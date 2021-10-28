Cullen/Frost Reports Third Quarter Results

Board declares fourth quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported third quarter 2021 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $106.3 million compared to $95.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.65 per diluted common share, compared to $1.50 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.90 percent and 9.87 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.96 percent and 9.30 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the third quarter of 2021, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.3 million, up 0.9 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2020. Average loans for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.0 billion, or 10.8 percent, to $16.2 billion, from the $18.1 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, third quarter average loans of $14.8 billion represented a 0.8 percent  decrease compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a 1.6 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. Average deposits for the quarter were $39.1 billion, up $6.2 billion, or 19.0 percent, compared to the $32.9 billion reported for last year's third quarter. 

"These results are reflective of a solid quarter, and we're optimistic going forward, both for the company and the economy in general," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "Loans are trending upward and headwinds associated with the pandemic's effects are beginning to diminish.

"Our team has made excellent progress helping our PPP borrowers through the forgiveness process, and I'm proud to report that approximately 85 percent of our PPP loans have been forgiven as of mid-October. At the same time, we've made investments to bolster access to our services and locations. We built strong relationships during these extraordinary times, and that puts us in a good position for the future."

For the first nine months of 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $336.6 million, up 43.0 percent compared to $235.4 million for the first nine months of 2020. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 was $5.22 compared to $3.71 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 40.7 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2021 were 1.00 percent and 10.72 percent, respectively, compared to 0.85 percent and 7.95 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2020.

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2021 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2021 were 13.42 percent, 14.01 percent and 15.90 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.3 million, an increase of 0.9 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021, down 18 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021 net interest margin of 2.65 percent. Net interest margin decreased 48 basis points compared to 2.95 percent for the same period in 2020.
  • Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $93.2 million, an increase of $9.6 million, or 11.5 percent, from the $83.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2020. Trust and investment management fees increased $5.9 million, or 18.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily due to increases in investment management fees (up $3.6 million, or 13.1%), oil and gas fees (up $1.6 million) and custody fees (up $519,000). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.4 million or 7.1 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in commercial service charges (up $1.1 million) and overdraft charges on commercial accounts (up $517,000) partly offset by a decrease in overdraft charges on consumer accounts (down $332,000). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.4 million, or 16.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to an increase in income from the sale of mutual fund accounts (up $1.3 million).
  • Non-interest expense was $218.0 million for the quarter, up $15.9 million, or 7.8 percent, compared to the $202.2 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $6.1 million, or 6.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries and wages during the comparable periods was primarily related to an increase in incentive compensation. Employee benefits expense of $21.6 million represented an increase of $5.5 million, or 34.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in certain discretionary benefit plan expenses. Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased $2.0 million, or 7.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $1.4 million) and depreciation of furniture and equipment (up $604,000). Net occupancy expense increased $1.7 million, or 6.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in repairs and maintenance/service contracts expense (up $920,000) and depreciation on leasehold improvements (up $420,000), and was also impacted by our expansion activity in the Houston market area.
  • For the third quarter of 2021, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.1 million. For the third quarter of 2020, the company recorded a $20.3 million credit loss expense and reported net charge-offs of $10.2 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.58 percent at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.54 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 1.45 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.67 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.74 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 1.76 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Non-accrual loans were $57.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to $57.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and $91.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below.

Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13723263. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $47.9 billion in assets at September 30, 2021. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Political instability.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Technological changes and the speed of digital transformation.
  • The cost and effects of failure, interruption, or breach of security of our systems or those of our outside providers and our customers.
  • Our customers' vulnerability to internal and external fraud (including fraudulent e-mail and other communications).
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234

          or

Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)











2021

2020

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income

$

246,122

$

257,156

$

240,881

$

242,246

$

243,423

Net interest income (1)

