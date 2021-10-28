Cullen/Frost Reports Third Quarter Results

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported third quarter 2021 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $106.3 million compared to $95.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.65 per diluted common share, compared to $1.50 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.90 percent and 9.87 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.96 percent and 9.30 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the third quarter of 2021, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.3 million, up 0.9 percent, compared to the same quarter in 2020. Average loans for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.0 billion, or 10.8 percent, to $16.2 billion, from the $18.1 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Excluding PPP loans, third quarter average loans of $14.8 billion represented a 0.8 percent decrease compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a 1.6 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2021. Average deposits for the quarter were $39.1 billion, up $6.2 billion, or 19.0 percent, compared to the $32.9 billion reported for last year's third quarter.

"These results are reflective of a solid quarter, and we're optimistic going forward, both for the company and the economy in general," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO. "Loans are trending upward and headwinds associated with the pandemic's effects are beginning to diminish.

"Our team has made excellent progress helping our PPP borrowers through the forgiveness process, and I'm proud to report that approximately 85 percent of our PPP loans have been forgiven as of mid-October. At the same time, we've made investments to bolster access to our services and locations. We built strong relationships during these extraordinary times, and that puts us in a good position for the future."

For the first nine months of 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $336.6 million, up 43.0 percent compared to $235.4 million for the first nine months of 2020. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 was $5.22 compared to $3.71 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 40.7 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2021 were 1.00 percent and 10.72 percent, respectively, compared to 0.85 percent and 7.95 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2020.

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2021 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2021 were 13.42 percent, 14.01 percent and 15.90 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $269.3 million , an increase of 0.9 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021, down 18 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021 net interest margin of 2.65 percent. Net interest margin decreased 48 basis points compared to 2.95 percent for the same period in 2020.

, an increase of 0.9 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021, down 18 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021 net interest margin of 2.65 percent. Net interest margin decreased 48 basis points compared to 2.95 percent for the same period in 2020. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $93.2 million , an increase of $9.6 million , or 11.5 percent, from the $83.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2020. Trust and investment management fees increased $5.9 million , or 18.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily due to increases in investment management fees (up $3.6 million , or 13.1%), oil and gas fees (up $1.6 million ) and custody fees (up $519,000 ). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.4 million or 7.1 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in commercial service charges (up $1.1 million ) and overdraft charges on commercial accounts (up $517,000 ) partly offset by a decrease in overdraft charges on consumer accounts (down $332,000 ). Other charges, commissions and fees increased $1.4 million , or 16.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to an increase in income from the sale of mutual fund accounts (up $1.3 million ).

, an increase of , or 11.5 percent, from the reported for the third quarter of 2020. Trust and investment management fees increased , or 18.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily due to increases in investment management fees (up , or 13.1%), oil and gas fees (up ) and custody fees (up ). Service charges on deposit accounts increased or 7.1 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in commercial service charges (up ) and overdraft charges on commercial accounts (up ) partly offset by a decrease in overdraft charges on consumer accounts (down ). Other charges, commissions and fees increased , or 16.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to an increase in income from the sale of mutual fund accounts (up ). Non-interest expense was $218.0 million for the quarter, up $15.9 million , or 7.8 percent, compared to the $202.2 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $6.1 million , or 6.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries and wages during the comparable periods was primarily related to an increase in incentive compensation. Employee benefits expense of $21.6 million represented an increase of $5.5 million , or 34.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in certain discretionary benefit plan expenses. Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased $2.0 million , or 7.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $1.4 million ) and depreciation of furniture and equipment (up $604,000 ). Net occupancy expense increased $1.7 million , or 6.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in repairs and maintenance/service contracts expense (up $920,000 ) and depreciation on leasehold improvements (up $420,000 ), and was also impacted by our expansion activity in the Houston market area.

for the quarter, up , or 7.8 percent, compared to the reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased , or 6.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries and wages during the comparable periods was primarily related to an increase in incentive compensation. Employee benefits expense of represented an increase of , or 34.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in certain discretionary benefit plan expenses. Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased , or 7.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up ) and depreciation of furniture and equipment (up ). Net occupancy expense increased , or 6.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in repairs and maintenance/service contracts expense (up ) and depreciation on leasehold improvements (up ), and was also impacted by our expansion activity in the market area. For the third quarter of 2021, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.1 million . For the third quarter of 2020, the company recorded a $20.3 million credit loss expense and reported net charge-offs of $10.2 million . The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.58 percent at September 30, 2021 , compared to 1.54 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 1.45 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.67 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.74 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and 1.76 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Non-accrual loans were $57.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to $57.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 and $91.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $47.9 billion in assets at September 30, 2021. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Political instability.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Technological changes and the speed of digital transformation.

The cost and effects of failure, interruption, or breach of security of our systems or those of our outside providers and our customers.

Our customers' vulnerability to internal and external fraud (including fraudulent e-mail and other communications).

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2021

2020

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 246,122



$ 257,156



$ 240,881



$ 242,246



$ 243,423

Net interest income (1) 269,321



279,997



263,949



265,721



267,041

Credit loss expense —



—



63



13,756



20,302

Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 37,381



37,874



35,314



32,270



31,469

Service charges on deposit accounts 21,216



19,849



19,993



20,830



19,812

Insurance commissions and fees 11,748



10,773



17,313



11,704



11,456

Interchange and card transaction fees 4,490



4,641



4,093



3,746



3,503

Other charges, commissions and fees 9,785



8,640



8,304



9,427



8,370

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions —



—



—



—



—

Other 8,569



9,470



8,219



13,360



8,991

Total non-interest income 93,189



91,247



93,236



91,337



83,601





















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 99,463



97,035



93,458



104,843



93,323

Employee benefits 21,576



18,728



22,536



15,852



16,074

Net occupancy 27,208



26,650



26,051



26,822



25,466

Technology, furniture and equipment 28,494



27,998



28,016



27,464



26,482

Deposit insurance 3,088



2,877



2,928



2,706



2,372

Intangible amortization 157



185



202



208



212

Other 38,017



41,781



36,951



45,017



38,221

Total non-interest expense 218,003



215,254



210,142



222,912



202,150

Income before income taxes 121,308



133,149



123,912



96,915



104,572

Income taxes 13,333



15,081



7,897



8,645



9,516

Net income 107,975



118,068



116,015



88,270



95,056

Preferred stock dividends 1,668



1,669



2,151



—



—

Net income available to common shareholders $ 106,307



$ 116,399



$ 113,864



$ 88,270



$ 95,056





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.66



$ 1.81



$ 1.78



$ 1.39



$ 1.50

Earnings per common share - diluted 1.65



1.80



1.77



1.38



1.50

Cash dividends per common share 0.75



0.72



0.72



0.72



0.71

Book value per common share at end of quarter 66.39



66.44



64.89



65.82



65.07





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 63,668



63,646



63,532



63,011



62,782

Weighted-average common shares - basic 63,652



63,606



63,306



62,940



62,727

Dilutive effect of stock compensation 445



496



510



311



193

Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,097



64,102



63,816



63,251



62,920





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 0.90 %

1.02 %

1.09 %

0.86 %

0.96 % Return on average common equity 9.87



11.18



11.13



8.55



9.30

Net interest income to average earning assets 2.47



2.65



2.72



2.82



2.95





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2021

2020

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 16,189



$ 17,246



$ 17,684



$ 17,945



$ 18,149

Earning assets 43,980



42,916



39,804



38,262



36,749

Total assets 46,774



45,665



42,530



40,963



39,435

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 16,999



16,456



15,309



15,119



14,585

Interest-bearing deposits 22,117



21,815



20,097



19,010



18,289

Total deposits 39,116



38,271



35,406



34,129



32,875

Shareholders' equity 4,417



4,320



4,295



4,175



4,065





















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 15,833



$ 16,596



$ 17,890



$ 17,481



$ 18,224

Earning assets 44,964



43,943



41,380



39,648



37,482

Goodwill and intangible assets 656



656



656



657



657

Total assets 47,860



46,698



44,047



42,391



40,101

Total deposits 39,613



38,734



36,925



35,016



33,500

Shareholders' equity 4,372



4,374



4,268



4,293



4,085

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,022



3,961



3,880



3,780



3,580





















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 250,150



$ 255,288



$ 261,258



$ 263,177



$ 263,475

As a percentage of period-end loans 1.58 %

1.54 %

1.46 %

1.51 %

1.45 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 2,115



$ 1,591



$ 1,919



$ 13,565



$ 10,176

Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.05 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.30 %

0.22 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 57,055



$ 57,250



$ 50,976



$ 61,449



$ 91,578

As a percentage of total loans 0.36 %

0.34 %

0.28 %

0.35 %

0.50 % As a percentage of total assets 0.12



0.12



0.12



0.14



0.23





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.42 %

13.60 %

13.45 %

12.86 %

12.71 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.01



14.21



14.07



13.47



12.71

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.90



16.17



16.07



15.44



14.69

Leverage Ratio 7.52



7.60



7.97



8.07



7.85

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 9.14



9.37



9.69



10.13



10.19

Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 9.44



9.46



10.10



10.19



10.31





















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2021

2020 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income











$ 744,159



$ 733,755

Net interest income (1)











