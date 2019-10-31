Cullen/Frost Reports Third Quarter Results

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported third quarter 2019 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $109.8 million, compared to $115.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.73 per diluted common share, compared to $1.78 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.35 percent and 11.83 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 1.49 percent and 14.40 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the third quarter of 2019, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $276.6 million, up 4.1 percent compared to the same quarter in 2018. Average loans for the third quarter of 2019 increased $788.1 million, or 5.8 percent, to $14.5 billion, from the $13.7 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Average deposits for the quarter were $26.4 billion, basically flat compared to the $26.2 billion reported for last year's third quarter.

"The third quarter was another solid quarter for Frost as we continued our focus on sustainable organic growth and top-quality customer service," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "Our expansion in the Houston region continues to move forward, and we have now opened a total of seven new financial centers in that significant market."

For the first nine months of 2019, net income available to common shareholders was $333.9 million, up 1.3 percent compared to $329.6 million for the first nine months of 2018. Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2019 was $5.24 compared to $5.08 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 3.1 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2019 were 1.41 percent and 12.79 percent, respectively, compared to 1.42 percent and 14.02 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2019 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2019 were 12.35 percent, 12.99 percent and 14.63 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $276.6 million , an increase of 4.1 percent over the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.76 percent for the third quarter of 2019, down 9 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019 net interest margin of 3.85 percent. Net interest margin increased 10 basis points compared to 3.66 percent in the year-ago period.

, an increase of 4.1 percent over the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.76 percent for the third quarter of 2019, down 9 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019 net interest margin of 3.85 percent. Net interest margin increased 10 basis points compared to 3.66 percent in the year-ago period. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $89.2 million , an increase of $1.6 million , or 1.8 percent, from the $87.7 million reported for the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter non-interest income was impacted by a $2.6 million decrease in other income, compared to the third quarter of 2018. This decrease was mainly driven by $2.9 million in recoveries of prior write-offs and settlements recorded in the year-ago period. Service charges on deposits increased by $1.4 million , or 6.4 percent, primarily driven by an increase in overdraft fees of $1.2 million . Trust and investment management fees were $31.6 million , up $848,000 , or 2.8 percent, from the third quarter of 2018. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of an increase in trust investment fees due to higher average equity valuations and an increase in the number of accounts. Insurance commissions and fees of $11.7 million increased $646,000 , or 5.9 percent, from the previous year. The increase in commission income during the third quarter was primarily related to an increase in commercial property and casualty commissions.

, an increase of , or 1.8 percent, from the reported for the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter non-interest income was impacted by a decrease in other income, compared to the third quarter of 2018. This decrease was mainly driven by in recoveries of prior write-offs and settlements recorded in the year-ago period. Service charges on deposits increased by , or 6.4 percent, primarily driven by an increase in overdraft fees of . Trust and investment management fees were , up , or 2.8 percent, from the third quarter of 2018. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of an increase in trust investment fees due to higher average equity valuations and an increase in the number of accounts. Insurance commissions and fees of increased , or 5.9 percent, from the previous year. The increase in commission income during the third quarter was primarily related to an increase in commercial property and casualty commissions. Non-interest expense was $208.9 million for the quarter, up $15.2 million , or 7.8 percent, compared to the $193.7 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Total salaries and wages rose $6.3 million , or 7.2 percent, to $93.8 million , primarily due to an increase in the number of employees and normal annual merit and market increases and, to a lesser extent, an increase in incentive compensation. Employee benefits expense increased $2.6 million , or 14.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to increases in medical benefits expense (up $838,000 ), expenses related to our defined benefit retirement plans (up $585,000 ), payroll taxes (up $562,000 ) and expenses related to our 401(k) plan (up $373,000 ). Third quarter net occupancy expense increased by $4.3 million , or 21.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, primarily driven by the commencement of the lease of our new corporate headquarters building in San Antonio and other leases related to existing facilities and our expansion within the Houston market area. We began recognizing expenses associated with the new corporate headquarters in June of 2019. Other non-interest expense increased $2.8 million , or 6.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly driven by increases in professional services expense (up $2.3 million ); platform fees related to investment services (up $558,000 ); losses on the sale of foreclosed and other assets (up $424,000 ) and computer services expense (up $325,000 ). The increase from these items was partly offset by a decrease in advertising/ promotions expense (down $1.3 million ). Technology, furniture and equipment expense for the third quarter increased by $1.4 million , or 6.7 percent, from the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.7 million increase in software maintenance expense. Deposit insurance expense decreased by $2.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to the termination of the FDIC's quarterly surcharge in the fourth quarter of 2018.

