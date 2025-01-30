CULLEN/FROST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2024 ANNUAL RESULTS

Board declares first quarter dividend on common and preferred stock, and authorizes $150 million stock repurchase program

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full-year results for 2024. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $153.2 million, representing a $52.3 million increase compared to $100.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. Results for the fourth quarter of 2023 were impacted by a $51.5 million ($40.7 million net of tax) special surcharge associated with FDIC insurance. Excluding the FDIC surcharge in the year-ago period, fourth quarter 2024 net income available to common shareholders increased by $11.6 million, or 8.2 percent, compared to $141.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. On a per-share basis, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.36 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.55 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the after-tax impact of the FDIC surcharge in the fourth quarter of 2023, fourth quarter 2024 diluted earnings per common share increased 8.3 percent compared to $2.18 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The FDIC special surcharge did not affect the fourth quarter of 2024, however, we recognized a total of $9.0 million in such surcharges in the first and second quarters of 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.19 percent and 15.58 percent, respectively, compared to 0.82 percent and 13.51 percent for the same period in 2023. Excluding the special FDIC insurance surcharge, returns on average assets and average common equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have been approximately 1.14 percent and 18.96 percent.

The company also reported 2024 annual net income available to common shareholders of $575.9 million, a decrease of 2.6 percent compared to 2023 earnings available to common shareholders of $591.3 million. Excluding the aforementioned special FDIC surcharge amounts, annual net income available to common shareholders for 2024 would have been $583.0 million, representing a decrease of $49.0 million, or 7.8 percent, compared to $632.0 million for 2023. On a per-share basis, 2024 earnings were $8.87 per diluted common share compared to $9.10 per diluted common share reported in 2023. Excluding the after-tax impact of the FDIC surcharge in both periods, 2024 diluted earnings per common share were $8.98 compared to $9.72 per diluted common share reported in 2023. For the year 2024, returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.16 percent and 15.81 percent respectively, compared to 1.19 percent and 18.66 percent reported in 2023.

"Our solid financial results for the fourth quarter were the result of continued focus and execution on the part of Frost bankers throughout the company," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "Our people show their commitment to excellence in the way that they carry out our mission each day. That results in an unparalleled customer experience, and ultimately in our consistent growth in new customer relationships. In the fourth quarter, we saw average deposits return to growth on both a linked-quarter and a year-over-year basis."

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $433.7 million, up $23.8 million or 5.8 percent compared to $409.9 million for fourth quarter of 2023. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $1.7 billion, or 9.3 percent, to $20.3 billion, from the $18.6 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier, and increased 1.3 percent compared to $20.1 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Average deposits for the quarter increased $701.7 million, or 1.7 percent to $41.9 billion compared to $41.2 billion in last year's fourth quarter, and increased 2.8 percent compared to $40.7 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, fourth quarter average non-interest-bearing deposits increased by 2.9 percent and average interest-bearing deposits increased by 2.8 percent.

For full year 2024, average total loans were $19.8 billion, an increase of approximately $1.9 billion, or 10.7 percent, from the $17.9 billion reported in 2023. Average total deposits for 2024 were $41.0 billion, down $472.8 million, or 1.1 percent, compared to the $41.4 billion reported for full year 2023.

Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 were 13.62 percent, 14.07 percent, and 15.53 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.





Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $433.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.8 percent compared to the $409.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 3.53 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.41 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.56 percent for the third quarter of 2024.





for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.8 percent compared to the reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 3.53 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.41 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.56 percent for the third quarter of 2024. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $122.8 million , up $9.1 million , or 8.0 percent, from the $113.8 million reported a year earlier. Trust and investment management fees increased by $3.6 million , or 9.0 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly related to an increase in investment management fees, up $4.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Investment management fees are generally based on the market value of assets within customer accounts and are thus impacted by price movements in the equity and bond markets. Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $3.4 million , or 13.8 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by increases in overdraft fees and commercial service charges. Other charges, commissions and fees increased $3.1 million , or 25.6 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of annuities (up $1.1 million ) and mutual fund fees (up $308,000 ), among other things. Insurance commissions and fees increased by $1.5 million , or 11.6 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly driven by increases in commission revenues. These increases were partly offset by a decrease of $3.5 million , or 18.0 percent, in other non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly driven by a $3.6 million benefit from a wire fraud recovery during the fourth quarter of 2023.





