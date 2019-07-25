Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported second quarter 2019 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $109.6 million, compared to $109.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.72 per diluted common share, compared to $1.68 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.40 percent and 12.60 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.43 percent and 14.03 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2019, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $277.8 million, up 6.6 percent compared to the same quarter in 2018. Average loans for the second quarter of 2019 increased $838.6 million, or 6.2 percent, to $14.4 billion, from the $13.5 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Average deposits for the quarter were $26.0 billion, basically flat compared to the $26.1 billion reported for last year's second quarter.

"Frost bankers' commitment to sustainable, organic growth has resulted in another solid quarter," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "During the second quarter, we continued our expansion in the Houston market by opening two more new financial centers, and after six years of planning and implementation, we also moved to our new corporate headquarters in San Antonio."

For the first six months of 2019, net income available to common shareholders was $224.1 million, up 4.8 percent compared to $213.8 million for the first six months of 2018. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first six months of 2019 was $3.51 compared to $3.30 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 6.4 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first six months of 2019 were 1.44 percent and 13.32 percent, respectively, compared to 1.39 percent and 13.83 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2019 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2019 were 12.29 percent, 12.94 percent and 14.60 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $277.8 million , an increase of 6.6 percent over the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.85 percent for the second quarter of 2019, up 6 basis points over the first quarter of 2019 net interest margin of 3.79 percent.

, an increase of 6.6 percent over the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.85 percent for the second quarter of 2019, up 6 basis points over the first quarter of 2019 net interest margin of 3.79 percent. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $82.6 million , a decrease of $2.4 million , or 2.9 percent, from the $85.1 million reported for the second quarter of 2018. Trust and investment management fees were $30.4 million , up $1.3 million , or 4.6 percent, from the second quarter of 2018. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of an increase in trust investment fees due to higher average equity valuations and an increase in the number of accounts. Insurance commissions and fees of $10.1 million decreased $438,000 , or 4.1 percent, from the previous year. The decrease in commission income during the second quarter was primarily related to a decrease in benefit plan commissions due to fluctuations in business volumes. Other non-interest income in the second quarter of 2019 was $7.3 million , down $4.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily related to other income recorded in the year-ago period from recoveries of prior write-offs ( $1.7 million ), distributions on private equity investments ( $1.2 million ), and gains on the sale of various branch and operational facilities ($502,000) .

, a decrease of , or 2.9 percent, from the reported for the second quarter of 2018. Trust and investment management fees were , up , or 4.6 percent, from the second quarter of 2018. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of an increase in trust investment fees due to higher average equity valuations and an increase in the number of accounts. Insurance commissions and fees of decreased , or 4.1 percent, from the previous year. The decrease in commission income during the second quarter was primarily related to a decrease in benefit plan commissions due to fluctuations in business volumes. Other non-interest income in the second quarter of 2019 was , down compared to the second quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily related to other income recorded in the year-ago period from recoveries of prior write-offs ( ), distributions on private equity investments ( ), and gains on the sale of various branch and operational facilities . Non-interest expense was $203.2 million for the quarter, up $14.3 million , or 7.6 percent, compared to the $188.9 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Total salaries and wages rose $5.6 million , or 6.6 percent, to $90.8 million , primarily due to an increase in the number of employees and normal annual merit and market increases. Employee benefits expense increased $2.1 million , or 12.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to increases in medical benefits expense (up $562,000 ), expenses related to our defined benefit retirement plans (up $585,000 ) and expenses related to our 401(k) plan (up $505,000 ). Other non-interest expense increased $5.4 million , or 13.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly driven by increases in advertising and sponsorships (up $3.3 million ); platform fees related to investment services (up $1.0 million ); and travel, meals and entertainment expense (up $1.0 million ). Second quarter net occupancy expense increased by $1.7 million , or 8.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, primarily driven by a $1.8 million increase in lease expenses impacted by our move in June to our new corporate headquarters building in San Antonio and other leases related to existing facilities and our expansion within the Houston market area. Technology, furniture and equipment expense for the second quarter increased by $1.7 million , or 8.3 percent, from the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.5 million increase in software maintenance expense.

