Cullen/Frost Reports Second Quarter Results

Board declares third quarter dividend on common stock

News provided by

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

Jul 30, 2020, 09:00 ET

SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported second quarter 2020 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $93.1 million, compared to $109.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.47 per diluted common share, compared to $1.72 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.99 percent and 9.60 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 1.40 percent and 12.60 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2020, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.7 million, down 2.9 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019. Average loans for the second quarter of 2020 increased $3.2 billion, or 22.1 percent, to $17.5 billion, from the $14.4 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, second quarter average loans of $15.1 billion represented a 4.7 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2019. Average deposits for the quarter were $31.3 billion, up $5.3 billion, or 20.5 percent, compared to the $26.0 billion reported for last year's second quarter. 

"Our second quarter results demonstrate our continued commitment to serving our customers and our communities during these challenging times," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "We finished the second quarter with approximately $3.2 billion in PPP loans outstanding. I'm extraordinarily proud that our company has been such a source of strength for our customers and our communities, and also a force for good in their lives."

For the first six months of 2020, net income available to common shareholders was $140.3 million, down 37.4 percent compared to $224.1 million for the first six months of 2019. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first six months of 2020 was $2.21 compared to $3.51 in the year-earlier period, representing a decrease of 37.0 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first six months of 2020 were 0.79 percent and 7.24 percent, respectively, compared to 1.44 percent and 13.32 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2019.

Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2020 follows:

  • For the second quarter of 2020, credit loss expense related to loans was $27.2 million, compared to net charge-offs of $41.0 million. This compares with $172.9 million in credit loss expense related to loans and $38.6 million in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020, and $6.4 million in credit loss expense related to loans and $7.8 million in net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.39 percent at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.72 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and 0.93 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Excluding PPP loans which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.69 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Non-performing assets were $85.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020, compared to $67.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and $76.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Credit loss expense related to off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2020 were 12.48 percent, 12.48 percent and 14.43 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.7 million, a decrease of 2.9 percent compared to the prior year period. The net interest margin was 3.13 percent for the second quarter of 2020, down 43 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020 net interest margin of 3.56 percent. Net interest margin decreased 72 basis points compared to 3.85 percent in the year-ago period.
  • Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $77.6 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 6.1 percent, from the $82.6 million reported for the second quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposits for the second quarter decreased $4.2 million, or 19.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily related to decreases in overdraft/insufficient funds charges on consumer and commercial accounts. Overdraft/insufficient funds charges were impacted by lower volumes in the second quarter. Other charges, commissions and fees for the second quarter decreased $1.3 million, or 14.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by a decrease in sales of investment products and services, among other things. Interchange and debit card transaction fees decreased by $902,000, or 23.3 percent, compared to the second quarter a year earlier. Revenue from interchange and debit card transactions was impacted by reduced transaction volumes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Trust and investment management fees and insurance commissions and fees for the second quarter each increased by approximately $600,000 (2.0 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively) compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in trust investment fees was primarily related to an increase in the number of accounts. The increase in insurance commissions and fees was driven by increased commissions from commercial lines and, to a lesser extent, increased commissions on sales of personal lines property and casualty insurance.
  • Non-interest expense was $199.7 million for the quarter, down $3.5 million, or 1.7 percent, compared to the $203.2 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Other non-interest expense of $36.1 million represented a $10.2 million, or 22.0 percent, decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was driven by decreases in advertising/promotions expense (down $3.1 million); travel, meals and entertainment expense (down $3.0 million); and business development expense (down $806,000), among other things. Another driver of the decrease in other non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million in PPP-related expense deferrals. Employee benefits expense for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $1.2 million, or 5.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in employee benefits expense during the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily related to decreases in certain discretionary benefit plan expenses partly offset by an increase in medical benefits expense and payroll taxes. Salaries and wages expense was $90.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, down $440,000 or 0.5% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily related to the deferral of some salary costs as loan origination costs in connection with the high volume of PPP loan originations during the second quarter of 2020. PPP-related salary expense deferrals in the second quarter of 2020 were $5.5 million. Second quarter net occupancy expense increased by $4.1 million, or 19.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily driven by our move starting in June of 2019 into our new corporate headquarters building in San Antonio and other leases related to existing facilities and to our expansion within the Houston market area. Technology, furniture and equipment expense for the second quarter increased by $3.9 million or 17.6 percent from the second quarter of 2019. The increases were primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $2.4 million), depreciation of furniture and equipment (up $961,000) and software maintenance expense (up $523,000).

