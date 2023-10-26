CULLEN/FROST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Board declares fourth quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported third quarter 2023 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $154.0 million compared to $168.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.38 per diluted common share, compared to $2.59 per diluted common share reported a year earlier, representing a 8.1 percent decrease. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.25 percent and 18.93 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 1.27 percent and 20.13 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the first nine months of 2023, net income available to common shareholders was $490.4 million, up 28.1 percent compared to $383.0 million for the first nine months of 2022. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2023 was $7.54 compared to $5.90 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 27.8 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2023 were 1.32 percent and 20.25 percent, respectively, compared to 1.00 percent and 14.19 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $407.4 million, up 7.3 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022. Average loans for the third quarter of 2023 increased $1.1 billion, or 6.8 percent, to $18.0 billion, from the $16.8 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Average deposits for the third quarter were $40.8 billion, down $5.0 billion, or 10.9 percent, compared to the $45.8 billion reported for last year's third quarter, and down $179 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Average non-interest bearing deposits were down $408 million, or 2.7 percent, from the second quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were up $229 million, or 0.9 percent, from the second quarter.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate that Frost bankers continue to provide our customers with top-quality service and that our long-term investments in sustained organic growth are paying dividends," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "Loans continued to increase and our deposit volumes stabilized as expected. We continued our investments in market expansions and rolling out our new mortgage loan offering, as well as in strategic marketing initiatives and core technology platforms. We were excited to announce our Frost Bank Center naming rights agreement with the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter, which will greatly enhance awareness of the Frost brand.

"We continue to be focused on making sound institutional decisions about near-term investments that will support our sustained growth and success over the longer term."

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2023 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2023 were 13.32 percent, 13.81 percent and 15.28 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $407.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.3 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.44 percent for the third quarter compared to 3.45 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and compared to 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2022.

for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.3 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.44 percent for the third quarter compared to 3.45 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and compared to 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2022. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $106.0 million , an increase of $6.2 million , or 6.2 percent, from the $99.8 million reported for the third quarter of 2022. Other non-interest income increased $3.9 million , or 41.1 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from customer derivative and foreign exchange transactions (up $2.6 million ) and public finance underwriting fees (up $751,000 ), among other things. Other charges, commissions, and fees increased $2.0 million , or 18.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in other service charges (up $711,000 ), capital markets advisory fees (up $428,000 ), and letter of credit fees (up $393,000 ), among other things. Insurance commissions and fees increased $484,000 , or 3.7 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase during the third quarter of 2023 was mainly driven by an increase in commission income.

, an increase of , or 6.2 percent, from the reported for the third quarter of 2022. Other non-interest income increased , or 41.1 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from customer derivative and foreign exchange transactions (up ) and public finance underwriting fees (up ), among other things. Other charges, commissions, and fees increased , or 18.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in other service charges (up ), capital markets advisory fees (up ), and letter of credit fees (up ), among other things. Insurance commissions and fees increased , or 3.7 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase during the third quarter of 2023 was mainly driven by an increase in commission income. Non-interest expense was $293.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, up $35.4 million , or 13.7 percent, compared to the $257.9 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Other non-interest expense increased $10.4 million , or 22.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase during the third quarter of 2023 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $3.6 million ); professional services expense (up $3.5 million ), which was primarily related to information technology services; and fraud losses (up $1.2 million ), among other things. Salaries and wages expense increased $10.4 million , or 8.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to annual merit and market increases, and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investments in organic expansion in the Houston , Dallas and Austin markets, and also to the gradual rollout of our mortgage loan product offering. Employee benefits expense increased by $4.8 million , or 22.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in employee benefits expense was related to an increase in medical benefits expense (up $2.0 million ), a decrease in the net periodic benefit related to our defined benefit retirement plan (down $1.6 million ), and an increase in payroll taxes (up $850,000 ), among other things. Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $4.5 million , or 14.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $3.3 million ) and service contracts expense (up $1.3 million ). Net occupancy expense increased $3.4 million , or 12.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by increases in depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (up $1.3 million ) and repairs/maintenance/service contracts (up $867,000 ), among other things, driven partly by our expansion activity.

for the third quarter of 2023, up , or 13.7 percent, compared to the reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Other non-interest expense increased , or 22.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase during the third quarter of 2023 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up ); professional services expense (up ), which was primarily related to information technology services; and losses (up ), among other things. Salaries and wages expense increased , or 8.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to annual merit and market increases, and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investments in organic expansion in the , and markets, and also to the gradual rollout of our mortgage loan product offering. Employee benefits expense increased by , or 22.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in employee benefits expense was related to an increase in medical benefits expense (up ), a decrease in the net periodic benefit related to our defined benefit retirement plan (down ), and an increase in payroll taxes (up ), among other things. Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased , or 14.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up ) and service contracts expense (up ). Net occupancy expense increased , or 12.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by increases in depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (up ) and repairs/maintenance/service contracts (up ), among other things, driven partly by our expansion activity. For the third quarter of 2023, the company reported a credit loss expense of $11.2 million , and reported net charge-offs of $5.0 million . This compares to a credit loss expense of $9.9 million and net charge-offs of $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 and no credit loss expense and net charge-offs of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.32 percent at September 30, 2023 , compared to 1.32 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023 and 1.38 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Non-accrual loans were $67.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared to $67.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 and $29.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.92 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13741829. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $48.7 billion in assets at September 30, 2023. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2023