for the quarter, up , or 7.6 percent, compared to the reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Total salaries and wages rose , or 6.6 percent, to , primarily due to an increase in the number of employees and normal annual merit and market increases. Employee benefits expense increased , or 12.0 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to increases in medical benefits expense (up ), expenses related to our defined benefit retirement plans (up ) and expenses related to our 401(k) plan (up ). Other non-interest expense increased , or 13.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly driven by increases in advertising and sponsorships (up ); platform fees related to investment services (up ); and travel, meals and entertainment expense (up ). Second quarter net occupancy expense increased by , or 8.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, primarily driven by a increase in lease expenses impacted by our move in June to our new corporate headquarters building in and other leases related to existing facilities and our expansion within the market area. Technology, furniture and equipment expense for the second quarter increased by , or 8.3 percent, from the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by a increase in software maintenance expense. For the second quarter of 2019, the provision for loan losses was $6.4 million , compared to net charge-offs of $7.8 million . This compares with $11.0 million in provisions and $6.8 million in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2019, and $8.3 million in provisions and $7.9 million in net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.93 percent at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.95 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2019 and 1.10 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2018. Non-performing assets were $76.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared to $97.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019 and $122.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.71 per common share, representing a 6.0 percent increase over the previous year's dividend, payable September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 30 of this year. The board of directors declared a cash dividend of $.3359375 per share of the Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrA." The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 30 of this year.

In addition, the Corporation's board of directors authorized a new $100.0 million stock repurchase plan. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased over a one-year period from time to time at various prices in the open market or through private transactions.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: www.frostbank.com/investor-relations/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $31.8 billion in assets at June 30, 2019. One of the 60 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2019

2018

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 253,431



$ 246,469



$ 249,209



$ 241,665



$ 237,270

Net interest income (1) 277,751



271,179



273,810



265,687



260,531

Provision for loan losses 6,400



11,003



3,767



2,650



8,251

Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 30,448



31,697



29,882



30,801



29,121

Service charges on deposit accounts 21,798



20,790



21,632



21,569



21,142

Insurance commissions and fees 10,118



18,406



11,394



11,037



10,556

Interchange and debit card transaction fees 3,868



3,280



3,774



3,499



3,446

Other charges, commissions and fees 8,933



9,062



9,371



9,580



9,273

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 169



—



(43)



(34)



(60)

Other 7,304



13,550



11,108



11,205



11,588

Total non-interest income 82,638



96,785



87,118



87,657



85,066





















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 90,790



92,476



90,878



87,547



85,204

Employee benefits 20,051



23,526



19,066



18,355



17,907

Net occupancy 21,133



19,267



17,699



19,894



19,455

Technology, furniture and equipment 22,157



21,664



21,960



21,004



20,459

Deposit insurance 2,453



2,808



2,219



4,694



4,605

Intangible amortization 305



325



331



336



369

Other 46,320



41,734



47,544



41,838



40,909

Total non-interest expense 203,209



201,800



199,697



193,668



188,908

Income before income taxes 126,460



130,451



132,863



133,004



125,177

Income taxes 14,874



13,955



13,610



15,160



13,836

Net income 111,586



116,496



119,253



117,844



111,341

Preferred stock dividends 2,015



2,016



2,016



2,016



2,015

Net income available to common shareholders $ 109,571



$ 114,480



$ 117,237



$ 115,828



$ 109,326





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.73



$ 1.80



$ 1.84



$ 1.80



$ 1.70

Earnings per common share - diluted 1.72



1.79



1.82



1.78



1.68

Cash dividends per common share 0.71



0.67



0.67



0.67



0.67

Book value per common share at end of quarter 57.42



54.68



51.19



49.49



49.53





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 62,638



63,081



62,986



63,923



63,904

Weighted-average common shares - basic 62,789



63,009



63,441



63,892



63,837

Dilutive effect of stock compensation 765



819



811



1,022



1,062

Weighted-average common shares - diluted 63,554



63,828



64,252



64,914



64,899





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.40 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.49 %

