Cullen/Frost Reports 4th Quarter And Full Year 2019 Annual Results

Board declares first quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

News provided by

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

Jan 30, 2020, 09:00 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported fourth quarter and annual results for 2019. Cullen/Frost reported net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $101.7 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, compared to $117.2 million, or $1.82 per common diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, returns on average assets and common equity were 1.21 percent and 10.74 percent, respectively, compared to 1.48 percent and 14.85 percent for the same period in 2018.

The company also reported 2019 annual net income available to common shareholders of $435.5 million, a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to 2018 earnings of $446.9 million. On a per-share basis, 2019 earnings were $6.84 per diluted common share compared to $6.90 per diluted common share reported in 2018. For the year 2019, returns on average assets and common equity were 1.36 percent and 12.24 percent respectively, compared to 1.44 percent and 14.23 percent reported in 2018.

"These earnings show the result of consistent execution of our sustainable organic growth strategy," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost chairman and CEO. "As illustrated by our Houston expansion, where we have opened 10 of the 25 planned new financial centers, we are investing for steady, long-term growth while maintaining our quality standards.

"We saw deposit growth rebound in the second half of 2019 after a more challenging environment earlier in the year," Green said.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $275.0 million, up 0.4 percent compared to the same quarter in 2018. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $755.3 million, or 5.4 percent, to $14.7 billion, from the $13.9 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier. Average deposits for the quarter were $27.2 billion, an increase of 2.6 percent or $678.4 million compared to $26.5 billion in last year's fourth quarter.

For 2019, average total loans were $14.4 billion, an increase of approximately $822.6 million, or 6.0 percent, from the $13.6 billion reported the previous year. Average total deposits for 2019 increased to $26.4 billion, up 0.5 percent, or $124.2 million, over the $26.3 billion reported in 2018.

Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 were 12.36 percent, 12.99 percent, and 14.57 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.
  • Net interest income for the fourth quarter totaled $251.1 million, an increase of 0.8 percent compared to the $249.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2018. The net interest margin was 3.62 percent for the fourth quarter compared to 3.72 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.76 percent for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $95.3 million, up $8.1 million or 9.3 percent from the $87.1 million reported a year earlier. Trust and investment management fees increased by $3.0 million, or 10.2 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of higher average equity valuations and an increase in the number of accounts. Other income increased $3.0 million, primarily driven by a $1.6 million increase in public finance underwriting fees.
  • Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $220.8 million, up $21.1 million, or 10.6 percent, compared to the $199.7 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net occupancy expense increased $7.2 million, primarily driven by a $5.6 million increase in lease expenses associated with our downtown San Antonio headquarters move and our Houston expansion. Salaries and wages expense increased $7.1 million due to an increase in the number of employees and normal annual merit and market increases and, to a lesser extent, an increase in stock compensation. Employee benefits expense increased $2.6 million, or 13.6 percent, impacted by higher expenses related to our profit sharing/401(k) plan (up $1.1 million), defined benefit retirement plan (up $585,000), and payroll tax (up $554,000). Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $3.8 million, or 17.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.8 million increase in software maintenance and cloud services expense.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2019, the provision for loan losses was $8.4 million, compared to net charge-offs of $12.7 million. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the provision for loan losses was $3.8 million, compared to net charge-offs of $9.2 million. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.90 percent at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.93 percent last quarter and 0.94 percent at year-end 2018. Non-performing assets were $109.5 million at year end, compared to $105.0 million the previous quarter, and $74.9 million at year-end 2018.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.71 per common share, payable March 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.3359375 per share of the Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrA." The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 800-944-6430. Digital playback of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 855-859-2056, with the Conference ID# of 1379608. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 2 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: www.frostbank.com/investor-relations/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $34.0 billion in assets at December 31, 2019. One of the 60 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Political instability.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of failure, interruption, or breach of security of our systems.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234
     or
Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)











2019

2018

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income

$

251,098

$

253,007

$

253,431

$

246,469

$

249,209

Net interest income (1)