, up , or 8.0 percent, from the reported a year earlier. Trust and investment management fees increased by , or 9.0 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly related to an increase in investment management fees, up compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Investment management fees are generally based on the market value of assets within customer accounts and are thus impacted by price movements in the equity and bond markets. Service charges on deposit accounts increased by , or 13.8 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by increases in overdraft fees and commercial service charges. Other charges, commissions and fees increased , or 25.6 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from the placement of annuities (up ) and mutual fund fees (up ), among other things. Insurance commissions and fees increased by , or 11.6 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly driven by increases in commission revenues. These increases were partly offset by a decrease of , or 18.0 percent, in other non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly driven by a benefit from a wire recovery during the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $336.2 million , down $29.1 million , or 8.0 percent, compared to the $365.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the special surcharge expense associated with FDIC insurance during the fourth quarter of 2023, non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $22.5 million , or 7.2 percent, from $313.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $336.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Salaries and wages expense increased by $18.9 million , or 12.9 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $5.3 million , or 15.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $2.8 million ), service contracts expense (up $1.1 million ), software maintenance (up $498,000 ), and software amortization (up $483,000 ), among other things. Net occupancy expense increased by $1.4 million , or 4.4 percent, compared to the fourth quarter or 2023. The increase in net occupancy expense for the quarter was mainly driven by increases in depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (up $741,000 ) and increases in property taxes (up $559,000 ), among other things.





, down , or 8.0 percent, compared to the reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the special surcharge expense associated with FDIC insurance during the fourth quarter of 2023, non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by , or 7.2 percent, from in the fourth quarter of 2023 to in the fourth quarter of 2024. Salaries and wages expense increased by , or 12.9 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up , or 15.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up ), service contracts expense (up ), software maintenance (up ), and software amortization (up ), among other things. Net occupancy expense increased by , or 4.4 percent, compared to the fourth quarter or 2023. The increase in net occupancy expense for the quarter was mainly driven by increases in depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (up ) and increases in property taxes (up ), among other things. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported a credit loss expense of $16.2 million and reported net charge-offs of $14.0 million , compared to a credit loss expense of $19.4 million and net charge-offs of $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company reported a credit loss expense of $16.0 million and net charge-offs of $10.9 million . The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.30 percent at December 31, 2024 , compared to 1.31 percent at September 30, 2024 , and 1.31 percent at December 31, 2023 . Non-accrual loans were $78.9 million at the end of 2024, compared to $104.9 million the previous quarter and $60.9 million at year-end 2023.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.95 per common share, payable March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year.

In addition, the company's board of directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $150 million of Cullen/Frost common stock over a one-year period expiring on January 28, 2026. Share repurchases under the authorization may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, and/or through other legally permissible means. The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the authorization will be determined by management at its discretion and based on market conditions and other considerations. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the company's discretion and does not obligate Cullen/Frost to purchase any amount of common stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 877-709-8150. Playback of the conference call will be available after

5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, February 2 at 877-660-6853, with the Conference ID# of

13750974. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $52.5 billion in assets at December 31, 2024. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Gulf Coast, Houston, Permian Basin, and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.

Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Political or economic instability.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The potential impact of climate change.

The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of global wars/military conflicts, terrorism, or other geopolitical events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2024

2023

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 413,518

$ 404,331

$ 396,712

$ 390,051

$ 388,152 Net interest income (1) 433,726

425,160

417,621

411,367

409,904 Credit loss expense 16,162

19,386

15,787

13,650

15,981 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 43,765

41,016

41,404

39,085

40,163 Service charges on deposit accounts 27,909

27,412

26,114

24,795

24,535 Insurance commissions and fees 14,215

14,839

13,919

18,296

12,743 Interchange and card transaction fees 5,764

5,428

5,351

4,474

4,608 Other charges, commissions and fees 15,208

13,060

13,020

12,060

12,104 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions (112)