2022

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 385,426

$ 385,266

$ 399,820

$ 398,457

$ 355,547 Net interest income (1) 407,353

408,594

425,844

423,892

379,518 Credit loss expense 11,185

9,901

9,104

3,000

— Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 37,616

39,392

36,144

39,695

38,552 Service charges on deposit accounts 23,603

23,487

21,879

22,321

22,960 Insurance commissions and fees 13,636

12,940

18,952

11,674

13,152 Interchange and card transaction fees 4,672

5,250

4,889

4,480

4,614 Other charges, commissions, and fees 13,128

12,090

11,704

10,981

11,095 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 12

33

21

—

— Other 13,331

10,336

11,676

16,529

9,448 Total non-interest income 105,998

103,528

105,265

105,680

99,821



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 137,562

133,195

130,345

136,697

127,189 Employee benefits 26,527

26,792

33,922

21,975

21,680 Net occupancy 31,581

31,714

30,349

28,572

28,133 Technology, furniture, and equipment 35,278

33,043

32,481

30,912

30,781 Deposit insurance 6,033

6,202

6,245

3,967

4,279 Other 56,275

54,096

51,800

59,174

45,836 Total non-interest expense 293,256

285,042

285,142

281,297

257,898 Income before income taxes 186,983

193,851

210,839

219,840

197,470 Income taxes 31,332

31,733

33,186

28,666

27,710 Net income 155,651

162,118

177,653

191,174

169,760 Preferred stock dividends 1,668

1,669

1,669

1,669

1,668 Net income available to common shareholders $ 153,983

$ 160,449

$ 175,984

$ 189,505

$ 168,092



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.38

$ 2.47

$ 2.71

$ 2.92

$ 2.60 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.38

2.47

2.70

2.91

2.59 Cash dividends per common share 0.92

0.87

0.87

0.87

0.87 Book value per common share at end of quarter 44.59

50.55

51.59

46.49

41.53



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 64,017

64,120

64,396

64,355

64,211 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,067

64,241

64,374

64,303

64,158 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 172

187

258

344

343 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,239

64,428

64,632

64,647

64,501



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.25 %

1.30 %

1.39 %

1.44 %

1.27 % Return on average common equity 18.93

19.36

22.59

27.16

20.13 Net interest income to average earning assets 3.44

3.45

3.47

3.31

3.01



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2023

2022

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 17,965

$ 17,664

$ 17,319

$ 17,063

$ 16,823 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 17,945

17,638

17,287

17,020

16,752 Earning assets 45,366

45,929

47,904

48,867

49,062 Total assets 48,804

49,317

51,307

52,284

52,383 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 14,823

15,231

16,636

17,980

18,511 Interest-bearing deposits 26,005

25,776

26,121

26,779

27,292 Total deposits 40,828

41,007

42,757

44,759

45,803 Shareholders' equity 3,372

3,470

3,305

2,913

3,459



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 18,399

$ 17,746

$ 17,486

$ 17,155

$ 16,951 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program 18,381

17,724

17,458

17,120

16,900 Earning assets 45,218

45,146

47,870

49,402

49,517 Total assets 48,747

48,597

51,246

52,892

52,946 Total deposits 40,992

40,701

42,184

43,954

46,560 Shareholders' equity 3,000

3,387

3,468

3,137

2,812 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 4,779

4,692

4,610

4,486

4,341



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 242,235

$ 233,619

$ 231,514

$ 227,621

$ 234,315 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.32 %

1.32 %

1.32 %

1.33 %

1.38 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 4,992

$ 9,828

$ 8,782

$ 3,810

$ 2,854 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.11 %

0.22 %

0.21 %

0.09 %

0.07 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 67,175

$ 67,781

$ 38,410

$ 37,833

$ 29,904 As a percentage of total loans 0.37 %

0.38 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.18 % As a percentage of total assets 0.14

0.14

0.07

0.07

0.06



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.32 %

13.42 %

13.24 %

12.85 %

12.74 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.81

13.92

13.74

13.35

13.26 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.28

15.39

15.22

14.84

14.80 Leverage Ratio 8.17

8.11

7.69

7.29

7.09 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 6.15

6.97

6.77

5.93

5.31 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 6.91

7.04

6.44

5.57

6.60



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2023

2022 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income











$ 1,170,512

$ 892,826 Net interest income (1)











