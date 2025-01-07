Culinary.net and Cookin' Savvy Announce Exciting Partnership

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Culinary.net and recipe influencer Cookin' Savvy are delighted to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration is designed to deliver high-quality recipe content that will help clients boost brand awareness and expand their reach to a wider audience.

Photo courtesy of Family Features

Cookin' Savvy will be teaming up with Family Features' in-house team of experts, giving clients unparalleled marketing benefits without the drawbacks and limitations that come with typical influencer marketing. She'll leverage her culinary experience and skills to create all the key components for a successful campaign, such as recipe development, photography and video. From a full range of content assets to powerful social media promotion, this partnership offers a turnkey solution that will save time and money.

Culinary.net and Cookin' Savvy look forward to a rewarding partnership, providing their clients with a unique opportunity for success.

"Hey, y'all, Cookin' Savvy here! After 30 years of cooking for my family, I've partnered with Culinary.net to share my favorite meals, memories and experiences with other home cooks like me. It's the perfect partnership – real home cooking combined with food marketing expertise."

- Cookin' Savvy

"We are pleased to be partnering with Cookin' Savvy and look forward to helping our clients reach their marketing goals through this exciting collaboration. Cookin' Savvy's level of culinary expertise will be a huge asset and we are proud to be working with her."

- Dianne Hogerty, CEO Family Features.

