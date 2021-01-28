Cullen/Frost Reports 4th Quarter And 2020 Annual Results

Board declares first quarter dividend on common and preferred stock, and authorizes $100 million stock repurchase program

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2020. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $88.3 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share, compared to $101.7 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.86 percent and 8.55 percent, respectively, compared to 1.21 percent and 10.74 percent for the same period in 2019.

The company also reported 2020 annual net income available to common shareholders of $323.6 million, a decrease of 25.7 percent compared to 2019 earnings available to common shareholders of $435.5 million. On a per-share basis, 2020 earnings were $5.10 per diluted common share compared to $6.84 per diluted common share reported in 2019. For the year 2020, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.85 percent and 8.11 percent respectively, compared to 1.36 percent and 12.24 percent reported in 2019.

"In 2020, Frost Bankers made the best of a challenging environment, as we neared completion of our 25-branch Houston expansion and made $3.3 billion of PPP loans, providing timely assistance to over 19,000 customers. And last week we began accepting new PPP loan applications as the second phase of the PPP program gets under way," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost chairman and CEO. "Our commitment to our organic growth strategy puts us in a strong position as we move ahead into the coming year." 

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $265.7 million, down  3.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased $3.2 billion, or 22.0 percent, to $17.9 billion, from the $14.7 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, fourth quarter average loans of $15.0 billion represented a 2.3 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Average deposits for the quarter were $34.1 billion, an increase of 25.5 percent, or $6.9 billion, compared to $27.2 billion in last year's fourth quarter. 

For 2020, average total loans were $17.2 billion, an increase of approximately $2.7 billion, or 18.9 percent, from the $14.4 billion reported the previous year. Excluding PPP loans, 2020 average loans of $15.0 billion represented a 3.9 percent increase compared to 2019. Average total deposits for 2020 were $31.4 billion, up 19.0 percent, or $5.0 billion, compared to the $26.4 billion reported in 2019.

Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 were 12.86 percent, 13.47 percent, and 15.44 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $265.7 million, a decrease of 3.4 percent compared to the $275.0 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 2.82 percent for the fourth quarter compared to 3.62 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2.95 percent for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $91.3 million, down $3.9 million, or 4.1 percent, from the $95.3 million reported a year earlier. Service charges on deposits decreased $2.6 million, or 11.2 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly driven by a decrease in overdraft and NSF fees, down $2.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Other income decreased $719,000 or 5.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a $454,000 decrease in derivative revenue. Trust and investment management fees decreased by $658,000, or 2.0 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of a $1.7 million decrease in oil & gas fees and a $1.1 million decrease in estate fees when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, partly offset by a $1.0 million increase in investment fees.
  • Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $222.9 million, up $2.1 million, or 1.0 percent, compared to the $220.8 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Salaries and wages expense increased $6.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was impacted by severance expense of $5.2 million related to organizational restructurings. Employee benefits expense decreased by $5.8 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in employee benefits expense was primarily related to a decrease in certain discretionary benefit plan expenses. Fourth quarter net occupancy expense increased $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, impacted by our Houston expansion. The total increase was primarily driven by increases in depreciation on leasehold improvements (up $857,000), property taxes (up $797,000) and building depreciation (up $176,000), among other things. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $1.7 million or 6.6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.6 million increase in software expenses. Other non-interest expense decreased by $2.9 million or 6.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by a $3.2 million decrease in travel and entertainment expense.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2020, credit loss expense related to loans was $13.3 million, compared to net charge-offs of $13.6 million. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the credit loss expense related to loans was $8.4 million, compared to net charge-offs of $12.7 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.51 percent at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.45 percent last quarter and 0.90 percent at year-end 2019. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.75 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-performing assets were $62.3 million at year end, compared to $96.4 million the previous quarter, and $109.5 million at year-end 2019. Credit loss expense related to off-balance-sheet exposures was $489,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • As described further below, we have declared the first dividend payment on our 4.450% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, issued on November 19, 2020, which will take place during the first quarter and will total $2.151 million. This preferred stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock. Each subsequent quarterly dividend payment to holders of our Preferred Stock will total $1.669 million.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.72 per common share, payable March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 26 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $14.3388889 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.3584722 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 26 of this year.

