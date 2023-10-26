CULLEN/FROST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Board declares fourth quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported third quarter 2023 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $154.0 million compared to $168.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.38 per diluted common share, compared to $2.59 per diluted common share reported a year earlier, representing a 8.1 percent decrease. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.25 percent and 18.93 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 1.27 percent and 20.13 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the first nine months of 2023, net income available to common shareholders was $490.4 million, up 28.1 percent compared to $383.0 million for the first nine months of 2022. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2023 was $7.54 compared to $5.90 in the year-earlier period, representing an increase of 27.8 percent. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2023 were 1.32 percent and 20.25 percent, respectively, compared to 1.00 percent and 14.19 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $407.4 million, up 7.3 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022. Average loans for the third quarter of 2023 increased $1.1 billion, or 6.8 percent, to $18.0 billion, from the $16.8 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Average deposits for the third quarter were $40.8 billion, down $5.0 billion, or 10.9 percent, compared to the $45.8 billion reported for last year's third quarter, and down $179 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Average non-interest bearing deposits were down $408 million, or 2.7 percent, from the second quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were up $229 million, or 0.9 percent, from the second quarter.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate that Frost bankers continue to provide our customers with top-quality service and that our long-term investments in sustained organic growth are paying dividends," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "Loans continued to increase and our deposit volumes stabilized as expected. We continued our investments in market expansions and rolling out our new mortgage loan offering, as well as in strategic marketing initiatives and core technology platforms. We were excited to announce our Frost Bank Center naming rights agreement with the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter, which will greatly enhance awareness of the Frost brand.

"We continue to be focused on making sound institutional decisions about near-term investments that will support our sustained growth and success over the longer term."

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2023 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2023 were 13.32 percent, 13.81 percent and 15.28 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.
  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $407.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.3 percent, compared to the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.44 percent for the third quarter compared to 3.45 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and compared to 3.01 percent for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $106.0 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 6.2 percent, from the $99.8 million reported for the third quarter of 2022. Other non-interest income increased $3.9 million, or 41.1 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in income from customer derivative and foreign exchange transactions (up $2.6 million) and public finance underwriting fees (up $751,000), among other things. Other charges, commissions, and fees increased $2.0 million, or 18.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in other service charges (up $711,000), capital markets advisory fees (up $428,000), and letter of credit fees (up $393,000), among other things. Insurance commissions and fees increased $484,000, or 3.7 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase during the third quarter of 2023 was mainly driven by an increase in commission income.
  • Non-interest expense was $293.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, up $35.4 million, or 13.7 percent, compared to the $257.9 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Other non-interest expense increased $10.4 million, or 22.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase during the third quarter of 2023 included increases in advertising/promotions expense (up $3.6 million); professional services expense (up $3.5 million), which was primarily related to information technology services; and fraud losses (up $1.2 million), among other things. Salaries and wages expense increased $10.4 million, or 8.2 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to an increase in salaries, due to annual merit and market increases, and an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investments in organic expansion in the Houston, Dallas and Austin markets, and also to the gradual rollout of our mortgage loan product offering. Employee benefits expense increased by $4.8 million, or 22.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase in employee benefits expense was related to an increase in medical benefits expense (up $2.0 million), a decrease in the net periodic benefit related to our defined benefit retirement plan (down $1.6 million), and an increase in payroll taxes (up $850,000), among other things. Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $4.5 million, or 14.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $3.3 million) and service contracts expense (up $1.3 million). Net occupancy expense increased $3.4 million, or 12.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly driven by increases in depreciation on buildings and leasehold improvements (up $1.3 million) and repairs/maintenance/service contracts (up $867,000), among other things, driven partly by our expansion activity.
  • For the third quarter of 2023, the company reported a credit loss expense of $11.2 million, and reported net charge-offs of $5.0 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $9.9 million and net charge-offs of $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 and no credit loss expense and net charge-offs of $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.32 percent at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.32 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2023 and 1.38 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Non-accrual loans were $67.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared to $67.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 and $29.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.92 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 30 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13741829. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $48.7 billion in assets at September 30, 2023. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.
  • Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Political or economic instability.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The impact of pandemics, epidemics or any other health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of global wars/military conflicts, terrorism, or other geopolitical events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)











2023

2022

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income

$ 385,426

$ 385,266

$ 399,820

$ 398,457

$ 355,547

Net interest income (1)

