonies.

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of nearly 55,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