275,038

276,618

277,751

271,179

273,810

Provision for loan losses

8,355

8,001

6,400

11,003

3,767

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees

32,928

31,649

30,448

31,697

29,882

Service charges on deposit accounts

23,454

22,941

21,798

20,790

21,632

Insurance commissions and fees

12,138

11,683

10,118

18,406

11,394

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

3,608

4,117

3,868

3,280

3,774

Other charges, commissions and fees

9,020

10,108

8,933

9,062

9,371

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

28

96

169



(43)

Other

14,079

8,630

7,304

13,550

11,108

Total non-interest income

95,255

89,224

82,638

96,785

87,118










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages

97,951

93,812

90,790

92,476

90,878

Employee benefits

21,651

21,002

20,051

23,526

19,066

Net occupancy

24,864

24,202

21,133

19,267

17,699

Technology, furniture and equipment

25,759

22,415

22,157

21,664

21,960

Deposit insurance

2,374

2,491

2,453

2,808

2,219

Intangible amortization

264

274

305

325

331

Other

47,943

44,668

46,320

41,734

47,544

Total non-interest expense

220,806

208,864

203,209

201,800

199,697

Income before income taxes

117,192

125,366

126,460

130,451

132,863

Income taxes

13,511

13,530

14,874

13,955

13,610

Net income

103,681

111,836

111,586

116,496

119,253

Preferred stock dividends

2,016

2,016

2,015

2,016

2,016

Net income available to common shareholders

$

101,665

$

109,820

$

109,571

$

114,480

$

117,237










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.61

$

1.74

$

1.73

$

1.80

$

1.84

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.60

1.73

1.72

1.79

1.82

Cash dividends per common share

0.71

0.71

0.71

0.67

0.67

Book value per common share at end of quarter

60.11

59.76

57.39

54.64

51.19










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares

62,669

62,537

62,638

63,081

62,986

Weighted-average common shares - basic

62,609

62,566

62,789

63,009

63,441

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

625

593

765

819

811

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

63,234

63,159

63,554

63,828

64,252










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets

1.21

%

1.35

%

1.40

%

1.48

%

1.48

%

Return on average common equity

10.74

11.83

12.60

14.08

14.85

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

3.62

3.76

3.85

3.79

3.72










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)


2019

2018

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY








($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans

$

14,705

$

14,471

$

14,375

$

14,205

$

13,949

Earning assets

30,621

29,693

29,114

28,954

29,153

Total assets

33,314

32,248

31,491

31,356

31,330

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

10,772

10,316

10,148

10,193

10,740

Interest-bearing deposits

16,414

16,036

15,845

15,919

15,767

Total deposits

27,186

26,352

25,993

26,112

26,507

Shareholders' equity

3,900

3,828

3,632

3,441

3,277










Period-End Balance:








Loans

$

14,750

$

14,635

$

14,459

$

14,406

$

14,100

Earning assets

31,281

30,358

29,216

29,281

29,894

Goodwill and intangible assets

657

658

658

658

659

Total assets

34,027

33,098

31,817

31,663

32,293

Total deposits

27,640

27,084

25,985

26,295

27,149

Shareholders' equity

3,912

3,881

3,739

3,592

3,369

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

3,644

3,576

3,520

3,498

3,433










ASSET QUALITY








($ in thousands)








Allowance for loan losses:

$

132,167

$

136,559

$

134,929

$

136,350

$

132,132

As a percentage of period-end loans

0.90

%

0.93

%

0.93

%

0.95

%

0.94

%










Net charge-offs:

$

12,747

$

6,371

$

7,821

$

6,785

$

9,213

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.34

%

0.17

%

0.22

%

0.19

%

0.26

%










Non-performing assets:








Non-accrual loans

$

102,303

$

97,446

$

71,521

$

92,162

$

73,739

Restructured loans

6,098

6,160

3,973

4,028


Foreclosed assets

1,084

1,427

907

1,175

1,175

Total

$

109,485

$

105,033

$

76,401

$

97,365

$

74,914

As a percentage of:








Total loans and foreclosed assets

0.74

%

0.72

%

0.53

%

0.68

%

0.53

%

Total assets

0.32

0.32

0.24

0.31

0.23










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS








Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio(2)

12.36

%

12.35

%

12.29

%

12.34

%

12.27

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio(2)

12.99

12.99

12.94

13.00

12.94

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(2)

