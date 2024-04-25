CULLEN/FROST REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Board declares second quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported first quarter 2024 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was $134.0 million, and was impacted by a $7.7 million ($6.1 million after tax) addition to the estimated FDIC special assessment. Excluding this item in the first quarter, net income available to common shareholders would have been approximately $140.1 million, representing a 20.4 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2023. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.06 per diluted common share, compared to $2.70 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Excluding the after-tax impact of the FDIC special assessment accrual in the first quarter, EPS would have been $2.15, representing a 20.4 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2023. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.09 percent and 15.22 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 1.39 percent and 22.59 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier. Adjusted for the FDIC special assessment, returns on average assets and average common equity for the first quarter would have been 1.14 percent and 15.92 percent, respectively.

For the first quarter of 2024, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $411.4 million, down 3.4 percent compared to the same quarter in 2023. Average loans for the first quarter of 2024 increased $1.8 billion, or 10.4 percent, to $19.1 billion, from the $17.3 billion reported for the first quarter a year earlier, and increased $503.0 million, or 2.7 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Average deposits for the first quarter decreased $2.0 billion, or 4.8 percent, to $40.7 billion, compared to the $42.8 billion reported for last year's first quarter, and decreased $459.2 million, or 1.1 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Average non-interest-bearing deposits were down $720.2 million, or 4.9 percent, from the fourth quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were up $261.0 million, or 1.0 percent, from the fourth quarter.

"The solid earnings for the first quarter show the results of our organic growth strategy and the hard work of our bankers," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "The steady increase in loans and consistent growth in both commercial and consumer relationships reflect Frost's enduring strength and stability. We continue to make investments to fuel the sustained growth of our business into the future, including opening the second new location in our Austin expansion on April 1 of this year. I want to commend all the Frost bankers who continue to provide world-class service to more people throughout the state as we pursue our organic growth initiatives."

Noted financial data for the first quarter of 2024 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were 13.41 percent, 13.89 percent and 15.35 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $411.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 3.4 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.48 percent for the first quarter compared to 3.41 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 and compared to 3.47 percent for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 totaled $111.4 million , an increase of $6.1 million , or 5.8 percent, from the $105.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2023. Trust and investment management fees increased $2.9 million or 8.1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the first quarter was primarily related to an increase in investment management fees (up $2.7 million ), driven by an increase in the value of customer assets under management. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $2.9 million or 13.3 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in the first quarter was primarily related to increases in commercial service charges (up $1.4 million ) and commercial and consumer overdraft charges (up $1.3 million ), among other things. Other non-interest income increased $991,000 , or 8.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increases in public finance underwriting fees (up $2 .6 million) and income from customer derivative and foreign exchange transactions (up $737,000 ), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in sundry and other miscellaneous income (down $1 .9 million).

Non-interest expense was $326.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, up $41.1 million , or 14.4 percent, compared to the $285.1 million reported for the first quarter a year earlier. Excluding the additional FDIC special assessment that we accrued during the first quarter, total non-interest expense would have increased by $33.4 million , or 11.7 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Salaries and wages expense increased $17.7 million , or 13.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in the Houston , Dallas and Austin markets. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.0 million , or 6.0 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in employee benefits expense was related to an increase in medical/dental benefits expense (up $1.5 million ) and an increase in payroll taxes (up $1.4 million ), among other things, partly offset by a decrease in 401(k) plan expense (down $753,000 ). Other non-interest expense increased $9.0 million , or 17.3 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in other non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2024 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $4 .0 million); professional services expense (up $1 .2 million), which was primarily related to information technology services; and fraud losses (up $710,000 ), among other things. Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $2.5 million , or 7.7 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense.

For the first quarter of 2024, the company reported a credit loss expense of $13.7 million , and reported net charge-offs of $7.3 million . This compares to a credit loss expense of $16.0 million and net charge-offs of $10.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and a credit loss expense of $9.1 million and net charge-offs of $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.29 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.31 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.32 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Non-accrual loans were $71.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared to $60.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $38.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $0.92 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable June 14, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 31 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13745726. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $49.5 billion in assets at March 31, 2024. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2024

