Culinary Maverick, Chef Adrianne Calvo selected as United States Delegate for Terra Madre Salone del Gusto 2022

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Celebrity Chef Adrianne Calvo chosen as a delegate to represent the United States at Slow Food International's Terra Madre Salone del Gusto taking place on September 22nd, 2022 in Turin, Italy.

Emmy Nominated Searching for Maximum Flavor Chef Adrianne Calvo

Terra Madre Salone del Gusto is Slow Food's flagship international festival. Hosted every other year in Turin, Italy, dedicated to food politics, sustainable agriculture, and the environment. Each year the international event selects a global delegation of culinary experts to participate and share how Slow Food's values of creating a world in which there is good, clean, and fair food for all are accomplished around the world. Farmers, chefs, and other food experts will attend the summit to learn as well as showcase greener, more sustainable culinary riches.

"I believe it's more important than ever to educate ourselves on sustainability, regeneration, climate change and its effects on our food systems, equality in the workplace, etc., so that food can continue to bring joy to all of us around the world. It's an honor and a privilege to represent the United States at Terra Madre Salone del Gusto 2022," stated Calvo.

Good things happen when you bring together the best of the best the culinary world has to offer. These are craftsmen, artisans, and scientists that make decisions with wholeness and integrity. Chef Adrianne Calvo has maintained a pristine reputation for over 15 years keeping the quality of her cuisine in the center of it. Voted Best Restaurant in Miami, Best Chef Miami, and recipient of Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence, it is no coincidence Chef Adrianne will represent her country at the largest culinary summit in the world.

"Great things take time. Like a slowly braised, fall-off-the bone osso buco, a rose to bloom, a wine to age in its barrel, a perfectly ripe mango; some things you can't hurry the process, you can't cut corners. Chefs, restaurant owners, buyers, and all decision makers in the food world need to return to buying natural, whole foods. So much disease is caused and amplified by the foods we consume. What's cheap isn't good, and what's good isn't cheap - and nothing is more expensive than bad health. Since day 1 at my restaurants, we made the commitment to cook from scratch, to buy non GMO, to buy local and organic and while that means less to the bottom line, it means more health, more life to our guests and to ourselves. It also keeps our farmers and purveyors that are doing it right in business," said Calvo.

More about Chef Adrianne Calvo :

With two distinguished and award winning restaurants, six published cookbooks, an Emmy-nominated Youtube series, a private wine label, Chef Adrianne Calvo is a nationally acclaimed chef, author, and mega restaurateur.

Visit:

chefadriannes.com

https://m.youtube.com/c/SearchingforMaximumFlavor

Media Contact:

Kirk Stevenson

786-303-7800

[email protected]

SOURCE Adrianne Calvo