Cult-Favorite Body Care Brand Tree Hut Announces New Shea Sugar Scrubs With Top Beauty Retailer Ulta

COPPELL, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut, the makers of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs, announced today, they will offer its loyal fans the ability to sweeten their glow from head to toe with two new body scrubs - available at Ulta Beauty.

Starting August 1, 2021, Ulta Beauty will carry these two Shea Sugar Scrubs; each developed to hydrate, brighten and nourish skin:

1. Margarita Citron Shea Sugar Scrub

Quench and brighten dull, dry skin with the juicy scent of Margarita Citron. Consumers will experience a bright, fruity blend with key notes of citrus, mint and vetiver.

The benefits consist of: lime enriched with Vitamin C, which is known to help improve texture and tone; brightening properties; Agave, which soothes and hydrates skin and contains nourishing vitamins.

2. Desert Haze Shea Sugar Scrub

Experience a Desert Oasis while hydrating and toning, parched dull skin. Desert Haze is reminiscent of a warm, hazy floral with key notes of Raspberry, Sheer Jasmine and Musk.

Among the key ingredients is the Cactus Flower, which is rich in linoleic acid and is a building block for ceramides, that help keep the skin barrier strong; it also provides lasting hydration and soothes skin. Raspberry is known to contain antioxidants to help protect skin from aging while also boosting the appearance of healthy even skin tone.

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrubs feature a 6-oil blend of: Avocado Oil, Macadamia Oil, Sweet Orange Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Safflower Oil. Both scrubs also have Shea Butter, which is known to deeply moisturize, nourish and soften skin while helping to promote elasticity.

"We developed these two new scents during COVID-19, while day-dreaming about our favorite travel destinations. The shower has become a core essential to self-care for so many of our customers. Just look at #ShowerTok. Our customers deserve a shower time retreat that they can escape to all year long," said Product Development Sr. Manager Kristal Harmon.

Products are available at all Ulta Beauty stores in the U.S. beginning August 1, 2021. Price is $8.99 at Ulta Beauty.

Both Margarita Citron Shea Sugar Scrub and Desert Haze Shea Sugar Scrub are paraben free, vegan, sulfate-free, alcohol-free and contain no formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. With more than 140 million views of #treehut on TikTok, Tree Hut is one of the leading beauty brands in the U.S. To learn more about Tree Hut's Shea Sugar Scrubs and other products, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook at #treehut to see more and for more information.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Farmers Branch, TX and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include face, shave, lip and body collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