In addition, the Corporation's board of directors authorized a new $100.0 million stock repurchase plan. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased over a one-year period from time to time at various prices in the open market or through private transactions.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 800-944-6430. Digital playback of the conference call will be available after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 855-859-2056, with the Conference ID# of 6337817. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: www.frostbank.com/investor-relations/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $42.4 billion in assets at December 31, 2020. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Political instability.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items

Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)











2020

2019

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income

$

242,246

$

243,423

$

245,811

$

244,521

$

251,098

Net interest income (1)

265,721

267,041

269,722

268,453

275,038

Credit loss expense

13,756

20,302

31,975

175,197

8,355

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees

32,270

31,469

31,060

34,473

32,928

Service charges on deposit accounts

20,830

19,812

17,580

22,651

23,454

Insurance commissions and fees

11,704

11,456

10,668

16,485

12,138

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

3,746

3,503

2,966

3,255

3,608

Other charges, commissions and fees

9,427

8,370

7,663

9,365

9,020

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions







108,989

28

Other

13,360

8,991

7,664

17,697

14,079

Total non-interest income

91,337

83,601

77,601

212,915

95,255










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages

104,843

93,323

90,350

98,812

97,951

Employee benefits

15,852

16,074

18,861

24,889

21,651

Net occupancy

26,822

25,466

25,266

25,384

24,864

Technology, furniture and equipment

27,464

26,482

26,046

25,240

25,759

Deposit insurance

2,706

2,372

2,800

2,624

2,374

Intangible amortization

208

212

241

257

264

Other

45,017

38,221

36,115

46,957

47,943

Total non-interest expense

222,912

202,150

199,679

224,163

220,806

Income before income taxes

96,915

104,572

91,758

58,076

117,192

Income taxes

8,645

9,516

(1,314)

3,323

13,511

Net income

88,270

95,056

93,072

54,753

103,681

Preferred stock dividends







2,016

2,016

Redemption of preferred stock







5,514


Net income available to common shareholders

$

88,270

$

95,056

$

93,072

$

47,223

$

101,665










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.39

$

1.50

$

1.47

$

0.75

$

1.61

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.38

1.50

1.47

0.75

1.60

Cash dividends per common share

0.72

0.71

0.71

0.71

0.71

Book value per common share at end of quarter

65.82

65.07

63.97

61.17

60.11










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares

63,011

62,782

62,670

62,553

62,669

Weighted-average common shares - basic

62,940

62,727

62,596

62,643

62,609

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

311

193

205

407

625

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

63,251

62,920

62,801

63,050

63,234










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets

0.86

%

0.96

%

0.99

%

0.57

%

1.21

%

Return on average common equity

8.55

9.30

9.60

4.88

10.74

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

2.82

2.95

3.13

3.56

3.62










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)


2020

2019

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY








($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans

$

17,945

$

18,149

$

17,550

$

14,995

$

14,705

Earning assets

38,262

36,749

35,128

30,804

30,621

Total assets

40,963

39,435

37,838

33,534

33,314

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

15,119

14,585

13,785

10,737

10,772

Interest-bearing deposits

19,010

18,289

17,528

16,654

16,414

Total deposits

34,129

32,875

31,313

27,391

27,186

Shareholders' equity

4,175

4,065

3,899

4,009

3,900










Period-End Balance:








Loans

$

17,481

$

18,224

$

17,972

$

15,338

$

14,750

Earning assets

39,648

37,482

36,613

31,440

31,281

Goodwill and intangible assets

657

657

657

657

657

Total assets

42,391

40,101

39,378

34,147

34,027

Total deposits

35,016

33,500

32,679

28,141

27,640

Shareholders' equity

4,293

4,085

4,009

3,827

3,912

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

3,780

3,580

3,521

3,463

3,644










ASSET QUALITY








($ in thousands)








Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$

263,177

$

263,475

$

250,061

$

263,881

$

132,167

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.51

%

1.45

%

1.39

%

1.72

%

0.90

%










Net charge-offs:

$

13,565

$

10,176

$

41,048

$

38,646

$

12,747

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.30

%

0.22

%

0.94

%

1.04

%

0.34

%










Non-performing assets:








Non-accrual loans

$

61,449

$

91,578

$

79,461

$

66,727

$

102,303

Restructured loans



3,932

4,932



6,098

Foreclosed assets

850

850

806

806

1,084

Total

$

62,299

$

96,360

$

85,199

$

67,533

$

109,485

As a percentage of:








Total loans and foreclosed assets

0.36

%

0.53

%

0.47

%

0.44

%

0.74

%

Total assets

0.15

0.24

0.22

0.20

0.32










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS










Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.86

%

12.71

%

12.48

%

12.02

%

12.36

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.47

12.71

12.48

12.02

12.99

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.44

14.69

14.43

13.97

14.57

Leverage Ratio

8.07

7.85

8.01

8.84

9.28

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

10.13

10.19

10.18

11.21

11.50

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

10.19

10.31

10.30

11.95

11.71










(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)









Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income

$

976,001

$

1,004,005

$

957,892

$

866,422

$

776,336

Net interest income (1)

1,070,937

1,100,586

1,052,564

1,043,431

939,958

Credit loss expense (2)

241,230

33,759

21,685

35,888

51,673

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees

129,272

126,722

119,391

110,675

104,240

Service charges on deposit accounts

80,873

88,983

85,186

84,182

81,203

Insurance commissions and fees

50,313

52,345

48,967

46,169

47,154

Interchange and debit card transaction fees (3)

13,470

14,873

13,877

23,232

21,369

Other charges, commissions and fees

34,825

37,123

37,231

39,931

39,623

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

108,989

293

(156)

(4,941)

14,975

Other

47,712

43,563

46,790

37,222

41,144

Total non-interest income (3)

465,454

363,902

351,286

336,470

349,708










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages

387,328

375,029

350,312

337,068

318,665

Employee benefits

75,676

86,230

77,323

74,575

72,615

Net occupancy

102,938

89,466

76,788

75,971

71,627

Technology, furniture and equipment

105,232

91,995

83,102

74,335

71,208

Deposit insurance

10,502

10,126

16,397

20,128

17,428

Intangible amortization

918

1,168

1,424

1,703

2,429

Other (2)(3)

166,310

180,665

173,466

174,861

178,988

Total non-interest expense (2)(3)

848,904

834,679

778,812

758,641

732,960

Income before income taxes

351,321

499,469

508,681

408,363

341,411

Income taxes

20,170

55,870

53,763

44,214

37,150

Net income

331,151

443,599

454,918

364,149

304,261

Preferred stock dividends

2,016

8,063

8,063

8,063

8,063

Redemption of preferred stock

5,514








Net income available to common shareholders

$

323,621

$

435,536

$

446,855

$

356,086

$

296,198










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic

$

5.11

$

6.89

$

6.97

$

5.56

$

4.73

Earnings per common share - diluted

5.10

6.84

6.90

5.51

4.70

Cash dividends per common share

2.85

2.80

2.58

2.25

2.15

Book value per common share at end of quarter

65.82

60.11

51.19

49.68

45.03










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares

63,011

62,669

62,986

63,476

63,474

Weighted-average common shares - basic

62,727

62,742

63,705

63,694

62,376

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

277

700

982

968

593

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

63,004

63,442

64,687

64,662

62,969










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets

0.85

%

1.36

%

1.44

%

1.17

%

1.03

%

Return on average common equity

8.11

12.24

14.23

11.76

10.16

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

3.09

3.75

3.64

3.69

3.56










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate for 2020, 2019 and 2018 and 35% tax rate for 2016-2017.

(2) Prior to 2020, credit loss expense  related to off-balance-sheet credit exposures was previously reported as a component of other non-
     interest expense. In connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard in 2020, such amounts have been reclassified to credit loss 
     expense to make prior periods comparable to the current presentation.

