CULTA Continues To Drive Partnership Deals With New Release Of Vapor Cartridge By Country Stars Margo Price And Willie Nelson

BALTIMORE, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its successful Cookies' cannabis release , CULTA is continuing to drive partnership deals, now with Willie Nelson's cannabis company, Willie's Reserve. CULTA is expanding its offering of Willie's Reserve with the launch of the All American Made collection by singer Margo Price . On February 27, 2020, at 5 p.m., customers will be treated to free drinks, bites, and giveaways at CULTA's flagship store, located at 215 Key Highway, Baltimore, Md., 21230. Also this week, Price's vapor cartridges will arrive in CULTA's 20 wholesale accounts throughout Maryland.

"We're honored to be Willie's Reserve producer and distributor of choice in Maryland," said CULTA President, CEO and co-founder Mackie Barch. "We produced and tested their new signature series of vapes so we can assure customers a safe, consistent flavor experience. Margo's carts will not disappoint."

The curated selection of cannabis concentrates features sweet and spicy notes, and an uplifting effect. Available in pre-filled, half gram cartridges, with no fillers, no cutting agents or any other flavorings.

Willie's Reserve collections from like-minded artists like Margo Price build on Willie Nelson's tradition of bringing artists together to support causes important to them. A native of Aledo, Illinois, Margo Price joined Willie in support of family farmers at the Farm Aid benefit concert for the last four years. Nelson and Price also teamed up for the song "Learning to Lose" on her 2017 album "All American Made."

CULTA sells its own range of consciously cultivated cannabis flower, concentrates and extracts through its premier medical dispensary location in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. "We're a premium brand. Willie's Reserve has the story, value, and quality-product that makes for a perfect partner with CULTA," said Barch.

ABOUT WILLIE'S RESERVE™

WILLIE'S RESERVE™ is a line of cannabis products inspired by American music legend and long-time marijuana advocate Willie Nelson. Operating under the simple philosophy of "my stash is your stash," Willie's Reserve maintains the highest quality through partnerships with licensed producers to create a variety of strains, signature Ready Rolls, concentrates and edibles.

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2014, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's a medicine and lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.CULTA.io .

MEDIA CONTACT

Renier Fee

Renier.Fee@CULTA.io

www.CULTA.io

SOURCE Culta LLC