1,241,791

963,089 Credit loss expense











30,190

— Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











113,152

114,984 Service charges on deposit accounts











68,969

69,570 Insurance commissions and fees











45,528

41,536 Interchange and card transaction fees











14,811

13,751 Other charges, commissions, and fees











36,922

30,609 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











66

— Other











35,343

28,688 Total non-interest income











314,791

299,138



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











401,102

355,399 Employee benefits











87,241

66,633 Net occupancy











93,644

83,923 Technology, furniture, and equipment











100,802

89,859 Deposit insurance











18,480

11,636 Other











162,171

135,527 Total non-interest expense











863,440

742,977 Income before income taxes











591,673

448,987 Income taxes











96,251

61,011 Net income











495,422

387,976 Preferred stock dividends











5,006

5,006 Net income available to common shareholders











$ 490,416

$ 382,970



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 7.56

$ 5.92 Earnings per common share - diluted











7.54

5.90 Cash dividends per common share











2.66

2.37 Book value per common share at end of quarter











44.59

41.53



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











64,017

64,211 Weighted-average common shares - basic











64,226

64,108 Dilutive effect of stock compensation











208

369 Weighted-average common shares - diluted











64,434

64,477



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.32 %

1.00 % Return on average common equity











20.25

14.19 Net interest income to average earning assets











3.45

2.64



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)















As of or for the













Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2023

2022 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans











$ 17,652

$ 16,630 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program











17,626

16,458 Earning assets











46,390

48,100 Total assets











49,849

51,276 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits











15,557

18,277 Interest-bearing deposits











25,967

26,230 Total deposits











41,524

44,507 Shareholders' equity











3,383

3,753



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans











$ 18,399

$ 16,951 Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program











18,381

16,900 Earning assets











45,218

49,517 Total assets











48,747

52,946 Total deposits











40,992

46,560 Shareholders' equity











3,000

2,812 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)











4,779

4,341



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:











$ 242,235

$ 234,315 As a percentage of period-end loans











1.32 %

1.38 %



















Net charge-offs:











23,602

11,956 Annualized as a percentage of average loans











0.18 %

0.10 %



















Non-accrual loans:











$ 67,175

$ 29,904 As a percentage of total loans











0.37 %

0.18 % As a percentage of total assets











0.14

0.06



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.32 %

12.74 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.81

13.26 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio











15.28

14.80 Leverage Ratio











8.17

7.09 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)











6.15

5.31 Equity to Assets Ratio (average)











6.79

7.32



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).





Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2023

2022

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 5.33 %

5.05 %

4.57 %

3.70 %

2.27 % Federal funds sold 5.65

5.35

4.72

3.88

2.44 Resell agreements 5.53

5.26

4.77

4.14

2.39 Securities 3.24

3.24

3.24

3.09

2.94 Loans, net of unearned discounts 6.83

6.64

6.36

5.80

4.89 Total earning assets 4.92

4.77

4.57

4.14

3.43



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.38

0.41

0.36

0.27

0.07 Money market deposit accounts 2.78

2.68

2.47

1.94

1.08 Time accounts 4.34

3.77

2.40

1.52

0.99 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.12

1.87

1.52

1.16

0.62



















Total deposits 1.35

1.18

0.93

0.69

0.37



















Federal funds purchased 5.32

4.97

4.55

3.78

2.33 Repurchase agreements 3.67

3.52

3.20

2.69

1.50 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 7.34

6.84

6.46

5.39

3.77 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.33

2.11

1.79

1.37

0.71



















Net interest spread 2.59

2.66

2.78

2.77

2.72 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.44

3.45

3.47

3.31

3.01



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 6,747

$ 6,880

$ 8,687

$ 11,574

$ 12,776 Federal funds sold 13

22

64

52

51 Resell agreements 85

85

90

49

10 Securities 20,557

21,278

21,744

20,129

19,402 Loans, net of unearned discount 17,965

17,664

17,319

17,063

16,823 Total earning assets $ 45,366

$ 45,929

$ 47,904

$ 48,867

$ 49,062



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 10,202

$ 10,862

$ 11,662

$ 12,113

$ 12,235 Money market deposit accounts 11,144

11,431

12,404

12,958

13,466 Time accounts 4,659

3,483

2,055

1,708

1,591 Total interest-bearing deposits 26,005

25,776

26,121

26,779

27,292



















Total deposits 40,828

41,007

42,757

44,759

45,803



















Federal funds purchased 21

33

51

37

42 Repurchase agreements 3,536

3,719

4,211

3,575

1,960 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 99

99

99

99

99 Total interest-bearing funds $ 29,785

$ 29,750

$ 30,606

$ 30,613

$ 29,516



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