813,266



805,216

Credit loss expense











63



227,474

Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











110,569



97,002

Service charges on deposit accounts











61,058



60,043

Insurance commissions and fees











39,834



38,609

Interchange and debit card transaction fees











13,224



9,724

Other charges, commissions and fees











26,729



25,398

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











—



108,989

Other











26,258



34,352

Total non-interest income











277,672



374,117





















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











289,956



282,485

Employee benefits











62,840



59,824

Net occupancy











79,909



76,116

Technology, furniture and equipment











84,508



77,768

Deposit insurance











8,893



7,796

Intangible amortization











544



710

Other











116,749



121,293

Total non-interest expense











643,399



625,992

Income before income taxes











378,369



254,406

Income taxes











36,311



11,525

Net income











342,058



242,881

Preferred stock dividends











5,488



2,016

Redemption of preferred stock











—



5,514

Net income available to common shareholders











$ 336,570



$ 235,351





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 5.25



$ 3.72

Earnings per common share - diluted











5.22



3.71

Cash dividends per common share











2.19



2.13

Book value per common share at end of quarter











66.39



65.07





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











63,668



62,782

Weighted-average common shares - basic











63,523



62,655

Dilutive effect of stock compensation











489



263

Weighted-average common shares - diluted











64,012



62,918





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.00 %

0.85 % Return on average common equity











10.72



7.95

Net interest income to average earning assets











2.61



3.20





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)















As of or for the













Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2021

2020 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans











$ 17,034



$ 16,903

Earning assets











42,249



34,236

Total assets











45,004



36,954

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits











16,262



13,041

Interest-bearing deposits











21,350



17,493

Total deposits











37,612



30,535

Shareholders' equity











4,345



3,991





















Period-End Balance:

















Loans











15,833



18,224

Earning assets











44,964



37,482

Goodwill and intangible assets











656



657

Total assets











47,860



40,101

Total deposits











39,613



33,500

Shareholders' equity











4,372



4,085

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)











4,022



3,580





















ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:











$ 250,150



$ 263,475

As a percentage of period-end loans











1.58 %

1.45 %



















Net charge-offs:











$ 5,625



$ 89,870

Annualized as a percentage of average loans











0.04 %

0.71 %



















Non-accrual loans:











$ 57,055



$ 91,578

As a percentage of total loans











0.36 %

0.50 % As a percentage of total assets











0.12



0.23





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.42 %

12.71 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











14.01



12.71

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio











15.90



14.69

Leverage Ratio











7.52



7.85

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)











9.14



10.19

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)











9.65



10.80





















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.



















TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (UNAUDITED)























2021

2020

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr



















TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 0.15 %

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.10 % Federal funds sold 0.48



0.15



0.24



0.31



0.18

Resell agreements 0.29



0.20



0.15



0.24



0.27

Securities 3.35



3.36



3.41



3.41



3.44

Loans, net of unearned discounts 4.16



4.28



3.87



3.74



3.73

Total earning assets 2.53



2.71



2.78



2.89



3.04





















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.01



0.01



0.01



0.02



0.02

Money market deposit accounts 0.11



0.09



0.07



0.07



0.09

Time accounts 0.25



0.33



0.53



0.82



1.11

Public funds 0.02



0.02



0.02



0.02



0.02

Total interest-bearing deposits 0.07



0.06



0.07



0.09



0.12





















Total deposits 0.04



0.04



0.04



0.05



0.07





















Federal funds purchased 0.13



0.08



0.08



0.08



0.08

Repurchase agreements 0.11



0.11



0.09



0.11



0.12

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1.85



1.87



1.89



1.96



2.05

Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.70



4.70



4.70



4.70



4.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.10



0.10



0.10



0.13



0.15





















Net interest spread 2.43



2.61



2.68



2.76



2.89

Net interest income to total average earning assets 2.47



2.65



2.72



2.82



2.95





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.



















AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)























2021

2020

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 15,278



$ 13,347



$ 9,865



$ 7,718



$ 5,888

Federal funds sold 2



21



5



2



11

Resell agreements 8



8



3



15



20

Securities 12,503



12,294



12,247



12,582



12,681

Loans, net of unearned discount 16,189



17,246



17,684



17,945



18,149

Total earning assets $ 43,980



$ 42,916



$ 39,804



$ 38,262



$ 36,749





















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 10,317



$ 10,286



$ 9,094



$ 8,397



$ 8,077

Money market deposit accounts 10,024



9,731



9,192



8,884



8,555

Time accounts 1,102



1,133



1,133



1,133



1,120

Public funds 674



665



678



596



537

Total interest-bearing deposits 22,117



21,815



20,097



19,010



18,289





















Total deposits 39,116



38,271



35,406



34,129



32,875





















Federal funds purchased 27



34



41



38



34

Repurchase agreements 2,188



2,059



1,840



1,705



1,544

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 137



136



136



136



137

Subordinated notes payable and other notes 99



99



99



99



99

Total interest-bearing funds $ 24,568



$ 24,143



$ 22,213



$ 20,988



$ 20,103

























