Culture and Growth on Center Stage at RE/MAX 2023 Broker Owner Conference

Annual Event Builds on the RE/MAX Value Proposition and Growing Business for Broker/Owners and Agents in Today's Market

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of RE/MAX® Broker/Owners, Managers and guests from around the world convened in Chicago, IL, from Aug. 6-8 for the eagerly anticipated annual Broker Owner Conference (BOC), hosted by RE/MAX, LLC. This three-day event included world-class networking opportunities, industry luminaries and notable celebrities. American journalist, author and television host Joan Lunden, along with enterprising investor and Shark Tank guest Rohan Oza, graced the event as featured speakers.

The event was distinguished by an array of presenters, including RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey. During the Opening General Session, Bailey shared enlightening perspectives on fostering a culture of growth and delivering an exceptional experience for agents. He also spoke to the RE/MAX resources that help Broker/Owners attract top talent to their offices and support agents in their businesses. This includes a Conversions, Mergers and Acquisitions program, Teams Pilot program launched in six U.S. states, and MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE, the technology platform offered to RE/MAX affiliates at no added cost. Bailey also let the crowd know that despite current market trends and interest rates, people will continue to buy and sell homes.

"I believe household formation, getting married, moving for a job, moving to care for your family, having children, getting divorced, those are the things that control our business," Bailey said. "That is not going to change. In my three decades in this business, there's something happening every single year."

Amy Lessinger, Senior Vice President of Region Development, underscored the importance of comprehending and elevating the RE/MAX value proposition. As a former RE/MAX agent, team leader and Broker/Owner herself, Lessinger rallied the audience with a message of inspiration and motivation.

"What is the RE/MAX secret sauce? What makes RE/MAX so special? The bottom line is RE/MAX helps agents sell a lot of houses. No one in the world can match our results, especially in agent productivity. A broker's job is to help agents be more professional, productive and profitable. Once you understand your secret sauce and master it alongside the RE/MAX value proposition – brand, technology, education and culture – you truly have power in the market."

In addition, RE/MAX Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board Dave Liniger was joined on stage by the charismatic Joan Lunden, who imparted key advice to anyone who wants to achieve their goals and find more success in their life. Lunden shared several anecdotes from her 17-year career as co-host of ABC's "Good Morning, America," as well as from her subsequent success as an author and speaker.

"It's been saying 'Yes' and not being afraid to be open to opportunities and to taking risks that really catapulted me from one level to the next," Lunden told Liniger and the audience. "Everybody knows RE/MAX, so you've done the same thing." Liniger's parting advice to the crowd was to "Never give up."

As the Closing Session speaker, Rohan Oza, an experienced branding executive and popular guest judge on Shark Tank, focused on how agents can live their brand, tap into their community and stay resilient in tougher times. "You've got to be able to fight through tougher times," said Oza, comparing the market to previous years.

Oza also spoke about maintaining brand and the need to constantly reinvent oneself, explaining that agents can elevate and differentiate themselves by "tapping into the influencers in [their] marketplace" to keep their brand relevant.

Other notable announcements included:

  • The rollout of new RE/MAX yard sign designs. RE/MAX affiliates now have additional options to promote listings, and the new signage reflects the RE/MAX brand's agent-centric, modern approach to marketing.
  • The highly anticipated launch of CORE Listing Machine and Design Center, a robust marketing platform providing one-touch promotional packages.
  • New alignment between The CCIM Institute and RE/MAX. Members of the RE/MAX network now have access to top tier commercial real estate education.

In addition, next year's BOC date and location was announced. The 2024 RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference is set for Aug. 19-21, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

