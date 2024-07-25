CULLEN/FROST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Board increases quarterly common dividend by 3.3 percent to $0.95

SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported second quarter 2024 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $143.8 million compared to $160.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.21 per diluted common share, compared to $2.47 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.18 percent and 17.08 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 1.30 percent and 19.36 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the second quarter of 2024, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $417.6 million, up 2.2 percent compared to the same quarter in 2023. Average loans for the second quarter of 2024 increased $2.0 billion, or 11.3 percent, to $19.7 billion, from the $17.7 billion reported for the second quarter a year earlier, and increased $540.0 million, or 2.8 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Average deposits for the second quarter decreased $496.8 million, or 1.2 percent, to $40.5 billion, compared to the $41.0 billion reported for last year's second quarter, and decreased $214.7 million, or 0.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Average non-interest-bearing deposits were down $297.6 million, or 2.1 percent, from the first quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were up $82.9 million, or 0.3 percent, from the first quarter.

"Our people continue to execute on our organic growth strategy, and the results are shown in our second-quarter earnings as well as our solid loan growth," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "We have the best bankers in the best markets, providing the best customer experience of any bank in our markets, and our continued investments will set us up to be able to extend our value proposition to more consumers and businesses throughout the state."

For the first six months of 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $277.9 million, down 17.4 percent compared to $336.4 million for the first six months of 2023. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first six months of 2024 was $4.27 compared to $5.17 in the year-earlier period. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first six months of 2024 were 1.14 percent and 16.13 percent, respectively, compared to 1.35 percent and 20.92 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Noted financial data for the second quarter of 2024 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the second quarter of 2024 were 13.35 percent, 13.82 percent and 15.27 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.





Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $417.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.2 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.54 percent for the second quarter compared to 3.48 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.45 percent for the second quarter of 2023.





for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.2 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.54 percent for the second quarter compared to 3.48 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 3.45 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $111.2 million , an increase of $7.7 million , or 7.4 percent, from the $103.5 million reported for the second quarter of 2023. Trust and investment management fees increased $2.0 million or 5.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the second quarter was primarily related to an increase in investment management fees (up $2.8 million ), and oil and gas fees (up $906,000 ), partly offset by decreases in estate fees (down $996,000 ) and real estate fees (down $753,000 ). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $2.6 million or 11.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the second quarter was primarily related to increases in commercial service charges (up $1.3 million ) and commercial and consumer overdraft charges (up $1.1 million ), among other things. Other non-interest income increased $1.0 million , or 10.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to an increase in public finance underwriting fees (up $1.1 million ). Insurance commissions and fees increased $979,000 , or 7.6 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the second quarter was primarily the result of an increase in commission income (up $891,000 ), mainly related to commercial lines property and casualty commissions.





, an increase of , or 7.4 percent, from the reported for the second quarter of 2023. Trust and investment management fees increased or 5.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the second quarter was primarily related to an increase in investment management fees (up ), and oil and gas fees (up ), partly offset by decreases in estate fees (down ) and real estate fees (down ). Service charges on deposit accounts increased or 11.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the second quarter was primarily related to increases in commercial service charges (up ) and commercial and consumer overdraft charges (up ), among other things. Other non-interest income increased , or 10.1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to an increase in public finance underwriting fees (up ). Insurance commissions and fees increased , or 7.6 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the second quarter was primarily the result of an increase in commission income (up ), mainly related to commercial lines property and casualty commissions. Non-interest expense was $317.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, up $31.9 million , or 11.2 percent, compared to the $285.0 million reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $18.0 million , or 13.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and to an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.0 million , or 7.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in medical/dental benefits expense (up $1.5 million ) and payroll taxes (up $1.3 million ), partly offset by a decrease in 401(k) plan expense (down $618,000 ), among other things. Other non-interest expense increased $6.1 million , or 11.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in other non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2024 included increases in professional services expense (up $862,000 ), which was primarily related to information technology services; advertising/promotions expense (up $757,000 ); and fraud losses (up $500,000 ), among other things. Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $2.9 million , or 8.8 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense.





for the second quarter of 2024, up , or 11.2 percent, compared to the reported for the second quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased , or 13.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and to an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Employee benefits expense increased by , or 7.5 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in medical/dental benefits expense (up ) and payroll taxes (up ), partly offset by a decrease in 401(k) plan expense (down ), among other things. Other non-interest expense increased , or 11.3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in other non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2024 included increases in professional services expense (up ), which was primarily related to information technology services; advertising/promotions expense (up ); and losses (up ), among other things. Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased , or 8.8 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense. For the second quarter of 2024, the company reported a credit loss expense of $15.8 million , and reported net loan charge-offs of $9.7 million . This compares to a credit loss expense of $13.7 million and net loan charge-offs of $7.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 and a credit loss expense of $9.9 million and net loan charge-offs of $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.28 percent at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 1.32 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Non-accrual loans were $75.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to $71.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and $67.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.95 per common share, representing a 3.3 percent increase compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. The dividend on common stock is payable September 13, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 30 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13747676. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $48.8 billion in assets at June 30, 2024. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.

Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Political or economic instability.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The potential impact of climate change.

The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of global wars/military conflicts, terrorism, or other geopolitical events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2024

2023

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 396,712

$ 390,051

$ 388,152

$ 385,426

$ 385,266 Net interest income (1) 417,621

411,367

409,904

407,353

408,594 Credit loss expense 15,787

13,650

15,981

11,185

9,901 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 41,404

39,085

40,163

37,616

39,392 Service charges on deposit accounts 26,114

24,795

24,535

23,603

23,487 Insurance commissions and fees 13,919

18,296

12,743

13,636

12,940 Interchange and card transaction fees 5,351

4,474

4,608

4,672

5,250 Other charges, commissions, and fees 13,020

12,060

12,104

13,128

12,090 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions —

—

—

12

33 Other 11,382

12,667

19,598

13,331

10,336 Total non-interest income 111,190

111,377

113,751

105,998

103,528



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 151,237

148,000

146,616

137,562

133,195 Employee benefits 28,802

35,970

28,065

26,527

26,792 Net occupancy 32,374

31,778

30,752

31,581

31,714 Technology, furniture, and equipment 35,951

34,995

34,484

35,278

33,043 Deposit insurance 8,383

14,724

58,109

6,033

6,202 Other 60,217

60,750

67,196

56,275

54,096 Total non-interest expense 316,964

326,217

365,222

293,256

285,042 Income before income taxes 175,151

161,561

120,700

186,983

193,851 Income taxes 29,652

25,871

18,149

31,332

31,733 Net income 145,499

135,690

102,551

155,651

162,118 Preferred stock dividends 1,669

1,669

1,669

1,668

1,669 Net income available to common shareholders $ 143,830

$ 134,021

$ 100,882

$ 153,983

$ 160,449



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.21

$ 2.06

$ 1.55

$ 2.38

$ 2.47 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.21

2.06

1.55

2.38

2.47 Cash dividends per common share 0.92

0.92

0.92

0.92

0.87 Book value per common share at end of quarter 55.02

54.36

55.64

44.59

50.55



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 63,989

64,251

64,185

64,017

64,120 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,193

64,216

64,139

64,067

64,241 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 140

156

176

172

187 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,333

64,372

64,315

64,239

64,428



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.18 %

1.09 %

0.82 %

1.25 %

1.30 % Return on average common equity 17.08

15.22

13.51

18.93

19.36 Net interest income to average earning assets 3.54

3.48

3.41

3.44

3.45



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2024

2023

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 19,652

$ 19,112

$ 18,609

$ 17,965

$ 17,664 Earning assets 45,527

45,883

45,579

45,366

45,929 Total assets 48,960

49,324

49,087

48,804

49,317 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 13,679

13,976

14,697

14,823

15,231 Interest-bearing deposits 26,831

26,748

26,487

26,005

25,776 Total deposits 40,510

40,724

41,184

40,828

41,007 Shareholders' equity 3,533

3,687

3,108

3,372

3,470



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 19,996

$ 19,388

$ 18,824

$ 18,399

$ 17,746 Earning assets 45,344

46,164

47,124

45,218

45,146 Total assets 48,843

49,505

50,845

48,747

48,597 Total deposits 40,318

40,806

41,921

40,992

40,701 Shareholders' equity 3,666

3,638

3,716

3,000

3,387 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,975

4,914

4,836

4,779

4,692



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 256,307

$ 250,297

$ 245,996

$ 242,235

$ 233,619 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.28 %

1.29 %

1.31 %

1.32 %

1.32 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 9,726

$ 7,349

$ 10,884

$ 4,992

$ 9,828 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.20 %

0.15 %

0.23 %

0.11 %

0.22 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 74,987

$ 71,515

$ 60,907

$ 67,175

$ 67,781 As a percentage of total loans 0.38 %

0.37 %

0.32 %

0.37 %

0.38 % As a percentage of total assets 0.15

0.14

0.12

0.14

0.14



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.35 %

13.41 %

13.25 %

13.32 %

13.42 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.82

13.89

13.73

13.81

13.92 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.27

15.35

15.18

15.28

15.39 Leverage Ratio 8.62

8.44

8.35

8.17

8.11 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 7.51

7.35

7.31

6.15

6.97 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 7.22

7.47

6.33

6.91

7.04



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Six Months Ended













June 30,













2024

2023 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income











786,763

785,086 Net interest income (1)