for the quarter, up , or 7.8 percent, compared to the reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Total salaries and wages rose , or 7.2 percent, to , primarily due to an increase in the number of employees and normal annual merit and market increases and, to a lesser extent, an increase in incentive compensation. Employee benefits expense increased , or 14.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to increases in medical benefits expense (up ), expenses related to our defined benefit retirement plans (up ), payroll taxes (up ) and expenses related to our 401(k) plan (up ). Third quarter net occupancy expense increased by , or 21.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, primarily driven by the commencement of the lease of our new corporate headquarters building in and other leases related to existing facilities and our expansion within the market area. We began recognizing expenses associated with the new corporate headquarters in June of 2019. Other non-interest expense increased , or 6.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly driven by increases in professional services expense (up ); platform fees related to investment services (up ); losses on the sale of foreclosed and other assets (up ) and computer services expense (up ). The increase from these items was partly offset by a decrease in advertising/ promotions expense (down ). Technology, furniture and equipment expense for the third quarter increased by , or 6.7 percent, from the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by a increase in software maintenance expense. Deposit insurance expense decreased by compared to the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to the termination of the FDIC's quarterly surcharge in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2019, the provision for loan losses was $8.0 million , compared to net charge-offs of $6.4 million . This compares with $6.4 million in provisions and $7.8 million in net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019, and $2.7 million in provisions and $15.3 million in net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.93 percent at September 30, 2019 , unchanged compared to the end of the second quarter of 2019 and down 7 basis points compared to 1.00 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2018. Non-performing assets were $105.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019, compared to $76.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019 and $86.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2018.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.71 per common share, representing a 6.0 percent increase over the previous year's dividend, payable December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 29 of this year. The board of directors declared a cash dividend of $.3359375 per share of the Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, which is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrA." The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on December 16, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 29 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-800-944-6430 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below.

Playback of the conference call will be available after 2 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 855-859-2056 with Conference ID # of 1057329. The call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 2 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: www.frostbank.com/investor-relations/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $33.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2019. One of the 60 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Political instability.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of failure, interruption, or breach of security of our systems.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A.B. Mendez

Investor Relations

210.220.5234

or

Bill Day

Media Relations

210.220.5427

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2019

2018

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 253,007



$ 253,431



$ 246,469



$ 249,209



$ 241,665

Net interest income (1) 276,618



277,751



271,179



273,810



265,687

Provision for loan losses 8,001



6,400



11,003



3,767



2,650

Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 31,649



30,448



31,697



29,882



30,801

Service charges on deposit accounts 22,941



21,798



20,790



21,632



21,569

Insurance commissions and fees 11,683



10,118



18,406



11,394



11,037

Interchange and debit card transaction fees 4,117



3,868



3,280



3,774



3,499

Other charges, commissions and fees 10,108



8,933



9,062



9,371



9,580

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 96



169



—



(43)



(34)

Other 8,630



7,304



13,550



11,108



11,205

Total non-interest income 89,224



82,638



96,785



87,118



87,657





















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 93,812



90,790



92,476



90,878



87,547

Employee benefits 21,002



20,051



23,526



19,066



18,355

Net occupancy 24,202



21,133



19,267



17,699



19,894

Technology, furniture and equipment 22,415



22,157



21,664



21,960



21,004

Deposit insurance 2,491



2,453



2,808



2,219



4,694

Intangible amortization 274



305



325



331



336

Other 44,668



46,320



41,734



47,544



41,838

Total non-interest expense 208,864



203,209



201,800



199,697



193,668

Income before income taxes 125,366



126,460



130,451



132,863



133,004

Income taxes 13,530



14,874



13,955



13,610



15,160

Net income 111,836



111,586



116,496



119,253



117,844

Preferred stock dividends 2,016



2,015



2,016



2,016



2,016

Net income available to common shareholders $ 109,820



$ 109,571



$ 114,480



$ 117,237



$ 115,828





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.74



$ 1.73



$ 1.80



$ 1.84



$ 1.80

Earnings per common share - diluted 1.73



1.72



1.79



1.82



1.78

Cash dividends per common share 0.71



0.71



0.67



0.67



0.67

Book value per common share at end of quarter 59.76



57.39



54.64



51.19



49.49





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 62,537



62,638



63,081



62,986



63,923

Weighted-average common shares - basic 62,566



62,789



63,009



63,441



63,892

Dilutive effect of stock compensation 593



765



819



811



1,022

Weighted-average common shares - diluted 63,159



63,554



63,828



64,252



64,914





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.35 %

1.40 %

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.49 % Return on average common equity 11.83



