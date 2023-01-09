CULTA Announces Partnership with Blissiva, a Female-Focused Cannabis Brand in Maryland

CAMBRIDGE, Md. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA , a Maryland craft producer of top-shelf cannabis and extracts, today announced a partnership with Blissiva. Founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs Gina Dubbé and Dr. Leslie Apgar, Blissiva develops cannabis-infused products specifically designed for the complexity, beauty, and power of the female body and mind.

With more than 20 years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Apgar has a unique advantage in understanding the needs of women of all ages. Dr. Apgar has helped women reclaim their health and vitality and target concerns of women from childbearing age through menopause and beyond, including endometriosis, sexual dysfunction, PMS, and anxiety.

"It's always been important for CULTA to not only offer medical cannabis products for the general population, but also for specific segments," said Allison Siegel, CEO of CULTA. "Partnering with Blissiva to bring products to our female patients was a no-brainer; they're from Maryland, provide doctor designed and developed products, and are two women who create products for women, so it felt like a natural choice."

As part of the partnership, CULTA will be manufacturing the Blissiva Balance 0.5g vape cartridge in vanilla flavor. With a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio, the Balance pen was designed to help women manage issues like anxiety and sleeplessness.

"We're so excited about our partnership with CULTA because it means we can bring our product to even more women in Maryland," said Gina Dubbé, co-founder of Blissiva and managing director of Greenhouse Wellness, a medical cannabis dispensary in Ellicott City, MD. "Women have been, and continue to be, an underserved market in the cannabis industry, and our products meet an unfulfilled need. Women of all ages deserve direct access to high-quality medical cannabis products, and this partnership will expand that access across Maryland."

The vape cartridges were first introduced as a product exclusive at CULTA's Baltimore dispensary and the Greenhouse Wellness dispensary in Ellicott city in December 2022, before being released statewide in January 2023. Medical patients can learn more about the Blissiva brand here.

Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst for a long overdue conversation about drug reform. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's life-saving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io .

Blissiva, founded by Gina Dubbé and Dr. Leslie Apgar, is a women-owned company specializing in producing and distributing cannabis products specifically formulated for the female body. Blissiva's line of cannabis-infused products includes the Balance Pen and the Soothe Pen. The company's tagline "Gyno-Created, Goddess-Approved," is a nod to the company's founders and the medical viability of the product. For more information, visit www.Blissiva.com.