828,988

834,438 Credit loss expense











29,437

19,005 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











80,489

75,536 Service charges on deposit accounts











50,909

45,366 Insurance commissions and fees











32,215

31,892 Interchange and card transaction fees











9,825

10,139 Other charges, commissions and fees











25,080

23,794 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











—

54 Other











24,049

22,012 Total non-interest income











222,567

208,793



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











299,237

263,540 Employee benefits











64,772

60,714 Net occupancy











64,152

62,063 Technology, furniture and equipment











70,946

65,524 Deposit insurance











23,107

12,447 Other











120,967

105,896 Total non-interest expense











643,181

570,184 Income before income taxes











336,712

404,690 Income taxes











55,523

64,919 Net income











281,189

339,771 Preferred stock dividends











3,338

3,338 Net income available to common shareholders











$ 277,851

$ 336,433



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 4.27

$ 5.18 Earnings per common share - diluted











4.27

5.17 Cash dividends per common share











$ 1.84

$ 1.74 Book value per common share at end of quarter











55.02

50.55



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











63,989

64,120 Weighted-average common shares - basic











64,205

64,307 Dilutive effect of stock compensation











147

225 Weighted-average common shares - diluted











64,352

64,532



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.14 %

1.35 % Return on average common equity











16.13

20.92 Net interest income to average earning assets











3.51

3.46



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)















As of or for the













Six Months Ended













June 30,













2024

2023 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans











$ 19,382

$ 17,493 Earning assets











45,705

46,911 Total assets











49,142

50,320 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits











13,827

15,930 Interest-bearing deposits











26,790

25,947 Total deposits











40,617

41,877 Shareholders' equity











3,610

3,388



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans











$ 19,996

$ 17,746 Earning assets











45,344

45,146 Total assets











48,843

48,597 Total deposits











40,318

40,701 Shareholders' equity











3,666

3,387 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)











4,975

4,692



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:











$ 256,307

$ 233,619 As a percentage of period-end loans











1.28 %

1.32 %



















Net charge-offs:











17,075

18,610 Annualized as a percentage of average loans











0.18 %

0.21 %



















Non-accrual loans:











$ 74,987

$ 67,781 As a percentage of total loans











0.38 %

0.38 % As a percentage of total assets











0.15

0.14



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.35 %

13.42 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.82

13.92 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio











15.27

15.39 Leverage Ratio











8.62

8.11 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)











7.51

6.97 Equity to Assets Ratio (average)











7.35

6.73



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2024

2023

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 5.40 %

5.40 %

5.39 %

5.33 %

5.05 % Federal funds sold 5.78

5.76

5.73

5.65

5.35 Resell agreements 5.60

5.60

5.60

5.53

5.26 Securities(2) 3.38

3.32

3.24

3.24

3.24 Loans, net of unearned discounts 7.08

7.00

6.92

6.83

6.64 Total earning assets 5.23

5.13

5.00

4.92

4.77



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.39 %

0.42 %

0.40 %

0.38 %

0.41 % Money market deposit accounts 2.83

2.82

2.83

2.78

2.68 Time accounts 4.77

4.73

4.59

4.34

3.77 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.39

2.34

2.27

2.12

1.87 Total deposits 1.58

1.54

1.46

1.35

1.18 Federal funds purchased 5.39

5.38

5.40

5.32

4.97 Repurchase agreements 3.75

3.76

3.75

3.67

3.52 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 7.47

7.34

7.45

7.34

6.84 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.59

2.54

2.48

2.33

2.11



















Net interest spread 2.64

2.59

2.52

2.59

2.66 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.54

3.48

3.41

3.44

3.45



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,156

$ 7,356

$ 7,047

$ 6,747

$ 6,880 Federal funds sold 5

5

3

13

22 Resell agreements 85

85

86

85

85 Securities - carrying value(2) 18,629

19,324

19,834

20,557

21,278 Securities - amortized cost(2) 20,400

20,813

21,969

22,250

22,737 Loans, net of unearned discount 19,652

19,112

18,609

17,965

17,664 Total earning assets 45,527

45,883

45,579

45,366

45,929



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 9,716

$ 9,918

$ 9,986

$ 10,202

$ 10,862 Money market deposit accounts 11,009

11,058

11,219

11,144

11,431 Time accounts 6,106

5,773

5,282

4,659

3,483 Total interest-bearing deposits 26,831

26,748

26,487

26,005

25,776 Total deposits 40,510

40,724

41,184

40,828

41,007 Federal funds purchased 40

33

18

21

33 Repurchase agreements 3,827

3,787

3,761

3,536

3,719 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 100

100

99

99

99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,921

30,791

30,488

29,785

29,750



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate (2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost

A.B. Mendez

Investor Relations

210.220.5234

or

Bill Day

Media Relations

210.220.5427

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.