407,353

408,594

425,844

423,892

379,518

Credit loss expense

11,185

9,901

9,104

3,000

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees

37,616

39,392

36,144

39,695

38,552

Service charges on deposit accounts

23,603

23,487

21,879

22,321

22,960

Insurance commissions and fees

13,636

12,940

18,952

11,674

13,152

Interchange and card transaction fees

4,672

5,250

4,889

4,480

4,614

Other charges, commissions, and fees

13,128

12,090

11,704

10,981

11,095

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

12

33

21


Other

13,331

10,336

11,676

16,529

9,448

Total non-interest income

105,998

103,528

105,265

105,680

99,821










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages

137,562

133,195

130,345

136,697

127,189

Employee benefits

26,527

26,792

33,922

21,975

21,680

Net occupancy

31,581

31,714

30,349

28,572

28,133

Technology, furniture, and equipment

35,278

33,043

32,481

30,912

30,781

Deposit insurance

6,033

6,202

6,245

3,967

4,279

Other

56,275

54,096

51,800

59,174

45,836

Total non-interest expense

293,256

285,042

285,142

281,297

257,898

Income before income taxes

186,983

193,851

210,839

219,840

197,470

Income taxes

31,332

31,733

33,186

28,666

27,710

Net income

155,651

162,118

177,653

191,174

169,760

Preferred stock dividends

1,668

1,669

1,669

1,669

1,668

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 153,983

$ 160,449

$ 175,984

$ 189,505

$ 168,092










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic

$       2.38

$       2.47

$       2.71

$       2.92

$       2.60

Earnings per common share - diluted

2.38

2.47

2.70

2.91

2.59

Cash dividends per common share

0.92

0.87

0.87

0.87

0.87

Book value per common share at end of quarter

44.59

50.55

51.59

46.49

41.53










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares

64,017

64,120

64,396

64,355

64,211

Weighted-average common shares - basic

64,067

64,241

64,374

64,303

64,158

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

172

187

258

344

343

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,239

64,428

64,632

64,647

64,501










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets

1.25 %

1.30 %

1.39 %

1.44 %

1.27 %

Return on average common equity

18.93

19.36

22.59

27.16

20.13

Net interest income to average earning assets

3.44

3.45

3.47

3.31

3.01










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)


2023

2022

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY








($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans

$   17,965

$   17,664

$   17,319

$   17,063

$   16,823

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program

17,945

17,638

17,287

17,020

16,752

Earning assets

45,366

45,929

47,904

48,867

49,062

Total assets

48,804

49,317

51,307

52,284

52,383

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

14,823

15,231

16,636

17,980

18,511

Interest-bearing deposits

26,005

25,776

26,121

26,779

27,292

Total deposits

40,828

41,007

42,757

44,759

45,803

Shareholders' equity

3,372

3,470

3,305

2,913

3,459










Period-End Balance:








Loans

$   18,399

$   17,746

$   17,486

$   17,155

$   16,951

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program

18,381

17,724

17,458

17,120

16,900

Earning assets

45,218

45,146

47,870

49,402

49,517

Total assets

48,747

48,597

51,246

52,892

52,946

Total deposits

40,992

40,701

42,184

43,954

46,560

Shareholders' equity

3,000

3,387

3,468

3,137

2,812

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,779

4,692

4,610

4,486

4,341










ASSET QUALITY








($ in thousands)








Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 242,235

$ 233,619

$ 231,514

$ 227,621

$ 234,315

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.32 %

1.32 %

1.32 %

1.33 %

1.38 %










Net charge-offs:

$     4,992

$     9,828

$     8,782

$     3,810

$     2,854

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.11 %

0.22 %

0.21 %

0.09 %

0.07 %










Non-accrual loans:

$   67,175

$   67,781

$   38,410

$   37,833

$   29,904

As a percentage of total loans

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.18 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.14

0.14

0.07

0.07

0.06










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS








Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.32 %

13.42 %

13.24 %

12.85 %

12.74 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.81

13.92

13.74

13.35

13.26

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.28

15.39

15.22

14.84

14.80

Leverage Ratio

8.17

8.11

7.69

7.29

7.09

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

6.15

6.97

6.77

5.93

5.31

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

6.91

7.04

6.44

5.57

6.60










(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)







Nine Months Ended







September 30,







2023

2022

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income





$ 1,170,512

$    892,826

Net interest income (1)





