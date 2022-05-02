CULTA Takes Home Awards for Digital Branding and Creative

CULTA took home one platinum and two gold AVA Digital Awards for its brand guidelines and stop motion videos, respectively. The AVA Digital Awards is an annual competition that honors excellence in digital creativity, branding, and strategy, and recognizes the creative professionals responsible for all aspects of digital communication. Since its inception, over 300,000 entries have been judged, with an AVA statuette being given to the top contenders. This year, there were over 2,000 entries for various categories, and other winners include AT&T, DELL, Harvard University, Microsoft and Uber.

"At CULTA, we've invested in our branding so winning a coveted statuette from the AVA Digital Awards is a validation of that hard work," said Renier Fee, senior director of marketing at CULTA. "We're honored to receive such a prestigious award and look forward to entering the competition again next year."

CULTA was also the winner of two gold awards at the annual Hermes Awards. The Hermes Awards is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world and highlights the creative industry's best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and marketing programs. This is the first year CULTA entered the competition and CULTA took home the awards for its 7/10 and Bones designs. Other Hermes Awards winners include ASICS, David's Bridal, Duke University, Paramount Pictures, PepsiCo, and SEGA.

"Considering this is the first year we entered the Hermes Awards, it's incredible that we walked away with two awards," said Chris 'Cheeto' Batten, creative director at CULTA. "We love bringing our patients fashion-forward designs and will continue to push creative boundaries."

In 2021, CULTA was also the recipient of platinum, gold, and honorable mention awards at the MarCom Awards for its t-shirt designs and the "Best Clothing Product" award at the Explore Maryland Cannabis 2021 awards. CULTA's winning designs, stop motion videos, and other collateral can be viewed on their clothing website at www.ShopCulta.com and official CULTA YouTube channel .

*Medical cannabis is for certified/qualifying patients only. Must be at least 18 years old to view content.

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst for a long overdue conversation about drug reform. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's lifesaving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io.

