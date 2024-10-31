CULLEN/FROST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

News provided by

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

Oct 31, 2024, 09:00 ET

Board declares fourth quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported third quarter 2024 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $144.8 million compared to $154.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.24 per diluted common share, compared to $2.38 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.16 percent and 15.48 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 1.25 percent and 18.93 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the third quarter of 2024, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $425.2 million, up 4.4 percent compared to the same quarter in 2023. Average loans for the third quarter of 2024 increased $2.1 billion, or 11.8 percent, to $20.1 billion, from the $18.0 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier, and increased $431.6 million, or 2.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Average deposits for the third quarter decreased $94.7 million, or 0.2 percent, to $40.7 billion, compared to the $40.8 billion reported for last year's third quarter, and increased $223.3 million, or 0.6 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Average non-interest-bearing deposits were down $20.2 million, or 0.1 percent, from the second quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were up $243.4 million, or 0.9 percent, from the second quarter.

"In the third quarter we saw the beginning of an expected seasonal increase in deposits and continued growth in loans and new relationships," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "Frost bankers continued to provide outstanding experiences to customers across all of our regions and all areas of the business. That includes our Frost Mortgage product, where total loan originations have recently passed $200 million, allowing more customers to get a Frost experience as they go through one of the most important financial events of their lives."

For the first nine months of 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $422.7 million, down 13.8 percent compared to $490.4 million for the first nine months of 2023. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2024 was $6.51 compared to $7.54 in the year-earlier period. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2024 were 1.15 percent and 15.90 percent, respectively, compared to 1.32 percent and 20.25 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2024 follows:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were 13.55 percent, 14.02 percent and 15.50 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

  • Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $425.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 4.4 percent, compared to $407.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.56 percent for the third quarter compared to 3.54 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.44 percent for the third quarter of 2023.

  • Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $113.7 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 7.3 percent, from the $106.0 million reported for the third quarter of 2023. Trust and investment management fees increased $3.4 million, or 9.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the third quarter was primarily related to an increase in investment management fees (up $3.4 million). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $3.8 million, or 16.1 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the third quarter was primarily related to increases in commercial and consumer overdraft charges (up $2.8 million) and commercial service charges (up $1.3 million). Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.2 million, or 8.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in commercial lines property & casualty commissions (up $944,000). Other non-interest income decreased by $1.4 million, or 10.5 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in sundry and other miscellaneous income (down $1.4 million).      
         
  • Non-interest expense was $323.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $30.2 million, or 10.3 percent, compared to the $293.3 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $19.1 million, or 13.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and to an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.5 million, or 9.5 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in medical/dental benefits expense (up $1.3 million) and payroll taxes (up $1.2 million). Other non-interest expense increased $3.9 million, or 7.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in other non-interest expense during the third quarter of 2024 included increases in professional services expense (up $1.3 million), which was primarily related to information technology services; sundry and other miscellaneous expense (up $959,000); travel, meals and entertainment (up $618,000); and business development expense (up $592,000). Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $2.5 million, or 7.1 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense (up $1.9 million), service contracts expense (up $854,000), and software amortization (up $371,000). The increases from these items were partly offset by a decrease in depreciation on furniture and equipment (down $612,000).

  • For the third quarter of 2024, the company reported a credit loss expense of $19.4 million, and reported net loan charge-offs of $9.6 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $15.8 million and net loan charge-offs of $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and a credit loss expense of $11.2 million and net loan charge-offs of $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.31 percent at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.28 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 1.32 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Non-accrual loans were $104.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to $75.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $67.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.95 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 13, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 29 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on  November 29 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13749468. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/ 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $51.0 billion in assets at September 30, 2024. One of the 50 largest commercial banks in the U.S., Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.
  • Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Political or economic instability.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of global wars/military conflicts, terrorism, or other geopolitical events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)











2024

2023

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income

$ 404,331

$ 396,712

$ 390,051

$ 388,152

$ 385,426

Net interest income (1)