2023

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 390,051

$ 388,152

$ 385,426

$ 385,266

$ 399,820 Net interest income (1) 411,367

409,904

407,353

408,594

425,844 Credit loss expense 13,650

15,981

11,185

9,901

9,104 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 39,085

40,163

37,616

39,392

36,144 Service charges on deposit accounts 24,795

24,535

23,603

23,487

21,879 Insurance commissions and fees 18,296

12,743

13,636

12,940

18,952 Interchange and card transaction fees 4,474

4,608

4,672

5,250

4,889 Other charges, commissions, and fees 12,060

12,104

13,128

12,090

11,704 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions —

—

12

33

21 Other 12,667

19,598

13,331

10,336

11,676 Total non-interest income 111,377

113,751

105,998

103,528

105,265



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 148,000

146,616

137,562

133,195

130,345 Employee benefits 35,970

28,065

26,527

26,792

33,922 Net occupancy 31,778

30,752

31,581

31,714

30,349 Technology, furniture, and equipment 34,995

34,484

35,278

33,043

32,481 Deposit insurance 14,724

58,109

6,033

6,202

6,245 Other 60,750

67,196

56,275

54,096

51,800 Total non-interest expense 326,217

365,222

293,256

285,042

285,142 Income before income taxes 161,561

120,700

186,983

193,851

210,839 Income taxes 25,871

18,149

31,332

31,733

33,186 Net income 135,690

102,551

155,651

162,118

177,653 Preferred stock dividends 1,669

1,669

1,668

1,669

1,669 Net income available to common shareholders $ 134,021

$ 100,882

$ 153,983

$ 160,449

$ 175,984



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.06

$ 1.55

$ 2.38

$ 2.47

$ 2.71 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.06

1.55

2.38

2.47

2.70 Cash dividends per common share 0.92

0.92

0.92

0.87

0.87 Book value per common share at end of quarter 54.36

55.64

44.59

50.55

51.59



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 64,251

64,185

64,017

64,120

64,396 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,216

64,139

64,067

64,241

64,374 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 156

176

172

187

258 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,372

64,315

64,239

64,428

64,632



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.09 %

0.82 %

1.25 %

1.30 %

1.39 % Return on average common equity 15.22

13.51

18.93

19.36

22.59 Net interest income to average earning assets 3.48

3.41

3.44

3.45

3.47



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2024

2023

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 19,112

$ 18,609

$ 17,965

$ 17,664

$ 17,319 Earning assets 45,883

45,579

45,366

45,929

47,904 Total assets 49,324

49,087

48,804

49,317

51,307 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 13,976

14,697

14,823

15,231

16,636 Interest-bearing deposits 26,748

26,487

26,005

25,776

26,121 Total deposits 40,724

41,184

40,828

41,007

42,757 Shareholders' equity 3,687

3,108

3,372

3,470

3,305



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 19,388

$ 18,824

$ 18,399

$ 17,746

$ 17,486 Earning assets 46,164

47,124

45,218

45,146

47,870 Total assets 49,505

50,845

48,747

48,597

51,246 Total deposits 40,806

41,921

40,992

40,701

42,184 Shareholders' equity 3,638

3,716

3,000

3,387

3,468 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,914

4,836

4,779

4,692

4,610



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 250,297

$ 245,996

$ 242,235

$ 233,619

$ 231,514 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.29 %

1.31 %

1.32 %

1.32 %

1.32 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 7,349

$ 10,884

$ 4,992

$ 9,828

$ 8,782 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.15 %

0.23 %

0.11 %

0.22 %

0.21 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 71,515

$ 60,907

$ 67,175

$ 67,781

$ 38,410 As a percentage of total loans 0.37 %

0.32 %

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.22 % As a percentage of total assets 0.14

0.12

0.14

0.14

0.07



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.41 %

13.25 %

13.32 %

13.42 %

13.24 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.89

13.73

13.81

13.92

13.74 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.35

15.18

15.28

15.39

15.22 Leverage Ratio 8.44

8.35

8.17

8.11

7.69 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 7.35

7.31

6.15

6.97

6.77 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 7.47

6.33

6.91

7.04

6.44



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2024

2023

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 5.40 %

5.39 %

5.33 %

5.05 %

4.57 % Federal funds sold 5.76

5.73

5.65

5.35

4.72 Resell agreements 5.60

5.60

5.53

5.26

4.77 Securities(2) 3.32

3.24

3.24

3.24

3.24 Loans, net of unearned discounts 7.00

6.92

6.83

6.64

6.36 Total earning assets 5.13

5.00

4.92

4.77

4.57



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.42 %

0.40 %

0.38 %

0.41 %

0.36 % Money market deposit accounts 2.82

2.83

2.78

2.68

2.47 Time accounts 4.73

4.59

4.34

3.77

2.40 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.34

2.27

2.12

1.87

1.52 Total deposits 1.54

1.46

1.35

1.18

0.93 Federal funds purchased 5.38

5.40

5.32

4.97

4.55 Repurchase agreements 3.76

3.75

3.67

3.52

3.20 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 7.34

7.45

7.34

6.84

6.46 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.54

2.48

2.33

2.11

1.79



















Net interest spread 2.59

2.52

2.59

2.66

2.78 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.48

3.41

3.44

3.45

3.47



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,356

$ 7,047

$ 6,747

$ 6,880

$ 8,687 Federal funds sold 5

3

13

22

64 Resell agreements 85

86

85

85

90 Securities - carrying value(2) 19,324

19,834

20,557

21,278

21,744 Securities - amortized cost(2) 20,813

21,969

22,250

22,737

23,287 Loans, net of unearned discount 19,112

18,609

17,965

17,664

17,319 Total earning assets 45,883

45,579

45,366

45,929

47,904



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 9,918

$ 9,986

$ 10,202

$ 10,862

$ 11,662 Money market deposit accounts 11,058

11,219

11,144

11,431

12,404 Time accounts 5,773

5,282

4,659

3,483

2,055 Total interest-bearing deposits 26,748

26,487

26,005

25,776

26,121 Total deposits 40,724

41,184

40,828

41,007

42,757 Federal funds purchased 33

18

21

33

51 Repurchase agreements 3,787

3,761

3,536

3,719

4,211 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 100

99

99

99

99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,791

30,488

29,785

29,750

30,606



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost.