1.43 % Return on average common equity 12.60



14.08



14.85



14.40



14.03

Net interest income to average earning assets 3.85



3.79



3.72



3.66



3.64





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2019

2018

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 14,375



$ 14,205



$ 13,949



$ 13,683



$ 13,537

Earning assets 29,114



28,954



29,153



28,796



28,647

Total assets 31,491



31,356



31,330



30,918



30,758

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 10,148



10,193



10,740



10,690



10,629

Interest-bearing deposits 15,845



15,919



15,767



15,462



15,440

Total deposits 25,993



26,112



26,507



26,152



26,069

Shareholders' equity 3,632



3,441



3,277



3,335



3,270





















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 14,459



$ 14,406



$ 14,100



$ 13,815



$ 13,712

Earning assets 29,218



29,283



29,894



29,042



28,494

Goodwill and intangible assets 658



658



659



659



659

Total assets 31,819



31,665



32,293



31,223



30,687

Total deposits 25,985



26,295



27,149



26,349



25,996

Shareholders' equity 3,741



3,594



3,369



3,308



3,310

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 3,522



3,500



3,433



3,449



3,373





















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for loan losses: $ 134,929



$ 136,350



$ 132,132



$ 137,578



$ 150,226

As a percentage of period-end loans 0.93 %

0.95 %

0.94 %

1.00 %

1.10 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 7,821



$ 6,785



$ 9,213



$ 15,298



$ 7,910

Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.22 %

0.19 %

0.26 %

0.44 %

0.23 %



















Non-performing assets:

















Non-accrual loans $ 71,521



$ 92,162



$ 73,739



$ 82,601



$ 119,181

Restructured loans 3,973



4,028



—



—



—

Foreclosed assets 907



1,175



1,175



3,765



3,643

Total $ 76,401



$ 97,365



$ 74,914



$ 86,366



$ 122,824

As a percentage of:

















Total loans and foreclosed assets 0.53 %

0.68 %

0.53 %

0.62 %

0.90 % Total assets 0.24



0.31



0.23



0.28



0.40





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio (2) 12.29 %

12.34 %

12.27 %

12.56 %

12.33 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio (2) 12.94



13.00



12.94



13.24



13.02

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio (2) 14.60



14.68



14.64



14.99



14.85

Leverage Ratio 9.40



9.35



9.06



9.19



9.02

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 11.76



11.35



10.43



10.60



10.78

Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 11.53



10.97



10.46



10.79



10.63





















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(2) After a review of risk-weight classifications during the first quarter of 2019, risk-weightings for certain loans were reclassified. Amounts reported prior to March 31, 2019 have been revised to reflect these reclassifications.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Six Months Ended













June 30,













2019

2018 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS





































Net interest income











$ 499,900



$ 467,018

Net interest income (1)











548,930



513,067

Provision for loan losses











17,403



15,196

Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











62,145



58,708

Service charges on deposit accounts











42,588



41,985

Insurance commissions and fees











28,524



26,536

Interchange and debit card transaction fees











7,148



6,604

Other charges, commissions and fees











17,995



18,280

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











169



(79)

Other











20,854



24,477

Total non-interest income











179,423



176,511





















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











183,266



171,887

Employee benefits











43,577



39,902

Net occupancy











40,400



39,195

Furniture and equipment











43,821



40,138

Deposit insurance











5,261



9,484

Intangible amortization











630



757

Other (2)











88,054



84,156

Total non-interest expense (2)











405,009



385,519

Income before income taxes











256,911



242,814

Income taxes











28,829



24,993

Net income











228,082



217,821

Preferred stock dividends











4,031



4,031

Net income available to common shareholders











$ 224,051



$ 213,790





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 3.53



$ 3.33

Earnings per common share - diluted











3.51



3.30

Cash dividends per common share











1.38



1.24

Book value per common share at end of quarter











57.42



49.53





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











62,638



63,904

Weighted-average common shares - basic











62,899



63,743

Dilutive effect of stock compensation











791



1,044

Weighted-average common shares - diluted











63,690



64,787





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.44 %

1.39 % Return on average common equity











13.32



13.83

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)











3.82



3.58





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

