Cultivating Change: Pacific Quest Teaches Sustainable Life Skills Through Hands-On Horticultural Therapy on the Big Island

At the center of it all: a whole-person sustainability mission. "There's definitely a metaphor here," says Suzanne McKinney, the program's co-founder and Public Relations Director. "Sure, we're giving our participants tools and teaching them to grow food. But we're also giving them tools to grow in life."

At Pacific Quest, Horticultural Therapy is not only an intervention. It is an overarching philosophy. The program is designed to address the state of hyperarousal and dysregulation within the nervous system caused by the stressors and always-on mentality of modern life. Simultaneously, it nurtures a reciprocal relationship with the natural world.

The sustainable farming practice directly supports the program's ground-breaking nutritional program. The Pacific Quest base diet is a perfectly portioned whole foods anti-inflammatory nutrition plan with mixed proteins, little if any processed food, and plenty of organic fruits and vegetables—many of which are grown on their own organic farm.

The horticultural experience at Pacific Quest is founded on the idea that individuals seek out purposeful work. Unlike any other outdoor therapeutic program, students at Pacific Quest have an opportunity to learn about reciprocity by working together to grow the food they eat while cultivating practical skills that are transferable to daily, modern life.

Pacific Quest began 16 years ago with the mission to provide hope to parents and struggling adolescents and young adults by facilitating life-changing experiences on the Big Island of Hawaii. The hybrid wilderness/residential therapy program works with adolescents and young adults struggling with anxiety, depression, isolation, substance misuse, and trauma. For more: https://pacificquest.org

