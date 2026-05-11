cultivate(MD) Focus Fund Announces Initial Capital Deployments

The Focus Fund is cultivate(MD)'s fifth vehicle: a 2031-horizon strategy to identify, support, and exit best-in-class early-stage medical device companies.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cultivate(MD), a leading medical device venture capital company, announced that its Focus Fund has deployed capital across four portfolio companies over the past month.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. ANY SUCH OFFERING IS MADE ONLY TO QUALIFIED, ACCREDITED INVESTORS (AS DEFINED UNDER RULE 501 OF REGULATION D PROMULGATED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) PURSUANT TO FORMAL OFFERING DOCUMENTS, WHICH CONTAIN IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES INCLUDING RISK FACTORS. NO SECURITIES ARE BEING OFFERED TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.

Following Prana Surgical's recently announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of the Prana System, cultivate(MD) is co‑leading the company's Series B financing. Series B proceeds are scheduled to fund U.S. commercialization.

Concurrent with the Prana investment, cultivate(MD) made follow‑on investments in two additional portfolio companies: Virtual Incision, the developer of the world's first Miniaturized Robotic-Assisted Surgery (miniRAS) system; and SpinTech MRI, whose neurological imaging software is designed to enhance MRI images to provide neurosurgeons improved planning and visualization for neurosurgical procedures including deep brain stimulation, tumor resection, and laser interstitial thermal therapy.

The Focus Fund is also leading a convertible note investment, with warrant coverage, in SentiAR, an augmented reality visualization platform for cardiac electrophysiology procedures.

"Within the first two months of opening, the Focus Fund is doing exactly what we built it to do: deploying capital strategically behind portfolio companies who are achieving clinical and regulatory milestones," said R. Sean Churchill, MD, MBA, Managing Director of cultivate(MD). "Prana Surgical's recent FDA clearance is a meaningful win for many patients and their physicians who need a better option for diagnosing and excising small peripheral lung masses, and we're proud to co‑lead their Series B. Virtual Incision, SpinTech MRI, and SentiAR are similarly executing on meaningful clinical milestones. Our investors should expect the same discipline as we evaluate the remaining opportunities in the pipeline."

About the cultivate(MD) Focus Fund

Focus Fund investments are made only in companies that satisfy a rigorous set of criteria:

Addresses a significant unmet clinical need

Fits within existing clinical workflows

Offers a clear path to reimbursement

Brings an experienced management and development team to the table

Demonstrates a predictable plan for FDA clearance

Defined path and high probability to early horizon exit

Beyond the four companies already funded, the firm is evaluating potential investments in additional companies.

The Focus Fund is only offered exclusively to accredited investors as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Participation in the Focus Fund requires completion of formal subscription documentation and verification of accredited investor status. The Fund is expected to close on or about December 11, 2026. Persons who believe they may qualify as accredited investors and who wish to receive additional information may submit an inquiry at https://cultivate-md.com/focus-fund/ or contact the fund directly.

About cultivate(MD)

cultivate(MD) is a medical device venture capital firm dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation. With a focus on cutting-edge medical technologies, cultivate(MD) supports companies that show the potential to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: https://cultivate-md.com.

Important Disclosures

An investment in the Focus Fund involves significant risk, including the potential loss of all invested capital. The information contained herein is summary in nature and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Fund's offering documents. Past performance of cultivate(MD) or any of its affiliated funds is not indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that the Focus Fund will achieve its investment objectives or that investors will receive a return of their capital.

The Focus Fund's interests have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any state securities laws, and are being offered in reliance upon exemptions from registration requirements. The interests may not be transferred, sold, or otherwise disposed of without registration or an applicable exemption therefrom.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations, or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes are forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to product development and commercialization efforts, results of clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcomes, benefit of the Focus Fund's portfolio companies' products to patients, market and physician acceptance of such products, intellectual property protection, regulatory developments, and competitive product offerings, could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations indicated in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. In considering any information contained herein, you should bear in mind that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results; there can be no assurance that the Focus Fund will achieve comparable results or that any projected returns will be met. Except as required by law, cultivate(MD) assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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SOURCE cultivate(MD)