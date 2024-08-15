Culture of Good, Inc. Announces Launch of the Community Impact Awards; Celebrates Inaugural Recipients

Culture and Leadership Development Enterprise Looks to Celebrate Businesses that Champion Better Communities with New National Business Award Series

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of celebrating companies that are making extraordinary contributions to their communities, Culture of Good, Inc. has announced the launch of its Community Impact Awards and the inaugural recipients. The prestigious awards are made up of five categories and serve as a testament to the growing need and the importance of making an impact locally.

Culture of Good, Inc. has launched a new award series, the Community Impact Awards, to recognize and celebrate businesses that are making a positive impact for communities across the U.S.

The Community Impact Awards aim to recognize and honor businesses that have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to community service and use their business as a force for positive change in the world. The winners, who have each made an inspiring impact, were selected through a rigorous evaluation process that considers factors such as the scale of the impact, the sustainability of the initiatives, and the level of employee engagement.

This year's award categories include: Best Newcomer, Culture Champion, Large Business, Medium Business, and Small Business. The Best Newcomer award recognizes businesses that have been established within the last five years, and Culture Champion honors an individual within a company who is known as a change agent for good.

"The Community Impact Award is not just an event; it's a movement that recognizes businesses that authentically integrate community impact into their core," shared Ryan McCarty, Co-Founder of Culture of Good. "This inaugural event acknowledges those who set a benchmark in positively impacting their community where they do business."

The winners of the inaugural Community Impact Awards include:

Best Newcomer: Kendal Logan Logistics, PEOPLEfirst Talent & Retention Consulting

, Large Business: Indiana University Health, Lippert, Riverview Health, TCC, Telamon Incorporation, UKG,

Jack Laurie Group, Stash Ventures, Zeelandia Small Business: Dealers Wholesale, Homes for Heroes, JA Benefits, S3 Recycling Solutions, Wiley Metal Fabricating

For companies and individuals who are a recipient of the awards will have an opportunity to elevate recruitment efforts by attracting top talent, meet and network with like-minded businesses and leaders, retain current talent, boost employee morale, and reduce turnover.

"We became involved with Culture of Good in 2021, and Ryan really helped us define how we could fold our service-based mindset into our mission and vision," said Jimmy Rayford, CEO of Dealers Wholesale. "Since then, we've been able to volunteer for homeless shelters, veteran's organizations and pack over 40,000 meals to help with food insecurity in our company. The best part is that our employees are more engaged than ever and want to continue doing good."

Rayford also states that this award is a testament to his team's work, and Dealers Wholesale hopes it can inspire other companies to be more service-minded.

Looking ahead, the 2025 Community Impact Awards will launch in October of 2024. The Culture of Good, Inc. invites companies that prioritize making a positive impact on its communities through business practices to participate. The upcoming awards, with even more exciting plans for the future, aim to continue celebrating and encouraging corporate social responsibility, further embedding the ethos of community impact within the business world and inspiring others to join them in doing good.

To learn more about this year's winners, visit www.cultureofgood.com/award-recipients.

About Culture of Good, Inc.:

Culture of Good leverages its longevity and proven methods in the culture space to infuse businesses with a profound sense of purpose, aligning corporate operations with community impact. With a track record of designing co-tailored programs, we ensure each engagement is uniquely crafted to meet the specific needs of our clients.

Our Community Impact Awards celebrate and recognize companies that exemplify excellence in community impact, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Our mission is to bridge the gap between profitability and altruistic endeavors, ensuring businesses thrive while serving as a force for positive change. We envision a business community deeply rooted in caring leadership and community impact, ultimately fostering a global Culture of Good.

For more information, visit cultureofgood.com .

SOURCE Culture of Good, LLC.