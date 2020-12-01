Cult - Favorite Beauty Brand Lime Crime Announces Addition of Seasoned Marketing Veteran Vimla Black-Gupta to Board of Directors

"Vimla's deep knowledge and years of experience within the beauty industry make her the perfect person to appoint to the board of Lime Crime," said Matt Eby, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tengram Capital Partners. "We are so excited to bring her diverse point of view, expertise and years of cross-industry marketing knowledge during this exciting growth period for the Lime Crime brand".

Recently as the Global Chief Marketing Officer of Equinox, Black-Gupta oversaw marketing strategy and execution for Equinox and its growing portfolio of 100 global clubs. Before Equinox, she led Bobbi Brown Cosmetics at Estee Lauder as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, where she managed, led and created the product, consumer and digital marketing strategy for the $1 Billion brand. Prior to Bobbi Brown, she held roles at Idea Bank, the Estee Lauder Companies' in-house innovation unit and several leadership roles at Procter and Gamble and the Gillette Companies.

"I am so incredibly honored to join Lime Crime's Board of Directors," commented Black-Gupta. "As a female and person of color, I'm thrilled to be a part of a brand that is resolute in its commitment to diversity, and am excited to bring my years of beauty industry knowledge to further assist Lime Crime as the leading clean and vegan beauty brand, offering consumers a way to freely express themselves during a time when individuality is key".

Black-Gupta's appointment follows the brand's recent appointment of Andrea Blieden as Chief Executive Officer in May.

About Lime Crime

We do beauty differently at Lime Crime. As a cult-status, digital-first makeup and hair color brand, we're here to unleash what makes you unique. Our mission is to create innovative, trend-setting products and experiences that transport you to a magical world where you can express yourself unapologetically, experiment with every color of the rainbow and escape from looking like everyone else. Our formulas are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, high performance and high pay-off, all cutely packaged in true unicorn fashion. A digitally native brand, we have a powerful social media following of 4.5 million followers from across the globe. For more information on the brand and its products, visit www.limecrime.com .

SOURCE Lime Crime

Related Links

https://limecrime.com/