425,160

417,621

411,367

409,904

407,353

Credit loss expense

19,386

15,787

13,650

15,981

11,185

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees

41,016

41,404

39,085

40,163

37,616

Service charges on deposit accounts

27,412

26,114

24,795

24,535

23,603

Insurance commissions and fees

14,839

13,919

18,296

12,743

13,636

Interchange and card transaction fees

5,428

5,351

4,474

4,608

4,672

Other charges, commissions, and fees

13,060

13,020

12,060

12,104

13,128

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

16




12

Other

11,936

11,382

12,667

19,598

13,331

     Total non-interest income

113,707

111,190

111,377

113,751

105,998










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages

156,637

151,237

148,000

146,616

137,562

Employee benefits

29,060

28,802

35,970

28,065

26,527

Net occupancy

32,497

32,374

31,778

30,752

31,581

Technology, furniture, and equipment

37,766

35,951

34,995

34,484

35,278

Deposit insurance

7,238

8,383

14,724

58,109

6,033

Other

60,212

60,217

60,750

67,196

56,275

     Total non-interest expense

323,410

316,964

326,217

365,222

293,256

Income before income taxes

175,242

175,151

161,561

120,700

186,983

Income taxes

28,741

29,652

25,871

18,149

31,332

Net income

146,501

145,499

135,690

102,551

155,651

Preferred stock dividends

1,668

1,669

1,669

1,669

1,668

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 144,833

$ 143,830

$ 134,021

$ 100,882

$ 153,983










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic

$       2.24

$       2.21

$       2.06

$       1.55

$       2.38

Earnings per common share - diluted

2.24

2.21

2.06

1.55

2.38

Cash dividends per common share

0.95

0.92

0.92

0.92

0.92

Book value per common share at end of quarter

62.41

55.02

54.36

55.64

44.59










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares

63,931

63,989

64,251

64,185

64,017

Weighted-average common shares - basic

63,958

64,193

64,216

64,139

64,067

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

127

140

156

176

172

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,085

64,333

64,372

64,315

64,239










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets

1.16 %

1.18 %

1.09 %

0.82 %

1.25 %

Return on average common equity

15.48

17.08

15.22

13.51

18.93

Net interest income to average earning assets

3.56

3.54

3.48

3.41

3.44










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)


2024

2023

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY








($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans

$   20,084

$   19,652

$   19,112

$   18,609

$   17,965

Earning assets

46,100

45,527

45,883

45,579

45,366

Total assets

49,467

48,960

49,324

49,087

48,804

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

13,659

13,679

13,976

14,697

14,823

Interest-bearing deposits

27,074

26,831

26,748

26,487

26,005

Total deposits

40,733

40,510

40,724

41,184

40,828

Shareholders' equity

3,868

3,533

3,687

3,108

3,372










Period-End Balance:








Loans

$   20,055

$   19,996

$   19,388

$   18,824

$   18,399

Earning assets

47,424

45,344

46,164

47,124

45,218

Total assets

51,008

48,843

49,505

50,845

48,747

Total deposits

41,721

40,318

40,806

41,921

40,992

Shareholders' equity

4,135

3,666

3,638

3,716

3,000

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

5,051

4,975

4,914

4,836

4,779










ASSET QUALITY








($ in thousands)








Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 263,129

$ 256,307

$ 250,297

$ 245,996

$ 242,235

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.29 %

1.31 %

1.32 %










Net charge-offs:

$     9,640

$     9,726

$     7,349

$   10,884

$     4,992

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.19 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

0.23 %

0.11 %










Non-accrual loans:

$ 104,877

$   74,987

$   71,515

$   60,907

$   67,175

As a percentage of total loans

0.52 %

0.38 %

0.37 %

0.32 %

0.37 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.21

0.15

0.14

0.12

0.14










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS








Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.55 %

13.35 %

13.41 %

13.25 %

13.32 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.02

13.82

13.89

13.73

13.81

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.50

15.27

15.35

15.18

15.28

Leverage Ratio

8.80

8.62

8.44

8.35

8.17

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

8.11

7.51

7.35

7.31

6.15

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

7.82

7.22

7.47

6.33

6.91










(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)







Nine Months Ended







September 30,







2024

2023

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS








Net interest income





1,191,094

1,170,512

Net interest income (1)





1,254,148

1,241,791

Credit loss expense





48,823

30,190

Non-interest income:








Trust and investment management fees





121,505

113,152

Service charges on deposit accounts





78,321

68,969

Insurance commissions and fees





47,054

45,528

Interchange and card transaction fees





15,253

14,811

Other charges, commissions and fees





38,140

36,922

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions





16

66

Other





35,985

35,343

     Total non-interest income





336,274

314,791










Non-interest expense:








Salaries and wages





455,874

401,102

Employee benefits





93,832

87,241

Net occupancy





96,649

93,644

Technology, furniture and equipment





108,712

100,802

Deposit insurance





30,345

18,480

Other





181,179

162,171

     Total non-interest expense





966,591

863,440

Income before income taxes





511,954

591,673

Income taxes





84,264

96,251

Net income





427,690

495,422

Preferred stock dividends





5,006

5,006

Net income available to common shareholders





$ 422,684

$ 490,416










PER COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per common share - basic





