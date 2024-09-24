CULTA ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GENETICS DEAL WITH PRAETORIAN

CULTA Will Launch Exclusive Strains Powered by Oni Exclusively At CULTA Retail Locations Across Maryland

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA, the premier vertically-integrated Maryland cannabis company, announced a genetics licensing deal with Praetorian Global, Inc. ("Praetorian"), a leading brand owner and intellectual property provider to the global cannabis industry, for the exclusive rights to certain genetics in its renowned Oni Seed Co. ("Oni") cannabis genetics portfolio. The partnership will bring celebrated strains powered by Oni as a part of our new Connoisseur Collection to Maryland available exclusively through CULTA at their three retail locations (Baltimore, Columbia, and Urbana). Grown by CULTA at the company's Cambridge cultivation facility, the collection will include some of the Oni acclaimed dessert and gas-flavored genetics, featuring high-terpene, high-cannabinoid strains including Black Altar, Uva Fuel, Goji Crasher, and more. The collection is available now at all CULTA locations.

The partnership highlights the quality and precision of the CULTA cultivation and production capabilities. A leader across the State of Maryland, CULTA has mastered indoor and outdoor growing techniques and processing capabilities, showing an understanding and respect for cultivating premium cannabis products. That commitment to mastering their craft enabled Oni - one of the leaders in artisan breeding - to trust CULTA with bringing select Oni strains to life for Maryland's growing cannabis market.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership and to be the exclusive producer and retailer of certain Oni strains here in Maryland," said Allison Siegel, CEO of CULTA. "Our mission is to elevate our offerings to our customers across the state constantly, and to have access to ultra-premium strains from the Oni library is exactly the type of evolution of premium products we want to be known for."

The first release of these strains by CULTA include:

Black Altar OG: Sweet, earthy, and lemony OG aroma, perfect for traditionalists.

Goji Crasher: Striking purple candy gas flower with notes of Sherb and Ice Cream Cake.

Natty Dough: A hazy and floral sativa with a complex, sweet, and tropical flavor.

Strawberry Snoball: Fragrant berry candy and citrusy cream with an exceptionally sweet flavor.

Uva Fuel: Dark purple flowers with intoxicating flavors of sweet fuel and sour berries.

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst for a long-overdue conversation about drug reform. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's life-saving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.CULTA.com .

