Culinary Tourism Market, Evolving Opportunities with Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC and Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Technavio

Major Five Culinary Tourism Companies:

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC- The company offers small-group journeys, Luxury Tailor Made Travel, Luxury Expedition Cruises, and Private Jet journeys.

Culinary Tourism Market Segmentation By

Type

Domestic



International

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Europe will account for 31% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for culinary tourism are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. This region's market will grow more slowly than the markets in any other region. Over the forecast period, the expansion of the culinary tourism market in Europe would be aided by the rising number of culinary tourists visiting the continent and the accessibility of luxury cruise experiences. Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report .

The domestic segment will significantly increase its market share. In 2020, the domestic culinary tourism industry will control the global culinary tourism market. Due to consumer familiarity with domestic culinary tourism policies and regulations and the lower financial tax imposed compared to overseas culinary tourism, it will maintain its dominance during the projection period. Government laws that are simple and there aren't any problems with currency exchange drive the domestic market for culinary tourism. During the anticipated period, the market sector is anticipated to increase significantly.

Culinary Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 31.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, G Adventures, Gourmet On Tour Ltd., Greaves Travel Ltd., International Culinary Tours, ITC Travel Group Ltd., The Travel Corp., and Topdeck Travel Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