269,321

279,997

263,949

265,721

267,041

Credit loss expense





63

13,756

20,302

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees

37,381

37,874

35,314

32,270

31,469

Service charges on deposit accounts

21,216

19,849

19,993

20,830

19,812

Insurance commissions and fees

11,748

10,773

17,313

11,704

11,456

Interchange and card transaction fees

4,490

4,641

4,093

3,746

3,503

Other charges, commissions and fees

9,785

8,640

8,304

9,427

8,370

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions










Other

8,569

9,470

8,219

13,360

8,991

   Total non-interest income

93,189

91,247

93,236

91,337

83,601










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages

99,463

97,035

93,458

104,843

93,323

Employee benefits

21,576

18,728

22,536

15,852

16,074

Net occupancy

27,208

26,650

26,051

26,822

25,466

Technology, furniture and equipment

28,494

27,998

28,016

27,464

26,482

Deposit insurance

3,088

2,877

2,928

2,706

2,372

Intangible amortization

157

185

202

208

212

Other

38,017

41,781

36,951

45,017

38,221

   Total non-interest expense

218,003

215,254

210,142

222,912

202,150

Income before income taxes

121,308

133,149

123,912

96,915

104,572

Income taxes

13,333

15,081

7,897

8,645

9,516

Net income

107,975

118,068

116,015

88,270

95,056

Preferred stock dividends

1,668

1,669

2,151




Net income available to common shareholders

$

106,307

$

116,399

$

113,864

$

88,270

$

95,056










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.66

$

1.81

$

1.78

$

1.39

$

1.50

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.65

1.80

1.77

1.38

1.50

Cash dividends per common share

0.75

0.72

0.72

0.72

0.71

Book value per common share at end of quarter

66.39

66.44

64.89

65.82

65.07










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares

63,668

63,646

63,532

63,011

62,782

Weighted-average common shares - basic

63,652

63,606

63,306

62,940

62,727

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

445

496

510

311

193

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,097

64,102

63,816

63,251

62,920










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets

0.90

%

1.02

%

1.09

%

0.86

%

0.96

%

Return on average common equity

9.87

11.18

11.13

8.55

9.30

Net interest income to average earning assets

2.47

2.65

2.72

2.82

2.95










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)


2021

2020

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY








($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans

$

16,189

$

17,246

$

17,684

$

17,945

$

18,149

Earning assets

43,980

42,916

39,804

38,262

36,749

Total assets

46,774

45,665

42,530

40,963

39,435

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

16,999

16,456

15,309

15,119

14,585

Interest-bearing deposits

22,117

21,815

20,097

19,010

18,289

Total deposits

39,116

38,271

35,406

34,129

32,875

Shareholders' equity

4,417

4,320

4,295

4,175

4,065










Period-End Balance:








Loans

$

15,833

$

16,596

$

17,890

$

17,481

$

18,224

Earning assets

44,964

43,943

41,380

39,648

37,482

Goodwill and intangible assets

656

656

656

657

657

Total assets

47,860

46,698

44,047

42,391

40,101

Total deposits

39,613

38,734

36,925

35,016

33,500

Shareholders' equity

4,372

4,374

4,268

4,293

4,085

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,022

3,961

3,880

3,780

3,580










ASSET QUALITY








($ in thousands)








Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$

250,150

$

255,288

$

261,258

$

263,177

$

263,475

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.58

%

1.54

%

1.46

%

1.51

%

1.45

%










Net charge-offs:

$

2,115

$

1,591

$

1,919

$

13,565

$

10,176

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.05

%

0.04

%

0.04

%

0.30

%

0.22

%










Non-accrual loans:

$

57,055

$

57,250

$

50,976

$

61,449

$

91,578

As a percentage of total loans

0.36

%

0.34

%

0.28

%

0.35

%

0.50

%

As a percentage of total assets

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.14

0.23










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS








Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.42

%

13.60

%

13.45

%

12.86

%

12.71

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.01

14.21

14.07

13.47

12.71

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.90

16.17

16.07

15.44

14.69

Leverage Ratio

7.52

7.60

7.97

8.07

7.85

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

9.14

9.37

9.69

10.13

10.19

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

9.44

9.46

10.10

10.19

10.31










(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)







Nine Months Ended







September 30,







2021

2020

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income





$

744,159

$

733,755

Net interest income (1)