14.57

14.63

14.60

14.68

14.64

Leverage Ratio

9.28

9.36

9.40

9.35

9.06

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

11.50

11.73

11.75

11.34

10.43

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

11.71

11.87

11.53

10.97

10.46










(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(2) After a review of risk-weight classifications during the first quarter of 2019, risk-weightings for certain loans were reclassified. Amounts reported prior to March 31, 2019 have been revised to reflect these reclassifications.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)









Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income

$

1,004,005

$

957,892

$

866,422

$

776,336

$

736,632

Net interest income (1)

1,100,586

1,052,564

1,043,431

939,958

888,035

Provision for loan losses

33,759

21,613

35,460

51,673

51,845

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees

126,722

119,391

110,675

104,240

105,512

Service charges on deposit accounts

88,983

85,186

84,182

81,203

81,350

Insurance commissions and fees

52,345

48,967

46,169

47,154

48,926

Interchange and debit card transaction fees (2)

14,873

13,877

23,232

21,369

19,666

Other charges, commissions and fees

37,123

37,231

39,931

39,623

37,551

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

293

(156)

(4,941)

14,975

69

Other

43,563

46,790

37,222

41,144

35,656

Total non-interest income (2)

363,902

351,286

336,470

349,708

328,730










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages

375,029

350,312

337,068

318,665

310,504

Employee benefits

86,230

77,323

74,575

72,615

69,746

Net occupancy

89,466

76,788

75,971

71,627

65,690

Technology, furniture and equipment

91,995

83,102

74,335

71,208

64,373

Deposit insurance

10,126

16,397

20,128

17,428

14,519

Intangible amortization

1,168

1,424

1,703

2,429

3,325

Other (2)

180,665

173,538

175,289

178,988

165,561

Total non-interest expense (2)

834,679

778,884

759,069

732,960

693,718

Income before income taxes

499,469

508,681

408,363

341,411

319,799

Income taxes

55,870

53,763

44,214

37,150

40,471

Net income

443,599

454,918

364,149

304,261

279,328

Preferred stock dividends

8,063

8,063

8,063

8,063

8,063

Net income available to common shareholders

$

435,536

$

446,855

$

356,086

$

296,198

$

271,265










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic

$

6.89

$

6.97

$

5.56

$

4.73

$

4.31

Earnings per common share - diluted

6.84

6.90

5.51

4.70

4.28

Cash dividends per common share

2.80

2.58

2.25

2.15

2.10

Book value per common share at end of quarter

60.11

51.19

49.68

45.03

44.30










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares

62,669

62,986

63,476

63,474

61,982

Weighted-average common shares - basic

62,742

63,705

63,694

62,376

62,758

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

700

982

968

593

715

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

63,442

64,687

64,662

62,969

63,473










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets

1.36

%

1.44

%

1.17

%

1.03

%

0.97

%

Return on average common equity

12.24

14.23

11.76

10.16

9.86

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

3.75

3.64

3.69

3.56

3.45










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate for 2019 and 2018 and 35% tax rate for 2015-2017.

(2) Beginning in 2018, in connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard, interchange and debit card transaction fees are reported net of related network costs. Prior to 2018, such network costs were reported separately as a component of other non-interest expense. For comparative purposes, interchange and debit card transaction fees reported net of related network costs would have totaled $11,289 in 2017 and $8,473 in 2016.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)









Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015(1)

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans

$

14,441

$

13,618

$

12,460

$

11,555

$

11,267

Earning assets

29,600

28,900

28,359

26,717

25,955

Total assets(1)

32,086

31,030

30,450

28,832

28,061

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

10,358

10,757

10,819

10,034

10,180

Interest-bearing deposits

16,055

15,532

15,085

14,478

13,861

Total deposits

26,413

26,289

25,905

24,512

24,041

Shareholders' equity

3,702

3,284

3,173

3,059

2,895










Period-End Balance:








Loans

$

14,750

$

14,100

$

13,146

$

11,975

$

11,487

Earning assets

31,281

29,894

29,595

28,025

26,431

Goodwill and intangible assets

657

659

660

662

663

Total assets(1)

34,027

32,293

31,748

30,196

28,566

Total deposits

27,640

27,149

26,872

25,812

24,344

Shareholders' equity

3,912

3,369

3,298

3,003

2,890

Adjusted shareholders' equity (2)