16

—

—

— Other 16,075

11,936

11,382

12,667

19,598 Total non-interest income 122,824

113,707

111,190

111,377

113,751



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 165,520

156,637

151,237

148,000

146,616 Employee benefits 28,614

29,060

28,802

35,970

28,065 Net occupancy 32,102

32,497

32,374

31,778

30,752 Technology, furniture and equipment 39,775

37,766

35,951

34,995

34,484 Deposit insurance 6,924

7,238

8,383

14,724

58,109 Other 63,232

60,212

60,217

60,750

67,196 Total non-interest expense 336,167

323,410

316,964

326,217

365,222 Income before income taxes 184,013

175,242

175,151

161,561

120,700 Income taxes 29,161

28,741

29,652

25,871

18,149 Net income 154,852

146,501

145,499

135,690

102,551 Preferred stock dividends 1,669

1,668

1,669

1,669

1,669 Net income available to common shareholders $ 153,183

$ 144,833

$ 143,830

$ 134,021

$ 100,882



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.37

$ 2.24

$ 2.21

$ 2.06

$ 1.55 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.36

2.24

2.21

2.06

1.55 Cash dividends per common share 0.95

0.95

0.92

0.92

0.92 Book value per common share at end of quarter 58.46

62.41

55.02

54.36

55.64



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 64,197

63,931

63,989

64,251

64,185 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,116

63,958

64,193

64,216

64,139 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 121

127

140

156

176 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,237

64,085

64,333

64,372

64,315



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.19 %

1.16 %

1.18 %

1.09 %

0.82 % Return on average common equity 15.58

15.48

17.08

15.22

13.51 Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 3.53

3.56

3.54

3.48

3.41



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2024

2023

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 20,346

$ 20,084

$ 19,652

$ 19,112

$ 18,609 Earning assets 47,577

46,100

45,527

45,883

45,579 Total assets 51,008

49,467

48,960

49,324

49,087 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 14,051

13,659

13,679

13,976

14,697 Interest-bearing deposits 27,834

27,074

26,831

26,748

26,487 Total deposits 41,885

40,733

40,510

40,724

41,184 Shareholders' equity 4,057

3,868

3,533

3,687

3,108



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 20,755

$ 20,055

$ 19,996

$ 19,388

$ 18,824 Earning assets 48,878

47,424

45,344

46,164

47,124 Total assets 52,520

51,008

48,843

49,505

50,845 Total deposits 42,723

41,721

40,318

40,806

41,921 Shareholders' equity 3,899

4,135

3,666

3,638

3,716 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 5,151

5,051

4,975

4,914

4,836



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 270,151

$ 263,129

$ 256,307

$ 250,297

$ 245,996 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.30 %

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.29 %

1.31 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 13,962

$ 9,640

$ 9,726

$ 7,349

$ 10,884 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.27 %

0.19 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

0.23 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 78,866

$ 104,877

$ 74,987

$ 71,515

$ 60,907 As a percentage of total loans 0.38 %

0.52 %

0.38 %

0.37 %

0.32 % As a percentage of total assets 0.15

0.21

0.15

0.14

0.12



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.62 %

13.55 %

13.35 %

13.41 %

13.25 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.07

14.02

13.82

13.89

13.73 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.53

15.50

15.27

15.35

15.18 Leverage Ratio 8.63

8.80

8.62

8.44

8.35 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 7.42

8.11

7.51

7.35

7.31 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 7.95

7.82

7.22

7.47

6.33



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2022 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS









Net interest income $ 1,604,612

$ 1,558,664

$ 1,291,283 Net interest income (1) 1,687,873

1,651,695

1,386,981 Credit loss expense 64,985

46,171

3,000 Non-interest income:









Trust and investment management fees 165,270

153,315

154,679 Service charges on deposit accounts 106,230

93,504

91,891 Insurance commissions and fees 61,269

58,271

53,210 Interchange and card transaction fees 21,017

19,419

18,231 Other charges, commissions and fees 53,348

49,026

41,590 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions (96)

66

— Other 52,060

54,941

45,217 Total non-interest income 459,098

428,542

404,818











Non-interest expense:









Salaries and wages 621,394

547,718

492,096 Employee benefits 122,446

115,306

88,608 Net occupancy 128,751

124,396

112,495 Technology, furniture and equipment 148,487

135,286

120,771 Deposit insurance 37,269

76,589

15,603 Other 244,411

229,367

194,701 Total non-interest expense 1,302,758

1,228,662

1,024,274 Income before income taxes 695,967

712,373

668,827 Income taxes 113,425

114,400

89,677 Net income 582,542

597,973

579,150 Preferred stock dividends 6,675

6,675

6,675 Net income available to common shareholders $ 575,867

$ 591,298

$ 572,475











PER COMMON SHARE DATA









Earnings per common share - basic $ 8.88

$ 9.11

$ 8.84 Earnings per common share - diluted 8.87

9.10

8.81 Cash dividends per common share 3.74

3.58

3.24 Book value per common share at end of quarter 58.46

55.64

46.49











OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES









Period-end common shares 64,197

64,185

64,355 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,121

64,204

64,157 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 142

201

364 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,263

64,405

64,521











SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS









Return on average assets 1.16 %

1.19 %

1.11 % Return on average common equity 15.81

18.66

16.86 Net interest income to average earning assets (1) 3.53

3.45

2.82











(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)













Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2022 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)









Average Balance:









Loans $ 19,801

$ 17,893

$ 16,739 Earning assets 46,275

46,186

48,293 Total assets 49,694

49,604

51,513 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 13,841

15,340

18,203 Interest-bearing deposits 27,124

26,098

26,368 Total deposits 40,965

41,438

44,571 Shareholders' equity 3,787

3,313

3,541











Period-End Balance:









Loans $ 20,755

$ 18,824

$ 17,155 Earning assets 48,878

47,124

49,402 Total assets 52,520

50,845

52,892 Total deposits 42,723

41,921

43,954 Shareholders' equity 3,899

3,716

3,137 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 5,151

4,836

4,486











ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)









Allowance for credit losses on loan: $ 270,151

$ 245,996

$ 227,621 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.30 %

1.31 %

1.33 %











Net charge-offs: $ 40,677

$ 34,486

$ 15,766 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.21 %

0.19 %

0.09 %











Non-accrual loans: $ 78,866

$ 60,907

$ 37,833 As a percentage of total loans 0.38 %

0.32 %

0.22 % As a percentage of total assets 0.15

0.12

0.07











CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS









Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.62 %

13.25 %

12.85 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.07

13.73

13.35 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.53

15.18

14.84 Leverage Ratio 8.63

8.35

7.29 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 7.42

7.31

5.93 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 7.62

6.68

6.87











(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2024

2023

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 4.71 %

5.32 %

5.40 %

5.40 %

5.39 % Federal funds sold 5.16

5.65

5.78

5.76

5.73 Resell agreements 4.88

5.48

5.60

5.60

5.60 Securities(2) 3.44

3.40

3.38

3.32

3.24 Loans, net of unearned discounts 6.77

7.12

7.08

7.00

6.92 Total earning assets 5.05

5.26

5.23

5.13

5.00



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.29 %

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.42 %

0.40 % Money market deposit accounts 2.47

2.80

2.83

2.82

2.83 Time accounts 4.32

4.73

4.77

4.73

4.59 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.14

2.41

2.39

2.34

2.27 Total deposits 1.42

1.60

1.58

1.54

1.46 Federal funds purchased 4.71

5.33

5.39

5.38

5.40 Repurchase agreements 3.34

3.72

3.75

3.76

3.75 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 6.87

7.14

7.47

7.34

7.45 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.32

2.60

2.59

2.54

2.48



















Net interest spread 2.73

2.66

2.64

2.59

2.52 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.53

3.56

3.54

3.48

3.41



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 8,577

$ 7,073

$ 7,156

$ 7,356

$ 7,047 Federal funds sold 3

4

5

5

3 Resell agreements 11

41

85

85

86 Securities - carrying value(2) 18,640

18,898

18,629

19,324

19,834 Securities - amortized cost(2) 19,944

20,324

20,400

20,813

21,969 Loans, net of unearned discount 20,346

20,084

19,652

19,112

18,609 Total earning assets $ 47,577

$ 46,100

$ 45,527

$ 45,883

$ 45,579



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 9,693

$ 9,470

$ 9,716

$ 9,918

$ 9,986 Money market deposit accounts 11,683

11,122

11,009

11,058

11,219 Time accounts 6,458

6,482

6,106

5,773

5,282 Total interest-bearing deposits 27,834

27,074

26,831

26,748

26,487 Total deposits 41,885

40,733

40,510

40,724

41,184 Federal funds purchased 24

20

40

33

18 Repurchase agreements 3,946

3,777

3,827

3,787

3,761 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 100

100

100

100

99 Total interest-bearing funds $ 32,027

$ 31,094

$ 30,921

$ 30,791

$ 30,488



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost.

A.B. Mendez

Investor Relations

210.220.5234

or

Bill Day

Media Relations

210.220.5427

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.