813,266

805,216

Credit loss expense





63

227,474

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees





110,569

97,002

Service charges on deposit accounts





61,058

60,043

Insurance commissions and fees





39,834

38,609

Interchange and debit card transaction fees







13,224

9,724

Other charges, commissions and fees





26,729

25,398

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions







108,989

Other





26,258

34,352

   Total non-interest income





277,672

374,117










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages





289,956

282,485

Employee benefits





62,840

59,824

Net occupancy





79,909

76,116

Technology, furniture and equipment





84,508

77,768

Deposit insurance





8,893

7,796

Intangible amortization





544

710

Other







116,749

121,293

   Total non-interest expense







643,399

625,992

Income before income taxes





378,369

254,406

Income taxes





36,311

11,525

Net income





342,058

242,881

Preferred stock dividends





5,488

2,016

Redemption of preferred stock







5,514

Net income available to common shareholders





$

336,570

$

235,351










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic





$

5.25

$

3.72

Earnings per common share - diluted





5.22

3.71

Cash dividends per common share





2.19

2.13

Book value per common share at end of quarter





66.39

65.07










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares





63,668

62,782

Weighted-average common shares - basic





63,523

62,655

Dilutive effect of stock compensation





489

263

Weighted-average common shares - diluted





64,012

62,918










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets





1.00

%

0.85

%

Return on average common equity





10.72

7.95

Net interest income to average earning assets







2.61

3.20










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)








As of or for the







Nine Months Ended







September 30,







2021

2020

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans





$

17,034

$

16,903

Earning assets





42,249

34,236

Total assets





45,004

36,954

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits





16,262

13,041

Interest-bearing deposits





21,350

17,493

Total deposits





37,612

30,535

Shareholders' equity





4,345

3,991










Period-End Balance:








Loans





15,833

18,224

Earning assets





44,964

37,482

Goodwill and intangible assets





656

657

Total assets





47,860

40,101

Total deposits





39,613

33,500

Shareholders' equity





4,372

4,085

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)





4,022

3,580










ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)








Allowance for credit losses on loans:





$

250,150

$

263,475

As a percentage of period-end loans





1.58

%

1.45

%










Net charge-offs:





$

5,625

$

89,870

Annualized as a percentage of average loans





0.04

%

0.71

%










Non-accrual loans:





$

57,055

$

91,578

As a percentage of total loans





0.36

%

0.50

%

As a percentage of total assets





0.12

0.23










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS








Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio





13.42

%

12.71

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio





14.01

12.71

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio





15.90

14.69

Leverage Ratio





7.52

7.85

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)





9.14

10.19

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)





9.65

10.80










(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.










TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST  (UNAUDITED)












2021

2020

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr










TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)








Earning Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

0.15

%

0.11

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

Federal funds sold

0.48

0.15

0.24

0.31

0.18

Resell agreements

0.29

0.20

0.15

0.24

0.27

Securities

3.35

3.36

3.41

3.41

3.44

Loans, net of unearned discounts

4.16

4.28

3.87

3.74

3.73

Total earning assets

2.53

2.71

2.78

2.89

3.04










Interest-Bearing Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings and interest checking

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Money market deposit accounts

0.11

0.09

0.07

0.07

0.09

Time accounts

0.25

0.33

0.53

0.82

1.11

Public funds

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

   Total interest-bearing deposits

0.07

0.06

0.07

0.09

0.12










Total deposits

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.07










Federal funds purchased

0.13

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

Repurchase agreements

0.11

0.11

0.09

0.11

0.12

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1.85

1.87

1.89

1.96

2.05

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.70

4.70

4.70

4.70

4.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.13

0.15










Net interest spread

2.43

2.61

2.68

2.76

2.89

Net interest income to total average earning assets

2.47

2.65

2.72

2.82

2.95










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.










AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)












2021

2020

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr










AVERAGE BALANCES








($ in millions)








Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

$

15,278

$

13,347

$

9,865

$

7,718

$

5,888

Federal funds sold

2

21

5

2

11

Resell agreements

8

8

3

15

20

Securities

12,503

12,294

12,247

12,582

12,681

Loans, net of unearned discount

16,189

17,246

17,684

17,945

18,149

   Total earning assets

$

43,980

$

42,916

$

39,804

$

38,262

$

36,749










Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings and interest checking

$

10,317

$

10,286

$

9,094

$

8,397

$

8,077

Money market deposit accounts

10,024

9,731

9,192

8,884

8,555

Time accounts

1,102

1,133

1,133

1,133

1,120

Public funds

674

665

678

596

537

   Total interest-bearing deposits

22,117

21,815

20,097

19,010

18,289










   Total deposits

39,116

38,271

35,406

34,129

32,875










Federal funds purchased

27

34

41

38

34

Repurchase agreements

2,188

2,059

1,840

1,705

1,544

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

137

136

136

136

137

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99

99

99

99

99

   Total interest-bearing funds

$

24,568

$

24,143

$

22,213

$

20,988

$

20,103