1,241,791

963,089

Credit loss expense





30,190

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees





113,152

114,984

Service charges on deposit accounts





68,969

69,570

Insurance commissions and fees





45,528

41,536

Interchange and card transaction fees







14,811

13,751

Other charges, commissions, and fees





36,922

30,609

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions





66

Other





35,343

28,688

Total non-interest income







314,791

299,138










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages





401,102

355,399

Employee benefits





87,241

66,633

Net occupancy





93,644

83,923

Technology, furniture, and equipment





100,802

89,859

Deposit insurance





18,480

11,636

Other







162,171

135,527

Total non-interest expense







863,440

742,977

Income before income taxes





591,673

448,987

Income taxes





96,251

61,011

Net income





495,422

387,976

Preferred stock dividends





5,006

5,006

Net income available to common shareholders





$    490,416

$    382,970










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic





$           7.56

$           5.92

Earnings per common share - diluted





7.54

5.90

Cash dividends per common share





2.66

2.37

Book value per common share at end of quarter





44.59

41.53










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares





64,017

64,211

Weighted-average common shares - basic





64,226

64,108

Dilutive effect of stock compensation





208

369

Weighted-average common shares - diluted





64,434

64,477










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets





1.32 %

1.00 %

Return on average common equity





20.25

14.19

Net interest income to average earning assets







3.45

2.64










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)








As of or for the







Nine Months Ended







September 30,







2023

2022

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY








($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans





$   17,652

$   16,630

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program





17,626

16,458

Earning assets





46,390

48,100

Total assets





49,849

51,276

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits





15,557

18,277

Interest-bearing deposits





25,967

26,230

Total deposits





41,524

44,507

Shareholders' equity





3,383

3,753










Period-End Balance:








Loans





$   18,399

$   16,951

Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program





18,381

16,900

Earning assets





45,218

49,517

Total assets





48,747

52,946

Total deposits





40,992

46,560

Shareholders' equity





3,000

2,812

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)





4,779

4,341










ASSET QUALITY










($ in thousands)








Allowance for credit losses on loans:





$ 242,235

$ 234,315

As a percentage of period-end loans





1.32 %

1.38 %










Net charge-offs:





23,602

11,956

Annualized as a percentage of average loans





0.18 %

0.10 %










Non-accrual loans:





$   67,175

$   29,904

As a percentage of total loans





0.37 %

0.18 %

As a percentage of total assets





0.14

0.06










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS








Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio





13.32 %

12.74 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio





13.81

13.26

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio





15.28

14.80

Leverage Ratio





8.17

7.09

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)





6.15

5.31

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)





6.79

7.32










(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).


Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)


2023

2022

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)








Earning Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

5.33 %

5.05 %

4.57 %

3.70 %

2.27 %

Federal funds sold

5.65

5.35

4.72

3.88

2.44

Resell agreements

5.53

5.26

4.77

4.14

2.39

Securities

3.24

3.24

3.24

3.09

2.94

Loans, net of unearned discounts

6.83

6.64

6.36

5.80

4.89

Total earning assets

4.92

4.77

4.57

4.14

3.43










Interest-Bearing Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings and interest checking

0.38

0.41

0.36

0.27

0.07

Money market deposit accounts

2.78

2.68

2.47

1.94

1.08

Time accounts

4.34

3.77

2.40

1.52

0.99

Total interest-bearing deposits

2.12

1.87

1.52

1.16

0.62










Total deposits

1.35

1.18

0.93

0.69

0.37










Federal funds purchased

5.32

4.97

4.55

3.78

2.33

Repurchase agreements

3.67

3.52

3.20

2.69

1.50

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

7.34

6.84

6.46

5.39

3.77

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.33

2.11

1.79

1.37

0.71










Net interest spread

2.59

2.66

2.78

2.77

2.72

Net interest income to total average earning assets

3.44

3.45

3.47

3.31

3.01










AVERAGE BALANCES








($ in millions)








Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

$   6,747

$   6,880

$   8,687

$ 11,574

$ 12,776

Federal funds sold

13

22

64

52

51

Resell agreements

85

85

90

49

10

Securities

20,557

21,278

21,744

20,129

19,402

Loans, net of unearned discount

17,965

17,664

17,319

17,063

16,823

Total earning assets

$ 45,366

$ 45,929

$ 47,904

$ 48,867

$ 49,062










Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings and interest checking

$ 10,202

$ 10,862

$ 11,662

$ 12,113

$ 12,235

Money market deposit accounts

11,144

11,431

12,404

12,958

13,466

Time accounts

4,659

3,483

2,055

1,708

1,591

Total interest-bearing deposits

26,005

25,776

26,121

26,779

27,292










Total deposits

40,828

41,007

42,757

44,759

45,803










Federal funds purchased

21

33

51

37

42

Repurchase agreements

3,536

3,719

4,211

3,575

1,960

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123

123

123

123

123

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99

99

99

99

99

Total interest-bearing funds

$ 29,785

$ 29,750

$ 30,606

$ 30,613

$ 29,516










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

