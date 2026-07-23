Culligan International Brings Sustainable Hydration to the Chicago Bears as Teams' Official Water Filtration Partner

Chicago Businesses Team Up to Elevate Drinking Water Services at Halas Hall

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Culligan International, the global leader in water services, announced a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Bears. As the Official Water Filtration Partner, Culligan will provide expert services and advanced water filtration solutions at Halas Hall, helping players, coaches, staff and visitors enjoy cleaner, better-tasting drinking water while reducing reliance on single-use plastic.

The partnership reflects shared commitments to performance, innovation and sustainability while ensuring access to trusted, filtered water where the Bears prepare, train and develop throughout the season.

"We deliver better water to people around the world at work, at home and on the go, and it all started 90 years ago, right here in Chicago," said Scott Clawson, chairman and CEO, Culligan International. "Partnering with one of the NFL's most iconic franchises is a game-changing way to bring exceptional water experiences to the Bears organization while advancing sustainable hydration habits. Together, we'll demonstrate how better water isn't just better for people, it's better for our planet."

Culligan's industry-leading filtration solutions will be expertly integrated throughout the Halas Hall facilities as smart, safe alternates to plastic bottles in support of the Bears' ongoing sustainability efforts. The partnership begins ahead of the anticipated 2026 Chicago Bears Training Camp, ensuring fans have access to better water onsite.

"We're proud to welcome Culligan as the Official Water Filtration Partner of the Chicago Bears," said Paul Neurauter, senior vice president, operations and sustainability, Chicago Bears. "Providing high-quality, filtered water to our players, coaches, staff and guests supports both our commitment to excellence and our ongoing focus on creating more sustainable environments across our organization."

As part of the partnership, Culligan and the Bears will collaborate on volunteer initiatives and fan engagement efforts anchored in quality water to inspire simple choices with meaningful impact. Culligan solutions reduce contaminants in water to support healthier hydration while offsetting the environmental footprint of plastic waste. This partnership builds on Culligan's established portfolio of successful collaborations with leading sports organizations seeking better water experiences and a more sustainable future.

About Culligan International

Culligan makes a real difference to people and to the planet by providing clean, sustainable, great-tasting water and reducing reliance on single-use plastic. Culligan is one of the world's most recognized, trusted names in water services, a reputation built through a legacy of service, trust, innovation, and quality. Founded in 1936, Culligan International operates in over 100 countries and has more than 18,000 employees worldwide. In 2025, the company reported revenue of $3.5 billion. The company serves more than 170 million customers annually which translates to an annual reduction of approximately 45 billion single-use plastic bottles. The Culligan master brand covers a global portfolio of iconic brands and innovative technologies that include Culligan Quench, Zip Water, Purezza Premium Water and Culligan ZeroWater. For more information, visit www.culliganinternational.com or follow @HeyCulligan.

About Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were established in 1920 as one of the founding franchises of the National Football League. As one of the most storied franchises in all of sports, the Chicago Bears boast nine NFL Championships, including one Super Bowl, and 37 Hall of Famers — the most of any NFL team. A pillar in the community for more than a century, the Bears strive for excellence and impact on and off the field by supporting initiatives focused on social justice, youth and high school football, girls' flag football, health equity, education, volunteerism and civic involvement.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Chicago Bears: Micaeh Johnson, [email protected]

Culligan International: Eileen Ziesemer, [email protected]

SOURCE Culligan