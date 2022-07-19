Culinary Tourism Market, Evolving Opportunities with Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC and Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 21:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Tourism Market is expected to grow by USD 31.42 billion at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. The rising preference for culinary tourism is notably driving the culinary tourism market growth. The market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The culinary tourism market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd. among others.
Major Five Culinary Tourism Companies:
- Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC-The company offers small-group journeys, Luxury Tailor Made Travel, Luxury Expedition Cruises, and Private Jet journeys.
- Butterfield & Robinson Inc.- The company offers private travel, scheduled trips, Biking, Walking, Hiking, and others.
- Classic Journeys-The company offers domestic and international walking tours, culinary trips, multisport vacations, solo, and family
- Gourmet On Tour Ltd.- The company offers food and wine lovers hands-on cooking courses, private wine tours, and culinary adventures.
- Greaves Travel Ltd.- The company offers luxury India holidays and bespoke travel in Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.
Culinary Tourism Market Segmentation By
- Type
- Domestic
- International
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Europe will account for 31% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for culinary tourism are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other region. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the culinary tourism market in Europe would be aided by the rising number of culinary tourists visiting the continent and the accessibility of luxury cruise experiences. Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report.
The domestic segment will significantly increase its market share. In 2020, the domestic culinary tourism industry will control the global culinary tourism market. Due to consumer familiarity with domestic culinary tourism policies and regulations and the lower financial tax imposed compared to overseas culinary tourism, it will maintain its dominance during the projection period. Government laws that are simple and there aren't any problems with currency exchange drive the domestic market for culinary tourism. During the anticipated period, the market sector is anticipated to increase significantly.
|
Culinary Tourism Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 31.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.45
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Hotels, restaurants, and cruise lines
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on type segments of market and recovery from pandemic
- Exhibit 19: International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 20: International - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.3 Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.4 Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC - Product and service
- 10.5 Classic Journeys
- Exhibit 45: Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Classic Journeys - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Classic Journeys - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Classic Journeys - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: G Adventures - Overview
- Exhibit 54: G Adventures - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: G Adventures - Key offerings
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