(3) Beginning in 2018, in connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard, interchange and debit card transaction fees are reported 
     net of related network costs. Prior to 2018, such network costs were reported separately as a component of other non-interest expense. For 
     comparative purposes, interchange and debit card transaction fees reported net of related network costs would have totaled $11,289 in 2017 
     and $8,473 in 2016.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)









Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans

$

17,164

$

14,441

$

13,618

$

12,460

$

11,555

Earning assets

35,248

29,600

28,900

28,359

26,717

Total assets

37,961

32,086

31,030

30,450

28,832

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

13,564

10,358

10,757

10,819

10,034

Interest-bearing deposits

17,875

16,055

15,532

15,085

14,478

Total deposits

31,438

26,413

26,289

25,905

24,512

Shareholders' equity

4,039

3,702

3,284

3,173

3,059










Period-End Balance:








Loans

$

17,481

$

14,750

$

14,100

$

13,146

$

11,975

Earning assets

39,648

31,281

29,894

29,595

28,025

Goodwill and intangible assets

657

657

659

660

662

Total assets

42,391

34,027

32,293

31,748

30,196

Total deposits

35,016

27,640

27,149

26,872

25,812

Shareholders' equity

4,293

3,912

3,369

3,298

3,003

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

3,780

3,644

3,433

3,218

3,027










ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)








Allowance for credit losses on loan:

$

263,177

$

132,167

$

132,132

$

155,364

$

153,045

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.51

%

0.90

%

0.94

%

1.18

%

1.28

%










Net charge-offs:

$

103,435

$

33,724

$

44,845

$

33,141

$

34,487

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.60

%

0.23

%

0.33

%

0.27

%

0.30

%










Non-performing assets:








Non-accrual loans

$

61,449

$

102,303

$

73,739

$

150,314

$

100,151

Restructured loans



6,098



4,862


Foreclosed assets

850

1,084

1,175

2,116

2,440

Total

$

62,299

$

109,485

$

74,914

$

157,292

$

102,591

As a percentage of:








Total loans and foreclosed assets

0.36

%

0.74

%

0.53

%

1.20

%

0.86

%

Total assets

0.15

0.32

0.23

0.50

0.34










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS








Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.86

%

12.36

%

12.27

%

12.42

%

12.52

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.47

12.99

12.94

13.16

13.33

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.44

14.57

14.64

15.15

14.93

Leverage Ratio

8.07

9.28

9.06

8.46

8.14

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

10.13

11.50

10.43

10.39

9.94

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

10.64

11.54

10.58

10.42

10.61










(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)


2020

2019

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)








Earning Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

1.24

%

1.64

%

Federal funds sold and resell agreements

0.25

0.24

0.27

1.22

1.71

Securities

3.41

3.44

3.53

3.46

3.37

Loans, net of unearned discounts

3.74

3.73

3.95

4.65

4.88

Total earning assets

2.89

3.04

3.24

3.84

3.98










Interest-Bearing Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings and interest checking

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.04

Money market deposit accounts

0.07

0.09

0.09

0.50

0.66

Time accounts

0.82

1.11

1.40

1.67

1.72

Public funds

0.02

0.02

0.09

0.85

1.05

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.09

0.12

0.14

0.39

0.49










Total deposits

0.05

0.07

0.08

0.24

0.29










Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

0.11

0.12

0.15

0.95

1.21

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1.96

2.05

2.90

3.54

3.83

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.70

4.70

4.71

4.71

4.71

Federal Home Loan Bank advances





0.29




Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.13

0.15

0.19

0.47

0.59










Net interest spread

2.76

2.89

3.05

3.37

3.39

Net interest income to total average earning assets

2.82

2.95

3.13

3.56

3.62










AVERAGE BALANCES








($ in millions)








Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

$

7,718

$

5,888

$

4,986

$

2,586

$

2,000

Federal funds sold and resell agreements

17

31

92

260

275

Securities

12,582

12,680

12,501

12,963

13,641

Loans, net of unearned discount

17,945

18,149

17,550

14,995

14,705

Total earning assets

$

38,262

$

36,749

$

35,128

$

30,804

$

30,621










Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings and interest checking

$

8,397

$

8,077

$

7,615

$

7,030

$

6,850

Money market deposit accounts

8,884

8,555

8,230

7,874

7,905

Time accounts

1,133

1,120

1,118

1,109

1,069

Public funds

596

537

565

640

590

Total interest-bearing deposits

19,010

18,289

17,528

16,654

16,414










Total deposits

34,129

32,875

31,313

27,391

27,186










Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

1,743

1,578

1,295

1,259

1,418

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

136

136

136

136

136

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99

99

99

99

99

Federal Home Loan Bank advances





440




Total interest-bearing funds

$

20,988

$

20,103

$

19,498

$

18,149

$

18,067










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