12.60



14.08



14.85



14.40

Net interest income to average earning assets 3.76



3.85



3.79



3.72



3.66





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2019

2018

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 14,471



$ 14,375



$ 14,205



$ 13,949



$ 13,683

Earning assets 29,693



29,114



28,954



29,153



28,796

Total assets 32,248



31,491



31,356



31,330



30,918

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 10,316



10,148



10,193



10,740



10,690

Interest-bearing deposits 16,036



15,845



15,919



15,767



15,462

Total deposits 26,352



25,993



26,112



26,507



26,152

Shareholders' equity 3,828



3,632



3,441



3,277



3,335





















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 14,635



$ 14,459



$ 14,406



$ 14,100



$ 13,815

Earning assets 30,358



29,216



29,281



29,894



29,042

Goodwill and intangible assets 658



658



658



659



659

Total assets 33,098



31,817



31,663



32,293



31,223

Total deposits 27,084



25,985



26,295



27,149



26,349

Shareholders' equity 3,881



3,739



3,592



3,369



3,308

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 3,576



3,520



3,498



3,433



3,449





















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for loan losses: $ 136,559



$ 134,929



$ 136,350



$ 132,132



$ 137,578

As a percentage of period-end loans 0.93 %

0.93 %

0.95 %

0.94 %

1.00 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 6,371



$ 7,821



$ 6,785



$ 9,213



$ 15,298

Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.17 %

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.26 %

0.44 %



















Non-performing assets:

















Non-accrual loans $ 97,446



$ 71,521



$ 92,162



$ 73,739



$ 82,601

Restructured loans 6,160



3,973



4,028



—



—

Foreclosed assets 1,427



907



1,175



1,175



3,765

Total $ 105,033



$ 76,401



$ 97,365



$ 74,914



$ 86,366

As a percentage of:

















Total loans and foreclosed assets 0.72 %

0.53 %

0.68 %

0.53 %

0.62 % Total assets 0.32



0.24



0.31



0.23



0.28





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio (2) 12.35 %

12.29 %

12.34 %

12.27 %

12.56 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio (2) 12.99



12.94



13.00



12.94



13.24

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio (2) 14.63



14.60



14.68



14.64



14.99

Leverage Ratio 9.36



9.40



9.35



9.06



9.19

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 11.73



11.75



11.34



10.43



10.60

Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 11.87



11.53



10.97



10.46



10.79





















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(2) After a review of risk-weight classifications during the first quarter of 2019, risk-weightings for certain loans were reclassified. Amounts reported prior to March 31, 2019 have been revised to reflect these reclassifications.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)















Nine Months Ended September 30,













2019

2018 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS





































Net interest income











$ 752,907



$ 708,683

Net interest income (1)











825,547



778,754

Provision for loan losses











25,404



17,846

Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











93,794



89,509

Service charges on deposit accounts











65,529



63,554

Insurance commissions and fees











40,207



37,573

Interchange and debit card transaction fees











11,265



10,103

Other charges, commissions and fees











28,103



27,860

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











265



(113)

Other











29,484



35,682

Total non-interest income











268,647



264,168





















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











277,078



259,434

Employee benefits











64,579



58,257

Net occupancy











64,602



59,089

Furniture and equipment











66,236



61,142

Deposit insurance











7,752



14,178

Intangible amortization











904



1,093

Other











132,722



125,994

Total non-interest expense











613,873



579,187

Income before income taxes











382,277



375,818

Income taxes











42,359



40,153

Net income











339,918



335,665

Preferred stock dividends











6,047



6,047

Net income available to common shareholders











$ 333,871



$ 329,618





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 5.28



$ 5.13

Earnings per common share - diluted











5.24



5.08

Cash dividends per common share











2.09



1.91

Book value per common share at end of quarter











59.76



49.49





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











62,537



63,923

Weighted-average common shares - basic











62,787



63,794

Dilutive effect of stock compensation











725



1,037

Weighted-average common shares - diluted











63,512



64,831





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.41 %

1.42 % Return on average common equity











12.79



14.02

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)











3.80



3.61





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

































As of or for the Nine Months Ended September 30,













2019

2018 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans











$ 14,352



$ 13,506

Earning assets











29,257



28,814

Total assets











31,678



30,933

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits











10,219



10,762

Interest-bearing deposits











15,934



15,454

Total deposits











26,153



26,216

Shareholders' equity











3,635



3,287





















Period-End Balance:

















Loans











$ 14,635



$ 13,815

Earning assets











30,358



29,042

Goodwill and intangible assets











658



659

Total assets











33,098



31,223

Total deposits











27,084



26,349

Shareholders' equity











3,881



3,308

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)











3,576



3,449





















ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)

















Allowance for loan losses:











$ 136,559



$ 137,578

As a percentage of period-end loans











0.93 %

1.00 %



















Net charge-offs:











$ 20,977



$ 35,632

Annualized as a percentage of average loans











0.20 %

0.35 %



















Non-performing assets:

















Non-accrual loans











$ 97,446



$ 82,601

Restructured loans











6,160



—

Foreclosed assets











1,427



3,765

Total











$ 105,033



$ 86,366

As a percentage of:

















Total loans and foreclosed assets











0.72 %

0.62 % Total assets











0.32



0.28





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio (2)









12.35 %

12.56 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio (2)











12.99



13.24

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio (2)











14.63



14.99

Leverage Ratio











9.36



9.19

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)











11.73



10.60

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)











11.48



10.63





















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(2) After a review of risk-weight classifications during the first quarter of 2019, risk-weightings for certain loans were reclassified. Amounts reported prior to March 31, 2019 have been revised to reflect these reclassifications.