$       6.52

$       7.56

Earnings per common share - diluted





6.51

7.54

Cash dividends per common share





$       2.79

$       2.66

Book value per common share at end of quarter





62.41

44.59










OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES








Period-end common shares





63,931

64,017

Weighted-average common shares - basic





64,122

64,226

Dilutive effect of stock compensation





141

208

Weighted-average common shares - diluted





64,263

64,434










SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS








Return on average assets





1.15 %

1.32 %

Return on average common equity





15.90

20.25

Net interest income to average earning assets





3.52

3.45










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)








As of or for the







Nine Months Ended







September 30,







2024

2023

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY








($ in millions)








Average Balance:








Loans





$   19,618

$   17,652

Earning assets





45,838

46,390

Total assets





49,240

49,849

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits





13,771

15,557

Interest-bearing deposits





26,885

25,967

Total deposits





40,656

41,524

Shareholders' equity





3,697

3,383










Period-End Balance:








Loans





$   20,055

$   18,399

Earning assets





47,424

45,218

Total assets





51,008

48,747

Total deposits





41,721

40,992

Shareholders' equity





4,135

3,000

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)





5,051

4,779










ASSET QUALITY








($ in thousands)








Allowance for credit losses on loans:





$ 263,129

$ 242,235

As a percentage of period-end loans





1.31 %

1.32 %










Net charge-offs:





26,715

23,602

Annualized as a percentage of average loans





0.18 %

0.18 %










Non-accrual loans:





$ 104,877

$   67,175

As a percentage of total loans





0.52 %

0.37 %

As a percentage of total assets





0.21

0.14










CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS








Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio





13.55 %

13.32 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio





14.02

13.81

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio





15.50

15.28

Leverage Ratio





8.80

8.17

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)





8.11

6.15

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)





7.51

6.79










(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)


2024

2023

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)








Earning Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

5.32 %

5.40 %

5.40 %

5.39 %

5.33 %

Federal funds sold

5.65

5.78

5.76

5.73

5.65

Resell agreements

5.48

5.60

5.60

5.60

5.53

Securities(2)

3.40

3.38

3.32

3.24

3.24

Loans, net of unearned discounts

7.12

7.08

7.00

6.92

6.83

Total earning assets

5.26

5.23

5.13

5.00

4.92










Interest-Bearing Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings and interest checking

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.42 %

0.40 %

0.38 %

Money market deposit accounts

2.80

2.83

2.82

2.83

2.78

Time accounts

4.73

4.77

4.73

4.59

4.34

Total interest-bearing deposits

2.41

2.39

2.34

2.27

2.12

Total deposits

1.60

1.58

1.54

1.46

1.35

Federal funds purchased

5.33

5.39

5.38

5.40

5.32

Repurchase agreements

3.72

3.75

3.76

3.75

3.67

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

7.14

7.47

7.34

7.45

7.34

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.60

2.59

2.54

2.48

2.33










Net interest spread

2.66

2.64

2.59

2.52

2.59

Net interest income to total average earning assets

3.56

3.54

3.48

3.41

3.44










AVERAGE BALANCES








($ in millions)








Earning Assets:








Interest-bearing deposits

$   7,073

$   7,156

$   7,356

$   7,047

$   6,747

Federal funds sold

4

5

5

3

13

Resell agreements

41

85

85

86

85

Securities - carrying value(2)

18,898

18,629

19,324

19,834

20,557

Securities - amortized cost(2)

20,324

20,400

20,813

21,969

22,250

Loans, net of unearned discount

20,084

19,652

19,112

18,609

17,965

Total earning assets

46,100

45,527

45,883

45,579

45,366










Interest-Bearing Liabilities:








Interest-bearing deposits:








Savings and interest checking

$   9,470

$   9,716

$   9,918

$   9,986

$ 10,202

Money market deposit accounts

11,122

11,009

11,058

11,219

11,144

Time accounts

6,482

6,106

5,773

5,282

4,659

Total interest-bearing deposits

27,074

26,831

26,748

26,487

26,005

Total deposits

40,733

40,510

40,724

41,184

40,828

Federal funds purchased

20

40

33

18

21

Repurchase agreements

3,777

3,827

3,787

3,761

3,536

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123

123

123

123

123

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

100

100

100

99

99

Total interest-bearing liabilities

31,094

30,921

30,791

30,488

29,785










(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate

(2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost

A.B. Mendez
Investor Relations
210.220.5234

or

Bill Day
Media Relations
210.220.5427

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Hosts Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Hosts Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 to discuss third quarter 2024 earnings. Earnings...
CULLEN/FROST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

CULLEN/FROST REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported second quarter 2024 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics