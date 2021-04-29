Cullen/Frost Reports First Quarter Results

SAN ANTONIO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported first quarter 2021 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was $113.9 million, compared to $47.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.77 per diluted common share, compared to $0.75 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.09 percent and 11.13 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 0.57 percent and 4.88 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the first quarter of 2021, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $263.9 million, down 1.7 percent compared to the same quarter in 2020. Average loans for the first quarter of 2021 increased $2.7 billion, or 17.9 percent, to $17.7 billion, from the $15.0 billion reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, first quarter average loans of $14.9 billion represented a 0.9 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2020. Average deposits for the quarter were $35.4 billion, up $8.0 billion, or 29.3 percent, compared to the $27.4 billion reported for last year's first quarter.

"Our first quarter results reflect the continued high level of effort put forth across our company," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "We were ready to respond when the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program restarted early in the quarter, and the hard work our bankers have put into helping customers get PPP loans is showing up in the increased number of customer relationships we've built, as well as in our net promoter scores and overall customer satisfaction levels. Our new locations in Houston are performing above our projections. All of this has positioned us well to respond to increased economic activity as the country emerges from the pandemic."

Noted financial data for the first quarter of 2021 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the first quarter of 2021 were 13.45 percent, 14.07 percent and 16.07 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.





Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $263.9 million , a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.72 percent for the first quarter of 2021, down 10 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 net interest margin of 2.82 percent. Net interest margin decreased 84 basis points compared to 3.56 percent in the year-ago period.





The Cullen/Frost board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.72 per common share, payable June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 28 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 28 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-800-944-6430 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below.

Playback of the conference call will be available after 2 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 855-859-2056 with Conference ID # of 2745669. The call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $44.0 billion in assets at March 31, 2021. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Political instability.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of failure, interruption, or breach of security of our systems.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2021

2020

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS













Net interest income $ 240,881



$ 242,246



$ 243,423



$ 245,811



$ 244,521

Net interest income (1) 263,949



265,721



267,041



269,722



268,453

Credit loss expense 63



13,756



20,302



31,975



175,197

Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 35,314



32,270



31,469



31,060



34,473

Service charges on deposit accounts 19,993



20,830



19,812



17,580



22,651

Insurance commissions and fees 17,313



11,704



11,456



10,668



16,485

Interchange and card transaction fees 4,093



3,746



3,503



2,966



3,255

Other charges, commissions and fees 8,304



9,427



8,370



7,663



9,365

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions —



—



—



—



108,989

Other 8,219



13,360



8,991



7,664



17,697

Total non-interest income 93,236



91,337



83,601



77,601



212,915





















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 93,458



104,843



93,323



90,350



98,812

Employee benefits 22,536



15,852



16,074



18,861



24,889

Net occupancy 26,051



26,822



25,466



25,266



25,384

Technology, furniture and equipment 28,016



27,464



26,482



26,046



25,240

Deposit insurance 2,928



2,706



2,372



2,800



2,624

Intangible amortization 202



208



212



241



257

Other 36,951



45,017



38,221



36,115



46,957

Total non-interest expense 210,142



222,912



202,150



199,679



224,163

Income before income taxes 123,912



96,915



104,572



91,758



58,076

Income taxes 7,897



8,645



9,516



(1,314)



