Tree Hut Unwraps Its Most Festive Collection Yet with Limited Edition Scents for the Holiday Season

Twinkle and Twirl with the Self-Care Brand's Latest Collection: Nutcracker SZN

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kicking off the most joyful season of the year, America's No. 1 Body Scrub brand, Tree Hut, unveils its limited-edition holiday collection featuring five festive scents, collectible packaging, and exclusive gift sets inspired by the magic of winter. Drawing from the whimsical world of holiday performances and storybook dreams, the collection captures the charm, whimsy, and spirit of the season. With scents like Merry Mint, Mistletoe Magic, Dancin' Queen, Fresh Snow, and Frozen Honey, each product bursts with vibrant, shimmering details that make every item feel like a gift waiting to be unwrapped. The Nutcracker SZN collection is now available nationally at retailers like Target, Walmart, and Ulta Beauty, as well as online on Amazon.

"Our community looks forward to every Tree Hut seasonal drop, and this collection brings all the cozy, joyful vibes of the holidays to life," said Luis Garcia, Chief Marketing Officer at Tree Hut. "We wanted to capture that sense of comfort and nostalgia through products that smell just as festive as they look. From the irresistible scent blends to the playful, gift-worthy packaging, every detail was made to spark delight and make self-care a fun part of the holiday magic."

The holiday collection elevates daily self-care into a merry and bright experience. Products in the lineup are crafted with Tree Hut's signature blend of skin-loving ingredients like Shea Butter, real Sugar, a Hydrating Oil Complex, Hyaluronic Acid, and Ceramides, leaving skin soft, smooth, and ready to glow all season long.

The holiday lineup wraps up with new, gift-ready sets designed to make self-care and stocking stuffers effortless, including the Vanilla Mini Best Sellers Kit, available nationally, the Frosted Sweets Gift Set available only at Target, and the Land of Sweets Mighty Mini Trio available exclusively at Ulta Beauty. Tree Hut is also expanding its minis collection with travel-sized versions of fan-favorite scents, with Pink Hibiscus and Vanilla Minis available exclusively at Target in Mini Foaming Gel Wash, Mini Shea Sugar Scrub, Mini Moisturizing Shave Oil, and Mini Fragrance Mist. Each limited-edition offering was designed to make gifting simple, self-care special, and every holiday moment a little brighter.

To bring the Nutcracker SZN collection to consumers, Tree Hut will also be hosting a festive pop-up experience at the Domino Park skate rink in Brooklyn, NY, on November 21 and 22. Attendees can step into a Tree Hut wonderland to enjoy skating sessions, discover the holiday scents in social media worthy moments, and take home samples and exclusive Tree Hut goodies.

For more information on Tree Hut and the holiday skating event, please visit treehutshea.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX, and has spent over twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging, and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

