CULLEN/FROST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Board declares fourth quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported third quarter 2024 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $144.8 million compared to $154.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.24 per diluted common share, compared to $2.38 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.16 percent and 15.48 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 1.25 percent and 18.93 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the third quarter of 2024, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $425.2 million, up 4.4 percent compared to the same quarter in 2023. Average loans for the third quarter of 2024 increased $2.1 billion, or 11.8 percent, to $20.1 billion, from the $18.0 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier, and increased $431.6 million, or 2.2 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Average deposits for the third quarter decreased $94.7 million, or 0.2 percent, to $40.7 billion, compared to the $40.8 billion reported for last year's third quarter, and increased $223.3 million, or 0.6 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Average non-interest-bearing deposits were down $20.2 million, or 0.1 percent, from the second quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits were up $243.4 million, or 0.9 percent, from the second quarter.

"In the third quarter we saw the beginning of an expected seasonal increase in deposits and continued growth in loans and new relationships," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "Frost bankers continued to provide outstanding experiences to customers across all of our regions and all areas of the business. That includes our Frost Mortgage product, where total loan originations have recently passed $200 million, allowing more customers to get a Frost experience as they go through one of the most important financial events of their lives."

For the first nine months of 2024, net income available to common shareholders was $422.7 million, down 13.8 percent compared to $490.4 million for the first nine months of 2023. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2024 was $6.51 compared to $7.54 in the year-earlier period. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2024 were 1.15 percent and 15.90 percent, respectively, compared to 1.32 percent and 20.25 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2024 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2024 were 13.55 percent, 14.02 percent and 15.50 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.





Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $425.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 4.4 percent, compared to $407.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.56 percent for the third quarter compared to 3.54 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.44 percent for the third quarter of 2023.





for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 4.4 percent, compared to for the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.56 percent for the third quarter compared to 3.54 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.44 percent for the third quarter of 2023. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $113.7 million , an increase of $7.7 million , or 7.3 percent, from the $106.0 million reported for the third quarter of 2023. Trust and investment management fees increased $3.4 million , or 9.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the third quarter was primarily related to an increase in investment management fees (up $3.4 million ). Service charges on deposit accounts increased $3.8 million , or 16.1 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the third quarter was primarily related to increases in commercial and consumer overdraft charges (up $2.8 million ) and commercial service charges (up $1.3 million ). Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.2 million , or 8.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in commercial lines property & casualty commissions (up $944,000 ). Other non-interest income decreased by $1.4 million , or 10.5 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in sundry and other miscellaneous income (down $1.4 million ).



, an increase of , or 7.3 percent, from the reported for the third quarter of 2023. Trust and investment management fees increased , or 9.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the third quarter was primarily related to an increase in investment management fees (up ). Service charges on deposit accounts increased , or 16.1 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the third quarter was primarily related to increases in commercial and consumer overdraft charges (up ) and commercial service charges (up ). Insurance commissions and fees increased , or 8.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in commercial lines property & casualty commissions (up ). Other non-interest income decreased by , or 10.5 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in sundry and other miscellaneous income (down ). Non-interest expense was $323.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $30.2 million , or 10.3 percent, compared to the $293.3 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $19.1 million , or 13.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and to an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Employee benefits expense increased by $2.5 million , or 9.5 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in medical/dental benefits expense (up $1.3 million ) and payroll taxes (up $1.2 million ). Other non-interest expense increased $3.9 million , or 7.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in other non-interest expense during the third quarter of 2024 included increases in professional services expense (up $1.3 million ), which was primarily related to information technology services; sundry and other miscellaneous expense (up $959,000 ); travel, meals and entertainment (up $618,000 ); and business development expense (up $592,000 ). Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $2.5 million , or 7.1 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense (up $1.9 million ), service contracts expense (up $854,000 ), and software amortization (up $371,000 ). The increases from these items were partly offset by a decrease in depreciation on furniture and equipment (down $612,000 ).





for the third quarter of 2024, up , or 10.3 percent, compared to the reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased , or 13.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and to an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Employee benefits expense increased by , or 9.5 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in medical/dental benefits expense (up ) and payroll taxes (up ). Other non-interest expense increased , or 7.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in other non-interest expense during the third quarter of 2024 included increases in professional services expense (up ), which was primarily related to information technology services; sundry and other miscellaneous expense (up ); travel, meals and entertainment (up ); and business development expense (up ). Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased , or 7.1 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense (up ), service contracts expense (up ), and software amortization (up ). The increases from these items were partly offset by a decrease in depreciation on furniture and equipment (down ). For the third quarter of 2024, the company reported a credit loss expense of $19.4 million , and reported net loan charge-offs of $9.6 million . This compares to a credit loss expense of $15.8 million and net loan charge-offs of $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and a credit loss expense of $11.2 million and net loan charge-offs of $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.31 percent at September 30, 2024 , compared to 1.28 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 1.32 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Non-accrual loans were $104.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to $75.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and $67.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.95 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 13, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 29 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 29 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13749468. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $51.0 billion in assets at September 30, 2024. One of the 50 largest commercial banks in the U.S., Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.

Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Political or economic instability.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The potential impact of climate change.

The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets and global supply chains may continue to be adversely affected by the current or anticipated impact of global wars/military conflicts, terrorism, or other geopolitical events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2024

2023

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 404,331

$ 396,712

$ 390,051

$ 388,152

$ 385,426 Net interest income (1) 425,160

417,621

411,367

409,904

407,353 Credit loss expense 19,386

15,787

13,650

15,981

11,185 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 41,016

41,404

39,085

40,163

37,616 Service charges on deposit accounts 27,412

26,114

24,795

24,535

23,603 Insurance commissions and fees 14,839

13,919

18,296

12,743

13,636 Interchange and card transaction fees 5,428

5,351

4,474

4,608

4,672 Other charges, commissions, and fees 13,060

13,020

12,060

12,104

13,128 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions 16

—

—

—

12 Other 11,936

11,382

12,667

19,598

13,331 Total non-interest income 113,707

111,190

111,377

113,751

105,998



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 156,637

151,237

148,000

146,616

137,562 Employee benefits 29,060

28,802

35,970

28,065

26,527 Net occupancy 32,497

32,374

31,778

30,752

31,581 Technology, furniture, and equipment 37,766

35,951

34,995

34,484

35,278 Deposit insurance 7,238

8,383

14,724

58,109

6,033 Other 60,212

60,217

60,750

67,196

56,275 Total non-interest expense 323,410

316,964

326,217

365,222

293,256 Income before income taxes 175,242

175,151

161,561

120,700

186,983 Income taxes 28,741

29,652

25,871

18,149

31,332 Net income 146,501

145,499

135,690

102,551

155,651 Preferred stock dividends 1,668

1,669

1,669

1,669

1,668 Net income available to common shareholders $ 144,833

$ 143,830

$ 134,021

$ 100,882

$ 153,983



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.24

$ 2.21

$ 2.06

$ 1.55

$ 2.38 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.24

2.21

2.06

1.55

2.38 Cash dividends per common share 0.95

0.92

0.92

0.92

0.92 Book value per common share at end of quarter 62.41

55.02

54.36

55.64

44.59



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 63,931

63,989

64,251

64,185

64,017 Weighted-average common shares - basic 63,958

64,193

64,216

64,139

64,067 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 127

140

156

176

172 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,085

64,333

64,372

64,315

64,239



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.16 %

1.18 %

1.09 %

0.82 %

1.25 % Return on average common equity 15.48

17.08

15.22

13.51

18.93 Net interest income to average earning assets 3.56

3.54

3.48

3.41

3.44



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2024

2023

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 20,084

$ 19,652

$ 19,112

$ 18,609

$ 17,965 Earning assets 46,100

45,527

45,883

45,579

45,366 Total assets 49,467

48,960

49,324

49,087

48,804 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 13,659

13,679

13,976

14,697

14,823 Interest-bearing deposits 27,074

26,831

26,748

26,487

26,005 Total deposits 40,733

40,510

40,724

41,184

40,828 Shareholders' equity 3,868

3,533

3,687

3,108

3,372



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 20,055

$ 19,996

$ 19,388

$ 18,824

$ 18,399 Earning assets 47,424

45,344

46,164

47,124

45,218 Total assets 51,008

48,843

49,505

50,845

48,747 Total deposits 41,721

40,318

40,806

41,921

40,992 Shareholders' equity 4,135

3,666

3,638

3,716

3,000 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 5,051

4,975

4,914

4,836

4,779



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 263,129

$ 256,307

$ 250,297

$ 245,996

$ 242,235 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.31 %

1.28 %

1.29 %

1.31 %

1.32 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 9,640

$ 9,726

$ 7,349

$ 10,884

$ 4,992 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.19 %

0.20 %

0.15 %

0.23 %

0.11 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 104,877

$ 74,987

$ 71,515

$ 60,907

$ 67,175 As a percentage of total loans 0.52 %

0.38 %

0.37 %

0.32 %

0.37 % As a percentage of total assets 0.21

0.15

0.14

0.12

0.14



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.55 %

13.35 %

13.41 %

13.25 %

13.32 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.02

13.82

13.89

13.73

13.81 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.50

15.27

15.35

15.18

15.28 Leverage Ratio 8.80

8.62

8.44

8.35

8.17 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 8.11

7.51

7.35

7.31

6.15 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 7.82

7.22

7.47

6.33

6.91



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2024

2023 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income











1,191,094

1,170,512 Net interest income (1)











1,254,148

1,241,791 Credit loss expense











48,823

30,190 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











121,505

113,152 Service charges on deposit accounts











78,321

68,969 Insurance commissions and fees











47,054

45,528 Interchange and card transaction fees











15,253

14,811 Other charges, commissions and fees











38,140

36,922 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











16

66 Other











35,985

35,343 Total non-interest income











336,274

314,791



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











455,874

401,102 Employee benefits











93,832

87,241 Net occupancy











96,649

93,644 Technology, furniture and equipment











108,712

100,802 Deposit insurance











30,345

18,480 Other











181,179

162,171 Total non-interest expense











966,591

863,440 Income before income taxes











511,954

591,673 Income taxes











84,264

96,251 Net income











427,690

495,422 Preferred stock dividends











5,006

5,006 Net income available to common shareholders











$ 422,684

$ 490,416



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 6.52

$ 7.56 Earnings per common share - diluted











6.51

7.54 Cash dividends per common share











$ 2.79

$ 2.66 Book value per common share at end of quarter











62.41

44.59



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











63,931

64,017 Weighted-average common shares - basic











64,122

64,226 Dilutive effect of stock compensation











141

208 Weighted-average common shares - diluted











64,263

64,434



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.15 %

1.32 % Return on average common equity











15.90

20.25 Net interest income to average earning assets











3.52

3.45



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)















As of or for the













Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2024

2023 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans











$ 19,618

$ 17,652 Earning assets











45,838

46,390 Total assets











49,240

49,849 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits











13,771

15,557 Interest-bearing deposits











26,885

25,967 Total deposits











40,656

41,524 Shareholders' equity











3,697

3,383



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans











$ 20,055

$ 18,399 Earning assets











47,424

45,218 Total assets











51,008

48,747 Total deposits











41,721

40,992 Shareholders' equity











4,135

3,000 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)











5,051

4,779



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:











$ 263,129

$ 242,235 As a percentage of period-end loans











1.31 %

1.32 %



















Net charge-offs:











26,715

23,602 Annualized as a percentage of average loans











0.18 %

0.18 %



















Non-accrual loans:











$ 104,877

$ 67,175 As a percentage of total loans











0.52 %

0.37 % As a percentage of total assets











0.21

0.14



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











13.55 %

13.32 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











14.02

13.81 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio











15.50

15.28 Leverage Ratio











8.80

8.17 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)











8.11

6.15 Equity to Assets Ratio (average)











7.51

6.79



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2024

2023

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 5.32 %

5.40 %

5.40 %

5.39 %

5.33 % Federal funds sold 5.65

5.78

5.76

5.73

5.65 Resell agreements 5.48

5.60

5.60

5.60

5.53 Securities(2) 3.40

3.38

3.32

3.24

3.24 Loans, net of unearned discounts 7.12

7.08

7.00

6.92

6.83 Total earning assets 5.26

5.23

5.13

5.00

4.92



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.38 %

0.39 %

0.42 %

0.40 %

0.38 % Money market deposit accounts 2.80

2.83

2.82

2.83

2.78 Time accounts 4.73

4.77

4.73

4.59

4.34 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.41

2.39

2.34

2.27

2.12 Total deposits 1.60

1.58

1.54

1.46

1.35 Federal funds purchased 5.33

5.39

5.38

5.40

5.32 Repurchase agreements 3.72

3.75

3.76

3.75

3.67 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 7.14

7.47

7.34

7.45

7.34 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.60

2.59

2.54

2.48

2.33



















Net interest spread 2.66

2.64

2.59

2.52

2.59 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.56

3.54

3.48

3.41

3.44



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,073

$ 7,156

$ 7,356

$ 7,047

$ 6,747 Federal funds sold 4

5

5

3

13 Resell agreements 41

85

85

86

85 Securities - carrying value(2) 18,898

18,629

19,324

19,834

20,557 Securities - amortized cost(2) 20,324

20,400

20,813

21,969

22,250 Loans, net of unearned discount 20,084

19,652

19,112

18,609

17,965 Total earning assets 46,100

45,527

45,883

45,579

45,366



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 9,470

$ 9,716

$ 9,918

$ 9,986

$ 10,202 Money market deposit accounts 11,122

11,009

11,058

11,219

11,144 Time accounts 6,482

6,106

5,773

5,282

4,659 Total interest-bearing deposits 27,074

26,831

26,748

26,487

26,005 Total deposits 40,733

40,510

40,724

41,184

40,828 Federal funds purchased 20

40

33

18

21 Repurchase agreements 3,777

3,827

3,787

3,761

3,536 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 100

100

100

99

99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,094

30,921

30,791

30,488

29,785



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate (2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost

A.B. Mendez

Investor Relations

210.220.5234

or

Bill Day

Media Relations

210.220.5427

SOURCE Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.