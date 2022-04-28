CULLEN/FROST REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Board declares second quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported first quarter 2022 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $97.4 million compared to $113.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.50 per diluted common share, compared to $1.77 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.79 percent and 9.58 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 1.09 percent and 11.13 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $272.2 million, up 3.1 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2021. Average loans for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $1.3 billion, or 7.3 percent, to $16.4 billion, from the $17.7 billion reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, first quarter average loans of $16.1 billion represented a 8.3 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a 4.5 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Average deposits for the quarter were $43.0 billion, up $7.6 billion, or 21.3 percent, compared to the $35.4 billion reported for last year's first quarter.

"In the first quarter, we achieved solid financial results while making investments to extend our world-class customer service to many new customers in Houston, Dallas, and throughout the state," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "Loans and deposits continued to grow steadily, and we remain well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest rate environment.

"Because of the hard work and consistent execution of Frost bankers in every region, in every branch, we have achieved numerous awards and successes. Our people take care of our customers, and I thank them for all that they do."

Noted financial data for the first quarter of 2022 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were 12.78 percent, 13.32 percent and 14.97 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $272.2 million , an increase of 3.1 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.33 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.72 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

, an increase of 3.1 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.33 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.72 percent for the first quarter of 2021. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $101.4 million , an increase of $8.2 million , or 8.7 percent, from the $93.2 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. Trust and investment management fees increased $3.3 million , or 9.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily due to increases in investment management fees (up $1.8 million ), oil and gas fees (up $771,000 ) and real estate fees (up $626,000 ). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $2.7 million or 13.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by increases in commercial service charges (up $1.5 million ) and overdraft charges (up $1.1 million ). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.3 million , or 15.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in merchant services rebates (up $426,000 ), letter of credit fees (up $325,000 ) and income from the sale of mutual funds (up $321,000 ), among other things. Other non-interest income increased $1.3 million , or 16.0 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in public finance underwriting fees (up $1.6 million ) and sundry and other miscellaneous income (up $1.1 million ), partly offset by a decrease in income from customer derivative transactions (down $1.2 million ).

, an increase of , or 8.7 percent, from the reported for the first quarter of 2021. Trust and investment management fees increased , or 9.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily due to increases in investment management fees (up ), oil and gas fees (up ) and real estate fees (up ). Service charges on deposit accounts increased or 13.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by increases in commercial service charges (up ) and overdraft charges (up ). Other charges, commissions and fees increased , or 15.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in merchant services rebates (up ), letter of credit fees (up ) and income from the sale of mutual funds (up ), among other things. Other non-interest income increased , or 16.0 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in public finance underwriting fees (up ) and sundry and other miscellaneous income (up ), partly offset by a decrease in income from customer derivative transactions (down ). Non-interest expense was $238.7 million for the quarter, up $28.6 million , or 13.6 percent, compared to the $210.1 million reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $17.9 million , or 19.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to normal, annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a $20 per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages expense was also impacted by an increase in the number of employees, an increase in incentive compensation and a decrease in salary costs deferred in connection with loan originations. We are experiencing an increasingly competitive labor market which has resulted in and could continue to result in an increase in our staffing costs. Employee benefits expense of $24.2 million represented an increase of $1.7 million , or 7.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in payroll taxes and 401(k) plan expense. Other non-interest expense increased $5.9 million , or 15.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase included fluctuations in advertising/promotions expense (up $2.1 million ); professional services expense (up $1.8 million ); travel, meals and entertainment (up $1.2 million ); and a decrease in costs deferred as loan origination costs (down $1.1 million ), among other things. Net occupancy expense increased $1.4 million , or 5.2 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in repairs and maintenance/service contracts expense (up $737,000 ) and depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (together up $355,000 ), among other things, and was affected by our expansion efforts in the Houston and Dallas regions.

for the quarter, up , or 13.6 percent, compared to the reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased , or 19.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to normal, annual merit and market increases as well as the implementation of a per hour minimum wage in December, 2021. Salaries and wages expense was also impacted by an increase in the number of employees, an increase in incentive compensation and a decrease in salary costs deferred in connection with loan originations. We are experiencing an increasingly competitive labor market which has resulted in and could continue to result in an increase in our staffing costs. Employee benefits expense of represented an increase of , or 7.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in payroll taxes and 401(k) plan expense. Other non-interest expense increased , or 15.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase included fluctuations in advertising/promotions expense (up ); professional services expense (up ); travel, meals and entertainment (up ); and a decrease in costs deferred as loan origination costs (down ), among other things. Net occupancy expense increased , or 5.2 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily related to increases in repairs and maintenance/service contracts expense (up ) and depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (together up ), among other things, and was affected by our expansion efforts in the and regions. For the first quarter of 2022, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $6.3 million . This compares to no credit loss expense and net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a credit loss expense of $63,000 and net charge-offs of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.49 percent at March 31, 2022 , compared to 1.52 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.46 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.51 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.56 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.77 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans were $49.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to $53.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $51.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13729164. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $51.3 billion in assets at March 31, 2022. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Political instability.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The potential impact of climate change.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.

The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, including the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, terrorism or other geopolitical events.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2022

2021

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 249,071

$ 240,708

$ 246,122

$ 257,156

$ 240,881 Net interest income (1) 272,194

264,049

269,321

279,997

263,949 Credit loss expense —

—

—

—

63 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 38,656

38,425

37,381

37,874

35,314 Service charges on deposit accounts 22,740

22,234

21,216

19,849

19,993 Insurance commissions and fees 16,608

11,714

11,748

10,773

17,313 Interchange and card transaction fees 4,226

4,237

4,490

4,641

4,093 Other charges, commissions and fees 9,627

10,107

9,785

8,640

8,304 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions —

69

—

—

— Other 9,533

22,270

8,569

9,470

8,219 Total non-interest income 101,390

109,056

93,189

91,247

93,236



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 111,329

105,541

99,463

97,035

93,458 Employee benefits 24,220

19,189

21,576

18,728

22,536 Net occupancy 27,411

27,435

27,208

26,650

26,051 Technology, furniture and equipment 29,157

28,230

28,494

27,998

28,016 Deposit insurance 3,633

3,339

3,088

2,877

2,928 Intangible amortization 146

153

157

185

202 Other 42,836

54,708

38,017

41,781

36,951 Total non-interest expense 238,732

238,595

218,003

215,254

210,142 Income before income taxes 111,729

111,169

121,308

133,149

123,912 Income taxes 12,627

10,148

13,333

15,081

7,897 Net income 99,102

101,021

107,975

118,068

116,015 Preferred stock dividends 1,669

1,669

1,668

1,669

2,151 Net income available to common shareholders $ 97,433

$ 99,352

$ 106,307

$ 116,399

$ 113,864



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.51

$ 1.54

$ 1.66

$ 1.81

$ 1.78 Earnings per common share - diluted 1.50

1.54

1.65

1.80

1.77 Cash dividends per common share 0.75

0.75

0.75

0.72

0.72 Book value per common share at end of quarter 56.65

67.11

66.39

66.44

64.89



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 64,094

63,986

63,668

63,646

63,532 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,051

63,879

63,652

63,606

63,306 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 410

462

445

496

510 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,461

64,341

64,097

64,102

63,816



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 0.79 %

0.81 %

0.90 %

1.02 %

1.09 % Return on average common equity 9.58

9.26

9.87

11.18

11.13 Net interest income to average earning assets 2.33

2.31

2.47

2.65

2.72



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2022

2021

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 16,386

$ 15,984

$ 16,189

$ 17,246

$ 17,684 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 16,084

15,391

14,824

14,598

14,853 Earning assets 47,339

46,008

43,980

42,916

39,804 Total assets 50,323

48,897

46,774

45,665

42,530 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 17,961

17,885

16,999

16,456

15,309 Interest-bearing deposits 25,001

23,142

22,117

21,815

20,097 Total deposits 42,962

41,027

39,116

38,271

35,406 Shareholders' equity 4,270

4,400

4,417

4,320

4,295



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 16,543

$ 16,336

$ 15,833

$ 16,596

$ 17,890 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 16,335

15,908

15,005

14,670

14,760 Earning assets 48,107

48,063

44,964

43,943

41,380 Goodwill and intangible assets 656

656

656

656

656 Total assets 51,296

50,878

47,860

46,698

44,047 Total deposits 44,431

42,696

39,613

38,734

36,925 Shareholders' equity 3,776

4,440

4,372

4,374

4,268 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,148

4,092

4,022

3,961

3,880



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 246,835

$ 248,666

$ 250,150

$ 255,288

$ 261,258 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.49 %

1.52 %

1.58 %

1.54 %

1.46 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 6,295

$ 2,789

$ 2,115

$ 1,591

$ 1,919 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.16 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.04 %

0.04 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 48,966

$ 53,713

$ 57,055

$ 57,250

$ 50,976 As a percentage of total loans 0.30 %

0.33 %

0.36 %

0.34 %

0.28 % As a percentage of total assets 0.10

0.11

0.12

0.12

0.12



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.78 %

13.13 %

13.42 %

13.60 %

13.45 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.32

13.70

14.01

14.21

14.07 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.97

15.45

15.90

16.17

16.07 Leverage Ratio 7.08

7.34

7.52

7.60

7.97 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 7.36

8.73

9.14

9.37

9.69 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 8.48

9.00

9.44

9.46

10.10



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2022

2021

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 0.18 %

0.15 %

0.15 %

0.11 %

0.10 % Federal funds sold 0.37

0.22

0.48

0.15

0.24 Resell agreements 0.27

0.25

0.29

0.20

0.15 Securities 2.88

3.08

3.35

3.36

3.41 Loans, net of unearned discounts 3.74

3.89

4.16

4.28

3.87 Total earning assets 2.39

2.36

2.53

2.71

2.78



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01 Money market deposit accounts 0.12

0.11

0.10

0.09

0.07 Time accounts 0.29

0.21

0.24

0.32

0.53 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.08

0.07

0.07

0.06

0.07



















Total deposits 0.05

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04



















Federal funds purchased 0.17

0.12

0.13

0.08

0.08 Repurchase agreements 0.10

0.10

0.11

0.11

0.09 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1.90

1.81

1.85

1.87

1.89 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.70

4.70

4.70

4.70 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.11

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10



















Net interest spread 2.28

2.26

2.43

2.61

2.68 Net interest income to total average earning assets 2.33

2.31

2.47

2.65

2.72



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 13,766

$ 15,549

$ 15,278

$ 13,347

$ 9,865 Federal funds sold 14

31

2

21

5 Resell agreements 6

8

8

8

3 Securities 17,166

14,436

12,503

12,294

12,247 Loans, net of unearned discount 16,386

15,984

16,189

17,246

17,684 Total earning assets $ 47,339

$ 46,008

$ 43,980

$ 42,916

$ 39,804



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 11,954

$ 11,205

$ 10,910

$ 10,882

$ 9,714 Money market deposit accounts 11,859

10,823

10,086

9,790

9,245 Time accounts 1,187

1,114

1,121

1,143

1,138 Total interest-bearing deposits 25,001

23,142

22,117

21,815

20,097



















Total deposits 42,962

41,027

39,116

38,271

35,406



















Federal funds purchased 28

27

27

34

41 Repurchase agreements 2,052

2,368

2,188

2,059

1,840 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

126

137

136

136 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 99

99

99

99

99 Total interest-bearing funds $ 27,302

$ 25,762

$ 24,568

$ 24,143

$ 22,213



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