3,644

3,433

3,218

3,027

2,776










ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)








Allowance for loan losses:

$

132,167

$

132,132

$

155,364

$

153,045

$

135,859

As a percentage of period-end loans

0.90

%

0.94

%

1.18

%

1.28

%

1.18

%










Net charge-offs:

$

33,724

$

44,845

$

33,141

$

34,487

$

15,528

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.23

%

0.33

%

0.27

%

0.30

%

0.14

%










Non-performing assets:








Non-accrual loans

$

102,303

$

73,739

$

150,314

$

100,151

$

83,467

Restructured loans

6,098



4,862




Foreclosed assets

1,084

1,175

2,116

2,440

2,255

Total

$

109,485

$

74,914

$

157,292

$

102,591

$

85,722

As a percentage of:








Total loans and foreclosed assets

0.74

%

0.53

%

1.20

%

0.86

%

0.75

%

Total assets

0.32

0.23

0.50

0.34

0.30










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS








Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio(3)

12.36

%

12.27

%

12.42

%

12.52

%

11.37

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio(3)

12.99

12.94

13.16

13.33

12.38

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(3)

14.57

14.64

15.15

14.93

13.85

Leverage Ratio

9.28

9.06

8.46

8.14

7.79

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

11.50

10.43

10.39

9.94

10.12

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

11.54

10.58

10.42

10.61

10.32










(1) Certain items in the 2015 financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation in connection with the adoption of an accounting standard in 2016 that requires unamortized debt issuance costs related to a recognized debt liability be presented in the balance sheet as a direct deduction from the carrying amount of that debt liability.

(2) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(3) After a review of risk-weight classifications during the first quarter of 2019, risk-weightings for certain loans were reclassified. Amounts reported at December 31, 2018 have been revised to reflect these reclassifications.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)


2019

2018

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST








Earning Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

1.64

%

2.19

%

2.64

%

2.50

%

2.35

%

Federal funds sold and resell agreements

1.71

2.21

2.48

2.58

2.41

Securities

3.37

3.43

3.42

3.37

3.39

Loans, net of unearned discounts

4.88

5.16

5.34

5.33

5.20

Total earning assets

3.98

4.21

4.33

4.27

4.15










Interest-Bearing Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings and interest checking

0.04

0.07

0.08

0.09

0.08

Money market deposit accounts

0.66

0.93

1.03

1.09

1.00

Time accounts

1.72

1.74

1.66

1.43

1.14

Public funds

1.05

1.34

1.51

1.39

1.31

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.49

0.63

0.68

0.69

0.63










Total deposits

0.29

0.39

0.41

0.42

0.37










Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

1.21

1.53

1.69

1.72

1.56

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

3.83

4.18

4.34

4.40

4.24

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.71

4.71

4.71

4.72

4.72

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.59

0.75

0.80

0.81

0.74










Net interest spread

3.39

3.46

3.53

3.46

3.41

Net interest income to total average earning assets

3.62

3.76

3.85

3.79

3.72










AVERAGE BALANCES








($ in millions)








Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,000

$

1,566

$

1,171

$

1,729

$

2,452

Federal funds sold and resell agreements

275

212

246

250

317

Securities

13,641

13,444

13,322

12,770

12,435

Loans, net of unearned discount

14,705

14,471

14,375

14,205

13,949

Total earning assets

$

30,621

$

29,693

$

29,114

$

28,954

$

29,153










Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings and interest checking

$

6,850

$

6,712

$

6,774

$

6,774

$

6,673

Money market deposit accounts

7,905

7,763

7,588

7,696

7,792

Time accounts

1,069

1,023

970

895

836

Public funds

590

538

513

554

467

Total interest-bearing deposits

16,414

16,036

15,845

15,919

15,767










Total deposits

27,186

26,352

25,993

26,112

26,507










Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

1,418

1,291

1,242

1,180

1,138

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

136

136

136

136

136

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99

99

99

99

99

Total interest-bearing funds

$

18,067

$

17,562

$

17,322

$

17,334

$

17,140











SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.frostbank.com

You just read:

Cullen/Frost Reports 4th Quarter And Full Year 2019 Annual Results

News provided by

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

Jan 30, 2020, 09:00 ET