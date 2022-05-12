Cultural Tourism Market size to Increase by USD 3.76 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors Including ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, and Envoy Tours | Technavio

May 12, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cultural tourism market is set to grow by USD 3.76 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (domestic cultural tourism and international cultural tourism), end-user (cultural eco-tourism, indigenous cultural tourism, and socio-cultural tourism), and geographic (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
Purchase our full report on the cultural tourism market for a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Read our Sample Report before purchasing.
Key takeaways from the cultural tourism market study
- Cultural tourism market size to increase by USD 3.76 billion at a 16.41% CAGR between 2020 and 2025
- 4.58% year-over-year growth expected in 2021
- 37% market growth to originate in Europe during the forecast period
- The domestic cultural tourism segment observed maximum growth in the market in 2021
- Dominant vendors include ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, Envoy Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd., Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, and Splitrock Environmental.
Cultural Tourism Market: Key segment analysis
The domestic cultural tourism segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. Domestic cultural tourism experiences an arrival of more than 60% of the overall arrivals in the market. The growth of the segment is driven by easy government regulations, no currency exchange rates, and familiarity with the culture and language.
Identify other potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download a Sample Report
Cultural Tourism Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints
The cultural tourism market is driven by the growing affordability of people. The increasing per capita disposable has significantly boosted the spending capabilities of consumers. In addition, the increase in the number of working women and the rising number of dual-income households have enabled consumers to spend lavishly on cultural tourism and related activities. This is encouraging vendors operating in the cultural tourism market to make investments to promote their services through awareness campaigns. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the global cultural tourism market during the forecast period.
"Although the increased preference for cultural tourism to break mundane lifestyle and the growing contribution toward GDP and employment will further boost the market growth, the high impact of terrorism might reduce the growth opportunities for market players", says an analyst at Technavio.
The cultural tourism market report answers questions such as:
- Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?
- What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast for the cultural tourism market through 2025?
- Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?
- What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the cultural tourism market?
- What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the cultural tourism market?
Get all your questions answered in our full report.
Gain confidence by Downloading Our Sample Report
Related Reports:
- Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Adventure Tourism Market by Type, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Cultural Tourism Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.58
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, South America, Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Italy, China, US, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys, Envoy Tours, Exodus Travels Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Kudu Travel Ltd., Martin Randall Travel Ltd., Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd., Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, and Splitrock Environmental
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure Facilities
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Domestic cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Domestic cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: International cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: International cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Category
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Category - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Category
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Category
- 6.3 Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Cultural eco-tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: Cultural eco-tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Indigenous cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Indigenous cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Socio-cultural tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Socio-cultural tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Category
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Category
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ACE Cultural Tours
- Exhibit 52: ACE Cultural Tours - Overview
- Exhibit 53: ACE Cultural Tours - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: ACE Cultural Tours - Key offerings
- 11.4 Classic Journeys
- Exhibit 55: Classic Journeys - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Classic Journeys - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Classic Journeys - Key offerings
- 11.5 Envoy Tours
- Exhibit 58: Envoy Tours - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Envoy Tours - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Envoy Tours - Key offerings
- 11.6 Indigenous Tourism BC
- Exhibit 61: Indigenous Tourism BC - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Indigenous Tourism BC - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Indigenous Tourism BC - Key offerings
- 11.7 Kudu Travel Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Kudu Travel Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Martin Randall Travel Ltd.
- Exhibit 68: Martin Randall Travel Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Martin Randall Travel Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Martin Randall Travel Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd.
- Exhibit 71: Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Nature Quest New Zealand Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Odyssey World
- Exhibit 74: Odyssey World - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Odyssey World - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Odyssey World - Key offerings
- 11.11 Responsible Travel
- Exhibit 77: Responsible Travel - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Responsible Travel - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Responsible Travel - Key offerings
- 11.12 Splitrock Environmental
- Exhibit 80: Splitrock Environmental - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Splitrock Environmental - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Splitrock Environmental - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 84: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 86: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article