3,323

Net income 116,015



88,270



95,056



93,072



54,753

Preferred stock dividends 2,151



—



—



—



2,016

Redemption of preferred stock —



—



—



—



5,514

Net income available to common shareholders $ 113,864



$ 88,270



$ 95,056



$ 93,072



$ 47,223





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA















Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.78



$ 1.39



$ 1.50



$ 1.47



$ 0.75

Earnings per common share - diluted 1.77



1.38



1.50



1.47



0.75

Cash dividends per common share 0.72



0.72



0.71



0.71



0.71

Book value per common share at end of quarter 64.89



65.82



65.07



63.97



61.17





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES















Period-end common shares 63,532



63,011



62,782



62,670



62,553

Weighted-average common shares - basic 63,306



62,940



62,727



62,596



62,643

Dilutive effect of stock compensation 510



311



193



205



407

Weighted-average common shares - diluted 63,816



63,251



62,920



62,801



63,050





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS















Return on average assets 1.09 %

0.86 %

0.96 %

0.99 %

0.57 % Return on average common equity 11.13



8.55



9.30



9.60



4.88

Net interest income to average earning assets 2.72



2.82



2.95



3.13



3.56





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2021

2020

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 17,684



$ 17,945



$ 18,149



$ 17,550



$ 14,995

Earning assets 39,804



38,262



36,749



35,128



30,804

Total assets 42,530



40,963



39,435



37,838



33,534

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 15,309



15,119



14,585



13,785



10,737

Interest-bearing deposits 20,097



19,010



18,289



17,528



16,654

Total deposits 35,406



34,129



32,875



31,313



27,391

Shareholders' equity 4,295



4,175



4,065



3,899



4,009





















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 17,890



$ 17,481



$ 18,224



$ 17,972



$ 15,338

Earning assets 41,380



39,648



37,482



36,613



31,440

Goodwill and intangible assets 656



657



657



657



657

Total assets 44,047



42,391



40,101



39,378



34,147

Total deposits 36,925



35,016



33,500



32,679



28,141

Shareholders' equity 4,268



4,293



4,085



4,009



3,827

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 3,880



3,780



3,580



3,521



3,463





















ASSET QUALITY















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 261,258



$ 263,177



$ 263,475



$ 250,061



$ 263,881

As a percentage of period-end loans 1.46 %

1.51 %

1.45 %

1.39 %

1.72 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 1,919



$ 13,565



$ 10,176



$ 41,048



$ 38,646

Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.04 %

0.30 %

0.22 %

0.94 %

1.04 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 50,976



$ 61,449



$ 91,578



$ 79,461



$ 66,727

As a percentage of total loans 0.28 %

0.35 %

0.50 %

0.44 %

0.44 % As a percentage of total assets 0.12



0.14



0.23



0.20



0.20





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.45 %

12.86 %

12.71 %

12.48 %

12.02 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.07



13.47



12.71



12.48



12.02

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.07



15.44



14.69



14.43



13.97

Leverage Ratio 7.97



8.07



7.85



8.01



8.84

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 9.69



10.13



10.19



10.18



11.21

Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 10.10



10.19



10.31



10.30



11.95





















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (UNAUDITED)























2021

2020

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr



















TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 0.10 %

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.10 %

1.24 % Federal funds sold 0.24



0.31



0.18



0.18



1.17

Resell agreements 0.15



0.24



0.27



0.59



1.63

Securities 3.41



3.41



3.44



3.53



3.46

Loans, net of unearned discounts 3.87



3.74



3.73



3.95



4.65

Total earning assets 2.78



2.89



3.04



3.24



3.84





















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.01



0.02



0.02



0.02



0.02

Money market deposit accounts 0.07



0.07



0.09



0.09



0.50

Time accounts 0.53



0.82



1.11



1.40



1.67

Public funds 0.02



0.02



0.02



0.09



0.85

Total interest-bearing deposits 0.07



0.09



0.12



0.14



0.39





















Total deposits 0.04



0.05



0.07



0.08



0.24





















Federal funds purchased 0.08



0.08



0.08



0.07



1.15

Repurchase agreements 0.09



0.11



0.12



0.15



0.95

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1.89



1.96



2.05



2.90



3.54

Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.70



4.70



4.70



4.71



4.71

Federal Home Loan Bank advances —



—



—



0.29



—

Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.10



0.13



0.15



0.19



0.47





















Net interest spread 2.68



2.76



2.89



3.05



3.37

Net interest income to total average earning assets 2.72



2.82



2.95



3.13



3.56





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)























2021

2020

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr



















AVERAGE BALANCES















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 9,865



$ 7,718



$ 5,888



$ 4,986



$ 2,586

Federal funds sold 5



2



11



72



231

Resell agreements 3



15



20



20



29

Securities 12,247



12,852



12,680



12,501



12,963

Loans, net of unearned discount 17,684



17,945



18,149



17,550



14,995

Total earning assets $ 39,804



$ 38,262



$ 36,749



$ 35,128



$ 30,804





















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 9,094



$ 8,397



$ 8,077



$ 7,615



$ 7,030

Money market deposit accounts 9,192



8,884



8,555



8,230



7,874

Time accounts 1,133



1,133



1,120



1,118



1,109

Public funds 678



596



537



565



640

Total interest-bearing deposits 20,097



19,010



18,289



17,528



16,654





















Total deposits 35,406



34,129



32,875



31,313



27,391





















Federal funds purchased 41



38



34



33



27

Repurchase agreements 1,840



1,705



1,544



1,262



1,232

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 136



136



136



136



136

Subordinated notes payable and other notes 99



99



99



99



99

Federal Home Loan Bank advances —



—



—



440



—

Total interest-bearing funds $ 22,213



$ 20,988



$ 20,103



$ 19,498



$ 18,149

