The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.71 per common share, payable September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 31 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-800-944-6430 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 2 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 855-859-2056 with Conference ID # of 9885929. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 2 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: www.frostbank.com/investor-relations/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $39.4 billion in assets at June 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Political instability.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of failure, interruption, or breach of security of our systems.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234
     or
Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)











2020

2019

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income

$

245,811

$

244,521

$

251,098

$

253,007

$

253,431

Net interest income (1)

269,722

268,453

275,038

276,618

277,751

Credit loss expense (2)

31,975

175,197

8,355

8,001

6,400

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees

31,060

34,473

32,928

31,649

30,448

Service charges on deposit accounts

17,580

22,651

23,454

22,941

21,798

Insurance commissions and fees

10,668

16,485

12,138

11,683

10,118

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

2,966

3,255

3,608

4,117

3,868

Other charges, commissions and fees

7,663

9,365

9,020

10,108

8,933

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions



108,989

28

96

169

Other

7,664

17,697

14,079

8,630

7,304

  Total non-interest income

77,601

212,915

95,255

89,224

82,638










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages

90,350

98,812

97,951

93,812

90,790

Employee benefits

18,861

24,889

21,651

21,002

20,051

Net occupancy

25,266

25,384

24,864

24,202

21,133

Technology, furniture and equipment

26,046

25,240

25,759

22,415

22,157

Deposit insurance

2,800

2,624

2,374

2,491

2,453

Intangible amortization

241

257

264

274

305

Other

36,115

46,957

47,943

44,668

46,320

  Total non-interest expense

199,679

224,163

220,806

208,864

203,209

Income before income taxes

91,758

58,076

117,192

125,366

126,460

Income taxes

(1,314)

3,323

13,511

13,530

14,874

Net income

93,072

54,753

103,681

111,836

111,586

Preferred stock dividends



2,016

2,016

2,016

2,015

Redemption of preferred stock



5,514






Net income available to common shareholders

$

93,072

$

47,223

$

101,665

$

109,820

109,571










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.47

$

0.75

$

1.61

$

1.74

$

1.73

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.47

0.75

1.60

1.73

1.72

Cash dividends per common share

0.71

0.71

0.71

0.71

0.71

Book value per common share at end of quarter

63.97

61.17

60.11

59.76

57.39










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares

62,670

62,553

62,669

62,537

62,638

Weighted-average common shares - basic

62,596

62,643

62,609

62,566

62,789

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

205

407

625

593

765

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

62,801

63,050

63,234

63,159

63,554










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets

0.99

%

0.57

%

1.21

%

1.35

%

1.40

%

Return on average common equity

9.60

4.88

10.74

11.83

12.60

Net interest income to average earning assets

3.13

3.56

3.62

3.76

3.85










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

(2) Provision for loan losses for periods prior to the first quarter of 2020.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)


2020

2019

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY








($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans

17,550

$

14,995

$

14,705

$

14,471

$

14,375

Earning assets

35,128

30,804

30,621

29,693

29,114

Total assets

37,838

33,534

33,314

32,248

31,491

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

13,785

10,737

10,772

10,316

10,148

Interest-bearing deposits

17,528

16,654

16,414

16,036

15,845

Total deposits

31,313

27,391

27,186

26,352

25,993

Shareholders' equity

3,899

4,009

3,900

3,828

3,632










Period-End Balance:








Loans

$

17,972

$

15,338

$

14,750

$

14,635

$

14,459

Earning assets

36,613

31,440

31,281

30,358

29,216

Goodwill and intangible assets

657

657

657

658

658

Total assets

39,378

34,147

34,027

33,098

31,817

Total deposits

32,679

28,141

27,640

27,084

25,985

Shareholders' equity

4,009

3,827

3,912

3,881

3,739

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

3,521

3,463

3,644

3,576

3,520










ASSET QUALITY








($ in thousands)








Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$

250,061

$

263,881

$

132,167

$

136,559

$

134,929

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.39

%

1.72

%

0.90

%

0.93

%

0.93

%










Net charge-offs:

$

41,048

$

38,646

$

12,747

$

6,371

$

7,821

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.94

%

1.04

%

0.34

%

0.17

%

0.22

%










Non-performing assets:








Non-accrual loans

$

79,461

$

66,727

$

102,303

$

97,446

$

71,521

Restructured loans

4,932



6,098

6,160

3,973

Foreclosed assets

806

806

1,084

1,427

907

  Total

$

85,199

$

67,533

$

109,485

$

105,033

$

76,401

As a percentage of:








Total loans and foreclosed assets

0.47

%

0.44

%

0.74

%

0.72

%

0.53

%

Total assets

0.22

0.20

0.32

0.32

0.24










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS








Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.48

%

12.02

%

12.36

%

12.35

%

12.29

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.48

12.02

12.99

12.99

12.94

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.43

13.97

14.57

14.63

14.60

Leverage Ratio

8.01

8.84

9.28

9.36

9.40

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

10.18

11.21

11.50

11.73

11.75

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

10.30

11.95

11.71

11.87

11.53










(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Six Months Ended


June 30,


2020

2019

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS



Net interest income

$

490,332

$

499,900

Net interest income (1)

538,174

548,930

Credit loss expense (2)

207,172

17,403

Non-interest income:



Trust and investment management fees

65,533

62,145

Service charges on deposit accounts

40,231

42,588

Insurance commissions and fees

27,153

28,524

Interchange and debit card transaction fees


6,221

7,148

Other charges, commissions and fees

17,028

17,995

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

108,989

169

Other

25,361

20,854

  Total non-interest income


290,516

179,423





Non-interest expense:



Salaries and wages

189,162

183,266

Employee benefits

43,750

43,577

Net occupancy

50,650

40,400

Technology, furniture and equipment

51,286

43,821

Deposit insurance

5,424

5,261

Intangible amortization

498

630

Other


83,072

88,054

  Total non-interest expense


423,842

405,009

Income before income taxes

149,834

256,911

Income taxes

2,009

28,829

Net income

147,825

228,082

Preferred stock dividends

2,016

4,031

Redemption of preferred stock

5,514


Net income available to common shareholders

$

140,295

$

224,051





PER COMMON SHARE DATA



Earnings per common share - basic

$

2.22

$

3.53

Earnings per common share - diluted

2.21

3.51

Cash dividends per common share

1.42

1.38

Book value per common share at end of quarter

63.97

57.39





OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES



Period-end common shares

62,670

62,638

Weighted-average common shares - basic

62,619

62,899

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

301

791

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

62,920

63,690





SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS



Return on average assets

0.79

%

1.44

%

Return on average common equity

7.24

13.32

Net interest income to average earning assets


3.33

3.82





(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

(2) Provision for loan losses for periods prior to the first quarter of 2020.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



As of or for the


Six Months Ended


June 30,


2020

2019

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)



Average Balance:



Loans

$

16,272

$

14,291

Earning assets

32,966

29,035

Total assets

35,693

31,391

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

12,261

10,170

Interest-bearing deposits

17,091

15,882

Total deposits

29,352

26,052

Shareholders' equity

3,954

3,537





Period-End Balance:



Loans

17,972

14,459

Earning assets

36,613

29,216

Goodwill and intangible assets

657

658

Total assets

39,378

31,817

Total deposits

32,679

25,985

Shareholders' equity

4,009

3,739

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

3,521

3,520





ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)



Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$

250,061

$

134,929

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.39

%

0.93

%





Net charge-offs:

$

79,694

$

14,606

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.98

%

0.21

%





Non-performing assets:



Non-accrual loans

$

79,461

$

71,521

Restructured loans

4,932

3,973

Foreclosed assets

806

907

  Total

$

85,199

$

76,401

As a percentage of:



Total loans and foreclosed assets

0.47

%

0.53

%

Total assets

0.22

0.24





CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS



Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.48

%

12.29

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.48

12.94

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.43

14.60

Leverage Ratio

8.01

9.40

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

10.18

11.75

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

11.08

11.27





(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)


2020

2019

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)








Earning Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

0.10

%

1.24

%

1.64

%

2.19

%

2.64

%

Federal funds sold and resell agreements

0.27

1.22

1.71

2.21

2.48

Securities

3.53

3.46

3.37

3.43

3.42

Loans, net of unearned discounts

3.95

4.65

4.88

5.16

5.34

Total earning assets

3.24

3.84

3.98

4.21

4.33










Interest-Bearing Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








  Savings and interest checking

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.07

0.08

  Money market deposit accounts

0.09

0.50

0.66

0.93

1.03

  Time accounts

1.40

1.67

1.72

1.74

1.66

  Public funds

0.09

0.85

1.05

1.34

1.51

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.14

0.39

0.49

0.63

0.68










Total deposits

0.08

0.24

0.29

0.39

0.41










Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

0.15

0.95

1.21

1.53

1.69

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

2.90

3.54

3.83

4.18

4.34

Subordinated notes

4.71

4.71

4.71

4.71

4.71

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

0.29








Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.19

0.47

0.59

0.75

0.80










Net interest spread

3.05

3.37

3.39

3.46

3.53

Net interest income to total average earning assets

3.13

3.56

3.62

3.76

3.85










AVERAGE BALANCES








($ in millions)








Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

$

4,986

$

2,586

$

2,000

$

1,566

$

1,171

Federal funds sold and resell agreements

92

260

275

212

246

Securities

12,501

12,963

13,641

13,444

13,322

Loans, net of unearned discount

17,550

14,995

14,705

14,471

14,375

  Total earning assets

$

35,128

$

30,804

$

30,621

$

29,693

$

29,114










Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








  Savings and interest checking

$

7,615

$

7,030

$

6,850

$

6,712

$

6,774

  Money market deposit accounts

8,230

7,874

7,905

7,763

7,588

  Time accounts

1,118

1,109

1,069

1,023

970

  Public funds

565

640

590

538

513

Total interest-bearing deposits

17,528

16,654

16,414

16,036

15,845










Total deposits

31,313

27,391

27,186

26,352

25,993










Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

1,295

1,259

1,418

1,291

1,242

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

136

136

136

136

136

Subordinated notes

99

99

99

99

99

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

440








  Total interest-bearing funds

$

19,498

$

18,149

$

18,067

$

17,562

$

17,322










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.frostbank.com

Also from this source

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Hosts Second Quarter 2020 Earnings...

Cullen/Frost Reports First Quarter Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics