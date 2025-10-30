CULLEN/FROST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Board declares fourth quarter dividend on common and preferred stock

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported third quarter 2025 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $172.7 million compared to $144.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.67 per diluted common share, compared to $2.24 per diluted common share reported a year earlier. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.32 percent and 16.72 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1.16 percent and 15.48 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

For the third quarter of 2025, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $463.7 million, up 9.1 percent compared to the same quarter in 2024. Average loans for the third quarter of 2025 increased $1.4 billion, or 6.8 percent, to $21.5 billion, from the $20.1 billion reported for the third quarter a year earlier, and increased $389.2 million, or 1.8 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025. Average deposits for the third quarter increased $1.3 billion, or 3.3 percent, to $42.1 billion, compared to the $40.7 billion reported for last year's third quarter, and increased $310.9 million, or 0.7 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2025.

"In the third quarter, our business saw continued steady loan growth as well as the beginning of our usual seasonal strength in deposit flows in the back half of the year. We remained as laser-focused as ever on pursuing our strategy of opening new locations, extending the Frost experience to more families and businesses, and continuing to deliver top-quality digital banking tools along with an empathetic customer experience," said Cullen/Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green.

"Year-to-date, we have had strong financial performance across the board, with net interest income up eight percent and fee income up nine percent, average loans up eight percent and average deposits up three percent. We continue to build momentum in our newer markets, and we are well-positioned to continue to deliver above-market organic growth in any interest rate environment."

For the first nine months of 2025, net income available to common shareholders was $477.3 million, up 12.9 percent, compared to $422.7 million for the first nine months of 2024. Diluted EPS available to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2025 was $7.36 compared to $6.51 in the year-earlier period. Returns on average assets and average common equity for the first nine months of 2025 were 1.24 percent and 15.98 percent, respectively, compared to 1.15 percent and 15.90 percent, respectively, for the same period in 2024.

Noted financial data for the third quarter of 2025 follows:

The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at the end of the third quarter of 2025 were 14.14 percent, 14.59 percent and 16.04 percent, respectively, and continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III minimum requirements.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $463.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 9.1 percent, compared to $425.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.69 percent for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 3.56 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.67 percent for the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $125.6 million, an increase of $11.9 million, or 10.5 percent, from the $113.7 million reported for the third quarter of 2024. Trust and investment management fees increased $3.8 million, or 9.3 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in trust and investment management fees during the third quarter was primarily related to increases in investment management fees (up $2.9 million) and estate fees (up $634,000). Investment management fees are generally based on the market value of assets within customer accounts and are thus impacted by price movements in the equity and bond markets. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $4.0 million, or 14.7 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Other non-interest income increased $1.7 million, or 14.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase during the third quarter was primarily related to increases in sundry and other miscellaneous income (up $1.6 million) and public finance underwriting fees (up $1.0 million), partly offset by decreases in gains on the sale of foreclosed and other assets (down $473,000), among other things. Other charges, commissions, and fees increased $1.7 million, or 12.8 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Items that contributed to the increase included increases in income from the placement of annuities (up $470,000), letter of credit fees (up $441,000), and income from the placement of mutual funds (up $301,000), among other things.

Non-interest expense was $352.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, up $29.1 million, or 9.0 percent, compared to the $323.4 million reported for the third quarter a year earlier. Salaries and wages expense increased $12.5 million, or 8.0 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily related to increases in salaries due to annual merit and market increases and to an increase in the number of employees. The increase in the number of employees was partly related to our investment in organic expansion in various markets. Employee benefits expense increased by $5.4 million, or 18.6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to increases in medical/dental benefits expense (up $3.7 million), 401(k) plan expense (up $1.4 million), and payroll taxes (up $350,000). Technology, furniture, and equipment expense increased $5.7 million, or 15.1 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to increased cloud services expense (up $3.5 million), software maintenance (up $1.9 million), and depreciation on furniture and equipment (up $840,000). Other non-interest expense increased $4.2 million, or 6.9 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase included increases in fraud losses (up $2.8 million), advertising/promotions expense (up $516,000), research and platform fees (up $511,000), outside computer services expense (up $381,000), and donations expense (up $362,000), among other things.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company reported a credit loss expense of $6.8 million, and reported net loan charge-offs of $6.6 million. This compares to a credit loss expense of $13.1 million and net charge-offs of $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 and a credit loss expense of $19.4 million and net charge-offs of $9.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.31 percent at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.31 percent at June 30, 2025 and 1.31 percent at September 30, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $44.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to $62.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 and $104.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $1.00 per common share. The dividend on common stock is payable December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 28 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 28 of this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 1-877-709-8150 or via webcast on our investor relations website linked below. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, November 2, 2025 at 1-877-660-6853 with Conference ID # of 13756629. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $52.5 billion in assets at September 30, 2025. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Gulf Coast, Houston, Permian Basin, and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at www.frostbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies.

Inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations.

Local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.

Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.

Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.

Changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.

Changes in our liquidity position.

Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.

The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.

Changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits.

Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.

Technological changes.

The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.

Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.

Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.

Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.

Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans.

The soundness of other financial institutions.

Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.

Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.

Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.

Political or economic instability.

Acts of God or of war or terrorism.

The potential impact of climate change.

The impact of pandemics, epidemics, or any other health-related crisis.

The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.

The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.

The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.

Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

In addition, financial markets, international relations, and global supply chains have been significantly impacted by recent U.S. trade policies and practices. Due to the rapidly evolving and changing state of U.S. trade policies, the amount and duration of any tariffs and their ultimate impact on us, our customers, financial markets, and the overall U.S. and global economies is currently uncertain. Nonetheless, prolonged uncertainty, elevated tariff levels or their wide-spread use in U.S. trade policy could weaken economic conditions and adversely impact the ability of borrowers to repay outstanding loans or the value of collateral securing these loans or adversely affect financial markets. To the extent that these risks may have a negative impact on the financial condition of borrowers or financial markets, it could also have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















2025

2024

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income $ 441,618

$ 429,604

$ 416,220

$ 413,518

$ 404,331 Net interest income (1) 463,667

450,558

436,404

433,726

425,160 Credit loss expense 6,779

13,129

13,070

16,162

19,386 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees 44,846

43,669

42,931

43,765

41,016 Service charges on deposit accounts 31,440

29,151

28,621

27,909

27,412 Insurance commissions and fees 15,424

13,879

21,019

14,215

14,839 Interchange and card transaction fees 5,547

5,619

5,402

5,764

5,428 Other charges, commissions, and fees 14,730

13,967

13,586

15,208

13,060 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions —

—

(14)

(112)

16 Other 13,660

10,988

12,466

16,075

11,936 Total non-interest income 125,647

117,273

124,011

122,824

113,707



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages 169,155

162,149

160,857

165,520

156,637 Employee benefits 34,465

32,826

42,157

28,614

29,060 Net occupancy 34,682

34,640

33,277

32,102

32,497 Technology, furniture, and equipment 43,479

40,572

40,118

39,775

37,766 Deposit insurance 6,328

6,590

7,184

6,924

7,238 Other 64,369

70,351

64,473

63,232

60,212 Total non-interest expense 352,478

347,128

348,066

336,167

323,410 Income before income taxes 208,008

186,620

179,095

184,013

175,242 Income taxes 33,628

29,617

28,173

29,161

28,741 Net income 174,380

157,003

150,922

154,852

146,501 Preferred stock dividends 1,668

1,669

1,669

1,669

1,668 Net income available to common shareholders $ 172,712

$ 155,334

$ 149,253

$ 153,183

$ 144,833



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic $ 2.67

$ 2.39

$ 2.30

$ 2.37

$ 2.24 Earnings per common share - diluted 2.67

2.39

2.30

2.36

2.24 Cash dividends per common share 1.00

1.00

0.95

0.95

0.95 Book value per common share at end of quarter 67.64

63.04

61.74

58.46

62.41



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares 63,801

64,319

64,283

64,197

63,931 Weighted-average common shares - basic 64,080

64,300

64,255

64,116

63,958 Dilutive effect of stock compensation 41

52

74

121

127 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 64,121

64,352

64,329

64,237

64,085



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.32 %

1.22 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.16 % Return on average common equity 16.72

15.64

15.54

15.58

15.48 Net interest income to average earning assets 3.69

3.67

3.60

3.53

3.56



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)



2025

2024

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans $ 21,452

$ 21,063

$ 20,788

$ 20,346

$ 20,084 Earning assets 48,492

47,664

47,424

47,577

46,100 Total assets 51,911

51,191

50,925

51,008

49,467 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 13,839

13,788

13,798

14,051

13,659 Interest-bearing deposits 28,232

27,972

27,860

27,834

27,074 Total deposits 42,071

41,760

41,658

41,885

40,733 Shareholders' equity 4,243

4,129

4,041

4,057

3,868



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans $ 21,446

$ 21,254

$ 20,904

$ 20,755

$ 20,055 Earning assets 49,147

47,756

48,409

48,878

47,424 Total assets 52,533

51,409

52,005

52,520

51,008 Total deposits 42,517

41,684

42,391

42,723

41,721 Shareholders' equity 4,461

4,200

4,114

3,899

4,135 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1) 5,385

5,341

5,243

5,151

5,051



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans: $ 280,221

$ 277,803

$ 275,488

$ 270,151

$ 263,129 As a percentage of period-end loans 1.31 %

1.31 %

1.32 %

1.30 %

1.31 %



















Net charge-offs: $ 6,589

$ 11,151

$ 9,691

$ 13,962

$ 9,640 Annualized as a percentage of average loans 0.12 %

0.21 %

0.19 %

0.27 %

0.19 %



















Non-accrual loans: $ 44,778

$ 62,393

$ 83,534

$ 78,866

$ 104,877 As a percentage of total loans 0.21 %

0.29 %

0.40 %

0.38 %

0.52 % As a percentage of total assets 0.09

0.12

0.16

0.15

0.21



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.14 %

13.98 %

13.84 %

13.62 %

13.55 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.59

14.43

14.30

14.07

14.02 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.04

15.88

15.76

15.53

15.50 Leverage Ratio 9.00

8.98

8.84

8.63

8.80 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end) 8.49

8.17

7.91

7.42

8.11 Equity to Assets Ratio (average) 8.17

8.07

7.94

7.95

7.82



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts)













Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2025

2024 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS

















Net interest income











$ 1,287,442

$ 1,191,094 Net interest income (1)











1,350,630

1,254,148 Credit loss expense











32,978

48,823 Non-interest income:

















Trust and investment management fees











131,446

121,505 Service charges on deposit accounts











89,212

78,321 Insurance commissions and fees











50,322

47,054 Interchange and card transaction fees











16,568

15,253 Other charges, commissions and fees











42,283

38,140 Net gain (loss) on securities transactions











(14)

16 Other











37,114

35,985 Total non-interest income











366,931

336,274



















Non-interest expense:

















Salaries and wages











492,161

455,874 Employee benefits











109,448

93,832 Net occupancy











102,599

96,649 Technology, furniture and equipment











124,169

108,712 Deposit insurance











20,102

30,345 Other











199,193

181,179 Total non-interest expense











1,047,672

966,591 Income before income taxes











573,723

511,954 Income taxes











91,418

84,264 Net income











482,305

427,690 Preferred stock dividends











5,006

5,006 Net income available to common shareholders











$ 477,299

$ 422,684



















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per common share - basic











$ 7.36

$ 6.52 Earnings per common share - diluted











7.36

6.51 Cash dividends per common share











$ 2.95

$ 2.79 Book value per common share at end of quarter











67.64

62.41



















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

















Period-end common shares











63,801

63,931 Weighted-average common shares - basic











64,211

64,122 Dilutive effect of stock compensation











55

141 Weighted-average common shares - diluted











64,266

64,263



















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS

















Return on average assets











1.24 %

1.15 % Return on average common equity











15.98

15.90 Net interest income to average earning assets











3.65

3.52



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)















As of or for the













Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2025

2024 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

















($ in millions)

















Average Balance:

















Loans











$ 21,103

$ 19,618 Earning assets











47,864

45,838 Total assets











51,344

49,240 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits











13,809

13,771 Interest-bearing deposits











28,023

26,885 Total deposits











41,831

40,656 Shareholders' equity











4,139

3,697



















Period-End Balance:

















Loans











$ 21,446

$ 20,055 Earning assets











49,147

47,424 Total assets











52,533

51,008 Total deposits











42,517

41,721 Shareholders' equity











4,461

4,135 Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)











5,385

5,051



















ASSET QUALITY

















($ in thousands)

















Allowance for credit losses on loans:











$ 280,221

$ 263,129 As a percentage of period-end loans











1.31 %

1.31 %



















Net charge-offs:











27,431

26,715 Annualized as a percentage of average loans











0.17 %

0.18 %



















Non-accrual loans:











$ 44,778

$ 104,877 As a percentage of total loans











0.21 %

0.52 % As a percentage of total assets











0.09

0.21



















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS

















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











14.14 %

13.55 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio











14.59

14.02 Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio











16.04

15.50 Leverage Ratio











9.00

8.80 Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)











8.49

8.11 Equity to Assets Ratio (average)











8.06

7.51



















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)



2025

2024

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST (1)

















Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits 4.36 %

4.41 %

4.39 %

4.71 %

5.32 % Federal funds sold 4.74

4.71

4.79

5.16

5.65 Resell agreements 4.58

4.59

4.60

4.88

5.48 Securities(2) 3.85

3.79

3.63

3.44

3.40 Loans, net of unearned discounts 6.61

6.60

6.57

6.77

7.12 Total earning assets 5.11

5.07

4.99

5.05

5.26



















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking 0.24 %

0.24 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.38 % Money market deposit accounts 2.28

2.28

2.27

2.47

2.80 Time accounts 3.79

3.86

3.97

4.32

4.73 Total interest-bearing deposits 1.94

1.93

1.94

2.14

2.41 Total deposits 1.30

1.29

1.30

1.42

1.60 Federal funds purchased 4.34

4.37

4.40

4.71

5.33 Repurchase agreements 3.17

3.23

3.13

3.34

3.72 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 6.30

6.30

6.32

6.87

7.14 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69

4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.13

2.12

2.12

2.32

2.60



















Net interest spread 2.98

2.95

2.87

2.73

2.66 Net interest income to total average earning assets 3.69

3.67

3.60

3.53

3.56



















AVERAGE BALANCES

















($ in millions)

















Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits $ 6,816

$ 6,169

$ 7,238

$ 8,577

$ 7,073 Federal funds sold 3

8

3

3

4 Resell agreements 10

23

10

11

41 Securities - carrying value(2) 20,213

20,401

19,384

18,640

18,898 Securities - amortized cost(2) 21,622

21,864

20,839

19,944

20,324 Loans, net of unearned discount 21,452

21,063

20,788

20,346

20,084 Total earning assets $ 48,492

$ 47,664

$ 47,424

$ 47,577

$ 46,100



















Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Savings and interest checking $ 9,689

$ 9,920

$ 9,969

$ 9,693

$ 9,470 Money market deposit accounts 11,817

11,518

11,432

11,683

11,122 Time accounts 6,726

6,534

6,458

6,458

6,482 Total interest-bearing deposits 28,232

27,972

27,860

27,834

27,074 Total deposits 42,071

41,760

41,658

41,885

40,733 Federal funds purchased 29

25

18

24

20 Repurchase agreements 4,593

4,250

4,147

3,946

3,777 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123

123

123

123

123 Subordinated notes payable and other notes 100

100

100

100

100 Total interest-bearing funds $ 33,077

$ 32,471

$ 32,248

$ 32,027

$ 31,094



















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average securities include unrealized gains and losses on securities available for sale while yields are based on average amortized cost.

